The lights are twinkling, the mulled wine is flowing, and London’s festive season is in full swing. And while London may be famous for its parks and gardens that come alive in spring and summer, it's also a magical city to visit in winter. Whether you’re looking to get into the Christmas spirit or simply enjoy a cozy winter adventure in the city, here are the best things to do in London this season.

To start planning your trip, download the Lonely Planet app or check out our Pocket London guidebook for inspiration, itineraries and more.

1. See London's Newest Museum at Night

London Museum. Tasmin Waby for Lonely Planet

London Museum reopened at the end of November 2026, after a decade-long transformation project at the site of one of London's oldest markets, Smithfield Market. The museum tells the story of the city from its prehistoric inhabitants who settled by the Thames through Roman, medieval, and modern history, to the city's evolution into the bustling global city you see today. The stories come to life through objects, oral histories, digital displays, photography, maps, art, and a handful of interactive exhibits to engage younger visitors (sit them down by the large windows in the far corner of the basement section for a quiet surprise; the clue is in the name!). This winter, the London Museum is also a great spot for a late-night outing: open from 10am to 6pm from Sunday to Thursday and until 11pm on Friday and Saturday (book the free tickets online in advance). On the ground floor, there's a bar by local cocktail legend, Mr Lyan Studio, and the Temperance Cocoa Rooms is an alcohol-free cafe doing specialty hot chocolates with an extended 24-hour opening from Thursday to Sunday.

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Local tip: The museum sits on the corner of Charterhouse St and Farringdon Rd, a road that charts the same course as the lost River Fleet, which once ran from Hampstead Heath to the River Thames. It's now an underground river that's been subsumed by the sewer system (you'll learn more about London's sewers inside the museum).

2. Tour London's Glittering Christmas Lights

Marylebone Village Christmas lights. David Parry/PA Wire PA

A longstanding tradition sees elegant Regent Street bedecked with famous “spirits” floating above one of London’s busiest shopping destinations from early November until early January. But there are so many more Christmas lights installations to see while you're in town, so make a walking tour of it. Nearby is Carnaby Street, known for its uniquely vibrant Christmas lights, which this year has been taken over by a 90s-inspired neon display themed "Press Play on Christmas". Home to the city’s finest tailors, Savile Row has a gorgeous new design of golden shears cutting into a shimmering swathe of “fabric,” while Marylebone Village, one of the city’s most charming streets, features lights made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

Detour: Once you've seen the street lights, head for Fortnum & Mason's Christmas windows where the whole building is decked out like an Advent calendar.

3. Enjoy a Night Out at a West End Show

The Old Vic, a theater near Waterloo station. William Barton/Shutterstock

If there is one thing that is guaranteed to deliver a standout experience even in winter, or especially in winter, it is theater in London. This year you have musicals, drama, opera and pantomimes for the kids to choose from. Famous names treading the boards in London this winter include Kristin Scott Thomas in Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, Gillian Anderson in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Keira Knightley in a stage production of The Lives of Others, and Jane Krakowski taking on the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Oliver Award-winning US comedy export Oh, Mary!

To get into the holiday spirit, the Old Vic is staging the Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, until January 9, 2027. For something a little more out there, you can see a new retelling of Shakespeare's Hamlet soundtracked by a live performance of Radiohead's Hail to the Thief at the Barbican. And of course, all the classic musicals from Hadestown to Hamilton are on in the West End and beyond.

Planning tip: If you haven't pre-booked tickets, check out sites like TodayTix for last-minute availability.

4. Check Out a Blockbuster Exhibition

Detail from the Queen Elizabeth II exhibition at Buckingham Palace. Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2026 | Royal Collection Trust

A few exhibitions that have created some buzz this winter in London include Tate Britain's The 90s: Art and Fashion look back at a decade of creativity and confidence in Britain; the Hayward Gallery's Nan Goldin, You Never Did Anything Wrong opening in mid-November and running until March 14, 2027; and at Tate Modern, a retrospective on Cuban-born American artist Ana Mendieta.

A celebration of all things Queen Elizabeth II can be seen at the King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace, where dresses from her life as the country's monarch show her taste and style evolving over her lifetime. This one proved so popular they had to extend it. At the British Museum, the must-see exhibition of the year is the historic showing of the Bayeux Tapestry on loan from France while a purpose-built museum in Bayeux is being constructed. Tickets sold out immediately, but more are being released in January 2027.

At the National Portrait Gallery, the Winston Taylor Photo Portrait Prize showcases contemporary photography by amateurs and professionals. And the Courtland Gallery is sharing works by Indigenous Sámi in a rare exhibition, Through Our Eyes: Sámi Art and Culture, on a "pay what you can" donation basis.

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5. Step Inside a Festive Georgian home

Dennis Severs’ House in Spitalfields in the holiday season. Lucinda Douglas Menzies

Tucked away on a cobbled side street in Spitalfields, Dennis Severs’ House is one of the city’s best-kept secrets. It was described as a “living painting” by its namesake creator, a Californian artist who bought the property in 1979 and spent 20 years building a “historical imagination” of the life of an invented Victorian family. Each winter, it is richly adorned with vintage Christmas ornaments and paper chains, illuminated only by candlelight. Visitors can immerse themselves in the atmosphere and aromas of centuries past on a silent tour.

Planning tip: If a silent visit sounds impossible for you, you can also choose a "relaxed' tour, but talking is still expected to be kept to hushed whispers.

6. Dance the Night Away at one of London's Best New Clubs

London's nightlife has shapeshifted since the pandemic saw a lot of clubs close down. There's still no end of well-established and very famous places to go out for drinks, nibbles and a dance in London from Soho to Shoreditch, but there are also exciting new developments to bring you out after dark this winter. In the former London College of Fashion building on Oxford Street, a new venture is set to open this winter, brought to London by the outfit behind Lost, a one-off alternative club venue in a former multiplex cinema that made headlines for its creativity.

Further afield, the latest club to open in London, Ironworks, is in a huge former warehouse by the Thames near Canning Town in East London. North London is home to Drumsheds, another huge, well-managed club, this time in an abandoned IKEA store. E1, near Tower Bridge, is a smaller, more underground electronic dance music club.

Planning tip: Check apps like Skiddle, Resident Advisor and DICE for listings.

7. Ramble Parklands and Tuck into a Sunday Roast

Inside a London pub. Elle Photography - Serena Pirre

Many of London's green spaces can be surprisingly wild for a country famous for its gardens. One of the best ways Londoners celebrate the winter months is by rugging up in their best winter clothes, going for a long ramble (take boots as you'll likely come across some muddy puddles), and then tucking into a Sunday roast at a cozy pub.

Take your pick of locations depending on where you're staying. Hampstead Heath is one of the most famous parks for a ramble, with its mix of woods, lakes, hills to climb, and excellent pubs nearby (the Magdala is one of my faves). Richmond is another great spot, either wandering along the Thames or heading for the parklands, then circle back for a pub lunch. Here, the White Cross is famed for its proximity to the Thames at high tide. A less touristed alternative includes a wander across Hackney Marshes and along the River Lea, ending at a back-street boozer near Victoria Park (vegetarians and vegans should head to the Spread Eagle in Homerton).

Planning tip: Life belongs to the organised, which means you'll need to pre-book your table for London's most popular Sunday roast spots.

8. Do Afternoon Tea in the Theater

Afternoon tea is a must-try on any trip to London – and the festive menus at Christmas are especially tempting. Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the oldest London theater still in use, is a particular highlight. Sweet treats, including a festive spiced chocolate pudding by the baker to the stars Lily Vanilli, are served to guests in the lavish surroundings of the Grand Saloon.

Detour: The Lanesborough on Hyde Park Corner goes all out for Christmas with a festive Bridgerton-themed menu that includes a cocktail or a glass of Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée.

9. Hear Sweet Sounds and Christmas Carols

Christmas at St Paul’s Cathedral. Graham Lacdao/St Paul’s Cathedral

Throughout the year, the London Symphony Orchestra performs a mix of concerts, including relaxed child-friendly events, free events with BBC radio, chamber music, and symphonic cinema events at the Barbican. Look up their schedule and catch world-class musicians in gorgeous venues.

Christmas concerts in the capital also combine a musical feast with a serious architectural wow factor. St Paul’s Cathedral is one of the best-known, with carol services on weekdays and weekends throughout December. Many of the events are free and unticketed – a wonderful chance to get a glimpse of Christopher Wren’s masterpiece. Lesser-known but as impressive is the medieval-era St Bartholomew the Great, a short walk from St Paul's. Their annual Christmas concert series includes German carols, French carols, medieval carols, and a Star-Spangled evening with readings from American poets and authors. The Royal Albert Hall also has a roster of Christmas concerts, including with the London Gospel Choir.

Local tip: Most churches around London have their own local and welcoming services, including Midnight Mass, so look at what's on near you.

10. Be Swept Away by a Night of Ballet

The Royal Opera House in London's West End. William Barton/Shutterstock

Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker is a holiday staple, and the English National Ballet’s long-running production is one of the best-loved, performed in the splendor of the London Coliseum. At the stunning Royal Opera House at Covent Garden, you can catch the Nutcracker by the Royal Ballet & Opera until January 13, 2027. Also on this winter is Rudolf Nureyev's Romeo & Julietor at Sadler's Wells East, a hip-hop interpretation of the Dickens classic; this one's called Ebony Scrooge.

Planning tip: More relaxed, family-friendly performances are usually available; look online for more.

11. Pick Up Gifts and Souvenirs at a Winter Market

Shoppers at Borough Market in December. coldsnowstorm/Getty Images

In recent years, pop-up Christmas markets in London have come a long way, putting more local artisans in the spotlight than mass-produced goods. For one of the best spots for photography, head to Southbank Centre’s winter market, where wooden chalets and sparkling lights create a festive atmosphere and draw crowds. Stroll along the Thames while perusing the wares, or people-watch with a hot toddy in hand from the riverside igloos. Borough Market is unmissable for food lovers at any time of year. In December, extended hours give you more time to pick up a gift basket or wander the stalls with a warming spiced apple drink. Behind King's Cross Station, Granary Square and Coal Drops Yard put on a winter market with local makers, many of whom sell excellent, unique London souvenirs. There are also plenty of spots to grab a drink after you shop near here. Check out the cocktail bar by the canal steps for a kakigori shaved ice cocktail inspired by Carlo Gatti’s Ice House (the historic building now home to London's Canal Museum nearby).

Planning tip: All three of these markets are centrally located and very easy to get to on public transport no matter where you're staying.

12. Go Ice Skating at a Pop-Up Rink

In winter, many of the city’s most spectacular landmarks play host to grand ice-skating rinks. Against the magnificent neoclassical architecture of Somerset House, the courtyard gets a Swiss makeover, complete with a pop-up Alpine restaurant serving cheese fondue and waffles from November until January 10, 2027. There’s also a series of Skate Late sessions featuring renowned DJs spinning tunes while you glide under the stars. Pre-booking is recommended as slots sell out quickly.

Detour: If you fancy an even…fancier setting, Henry VIII’s former residence, Hampton Court Palace, is a 35-minute train journey from Waterloo and offers stunning views of Tudor architecture as well as skating thrills from November 20 to January 3, 2027. Be sure to book a ticket to see inside the palace to learn more about the dramas of the Tudor court.

13. See the First-Ever Christmas Card and More

Letters to Santa through the years displayed at the Postal Museum © Paul Clarke

The Postal Museum in Clerkenwell makes for a lovely family day out in the run-up to the holidays. Visitors can check out the seasonal displays, which include letters to Santa from across generations – and even the very first Christmas card ever sent, from 1843. Travel back in time on the Mail Rail, a 100-year-old underground train that carried post through tunnels from Paddington to Whitechapel, and discover unseen parts of the railway on foot, with a festive tunnel walk led by one of the museum’s expert guides.

Detour: While you're here, you're very close to the Charles Dickens Museum (a name synonymous with Christmas!). Learn more about the history and our perceptions of London at the Magic Lantern exhibition on until April 2027.