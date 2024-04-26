The Willamette Valley in Oregon is famous for two things: scenery and its wine. And rightfully so.

The volcanic soil, moderate climate and picture-perfect sloping landscapes here are ideal for growing grapes, particularly Oregon’s famous pinots. And they look pretty nice, too. It’s easy for visitors to soak in both the gorgeous views and the luscious vintages thanks to a number of tasting rooms designed to celebrate the Willamette Valley's endless charms.

From splendid vantages of the Cascade Range to vineyard hikes, historic spaces and farm-to-table-snacks, these tasting rooms are the perfect pairing for any Oregon getaway. Not only that, you don't have to drive far from cities like Portland, Eugene and Salem to connect to a winning flight.

1. Elizabeth Chambers Cellars

Elizabeth Chambers Cellars is located in a historic brick power-plant building in McMinnville, within walking distance to several other tasting rooms and restaurants. It’s the perfect destination for anyone who doesn’t want to worry about driving from winery to winery. Here, you’ll find several tasting options, including a deluxe tasting experience featuring a tour of the winery and cheese pairings. There’s even an outdoor courtyard for months when the sun is shining.

Willamette Valley Vineyards has a number of indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy fine wine and wonderful scenery © Andrea Johnson Photography

2. Willamette Valley Vineyards

Located in Turner, just outside Salem, the tasting room at Willamette Valley Vinyeards boasts spectacular views of the vineyard, beautifully framed by undulating hills in the distance. The tasting room is large and open with options for indoor and outdoor seating; fireplaces throughout create a cozy, conversational setting.

Enhanced experiences include private tours and seated tastings accompanied by food pairings. For those who want more information about the winery, a free behind the scenes tour takes place every day at 2pm. Come hungry: in addition to standard winery fare like cheese plates and flatbreads, a full kitchen prepares dishes like garden capellini pasta, Thai-red-curry steelhead and lettuce wraps.

Willamette Valley Vineyards also offers two large, luxurious suites with private balconies, treating you to the same spectacular views of the tasting room in the privacy of your own space. It’s like owning your own vineyard for the night.

3. Lumos Wine Co.

Lumos Wine Co. in Philomath is one of the most serene stops in Willamette Valley wine country. Located on a former dude ranch, the tasting room is set in what’s affectionally called the Big Ol’ Barn, which has glorious views of the vineyard, the Oregon Coast Range and Marys Peak. There’s a wood-burning stove for cold weather and a large wraparound deck for warmer months.

If you can’t bring yourself to leave, private overnight accommodations are available in one of the ranch’s original cabins, complete with a large deck, stunning views, modern plumbing and wi-fi.

Sip to your heart’s content at Hawk’s View Winery © courtesy Hawk’s View Winery

4. Hawk’s View Winery

Only a half-hour from downtown Portland, Hawk’s View Winery has a lush lawn, expansive vineyard and spectacular views of Mt Hood that make you feel like you’re deep in the country. Visitors can add on a charcuterie platter to their tasting or bring their own food to enjoy while playing lawn games in the seasonal picnic area. In cooler months, the tall ceilings and large windows allow you to take in the views while remaining comfortable and warm.

Pair wine with music, food and gorgeous plantings at St Josef’s Winery © courtesy St Josef’s Winery

5. St Josef’s Winery

St Josef’s Winery is located in the picturesque farming community of Canby, just a half-hour from Portland. The winery prides itself on varietals that pair well with food – without breaking the bank. The atmosphere is warm and friendly, with cozy indoor seating options in winter and a patio seating to enjoy your wine next to a burbling fountain when the weather is warm.

6. King Estate

King Estate grows grapes across more than 1000 acres of biodynamic vineyards just outside Eugene. The visitors center sits atop a hill with panoramic views of vineyards and mountains below. Visitors can sit inside or out to purchase flights of wine and participate in one of the winery’s free hourly tours. King Estate is renowned for its restaurant, which specializes in seasonal, organic fare, much made from produce grown on the property.

In verdant vineyards, Adelsheim is a leader in sustainable wine production © courtesy Adelsheim Vineyard

7. Adelsheim Vineyard

Adelsheim Vineyard in Dundee is one of the leaders in sustainable wine in the Pacific Northwest. Visitors to the winery can opt for a tasting while taking in fabulous views of the vineyards or enhanced experiences such as a guided mile-long vineyard hike complete with tastings and light bites; or a cave experience, including a tour of the production facility, tasting of limited-production wines, and a delicious platter of local bites in the winery’s underground cave.

8. Archery Summit

When you drive up to Archery Summit in Dayton, you’re treated to majestic views of the vineyard. Yet the best part of the experience is enjoying your tasting in the elegant underground tasting room. Archery Summit is the only Oregon winery with a wine cave built directly into the bedrock – and if you opt for one of its enhanced tastings and tours, you’ll be able to walk through a series of caves to observe the storage and production facilities, tasting wine along the way.

Afterward, enjoy dinner nearby at one of Oregon’s finest restaurants, Joel Palmer House, which specializes in foraged truffles and wild mushrooms.

Make an appointment to sip superb biodynamic wines at Soter Vineyards © Cheryl Juetten Photo

9. Soter Vineyards

Soter Vineyards is open for tastings at its biodynamic Mineral Springs Ranch in Carlton every day of the week. Appointments are required, so you’ll need to plan your visit in advance. GPS can be unreliable in the area so the winery recommends downloading the directions from their website and printing them in advance.

Despite the extra steps, the fabulous wines and views of the vineyard and valley make a visit here well worthwhile. Soter Vineyards offers a classic, seated tasting, or an enhanced-provisions tasting that includes a chef-prepared menu of seasonal dishes focusing on food grown on the ranch or from other sustainable partners in the area.

10. David Hill Vineyards and Winery

The tasting room at David Hills Vineyards and Winery is located in a farmhouse in Forest Grove built in 1883, and features bottles prices among the most reasonable in the area. The atmosphere here is casual and inviting, and the grounds are beautiful with views of vineyards and the Oregon Coastal Range. Sample one of the daily tasting flights or indulge in an elevated experience such as a seated tasting or a guided tour through the vineyards.

Keep planning your trip to Oregon:

Read up on the best things to do

These are the state’s most exciting road trips

Decide on when you want to visit

Here’s how to get around the state