Tarragona is a gateway to the Costa Daurada’s sparkling beaches, and a roll-call of fantastic places to eat gives you good reason to linger in the knot of lanes in the attractive medieval center. But perhaps the biggest lure is the wealth of ruins in Spain’s second-most important Roman site, including a mosaic-packed museum and a seaside amphitheater.

Much care is taken to preserve and display the Roman ruins, which serve as the foundation of this vibrant, modern city. The cathedral, one of the largest in Catalonia, features a blend of Gothic and Romanesque styles, while the central market harkens back to the more recent Modernista heyday. The story of Tarragona is a long one, with a few shady plazas for vermouth-sipping and many enticing corners worth exploring.

The Roman Amfiteatre de Tarragona.

1. Explore Roman ruins

Enter Tarragona's history museum at Torre de les Monges and soon you’ll be peering out over the Circ Romà, a partial preservation of a much larger chariot course. The museum continues underground, finishing at the Torre del Pretori, where you can climb to the top for a spectacular view of the cathedral towering over the skyline and the sea-facing Amfiteatre de Tarragona, an ancient arena built in the 2nd century that hosted gladiator battles with the capacity for up to 15,000 spectators. You can purchase one ticket for a single location or a combination pass that will get you into all the sites that are part of the museum's network.

The separate Museu Nacional Arqueològic de Tarragona has been temporarily relocated from Plaça del Rei to the T4 and is yet to reopen in its original spot.

Detour: If you're up for a small journey outside the city, you can take a short bus (or a 5-minute drive) to the Aqüeducte de les Ferreres, a 1st-century Roman construction also part of the history museum and free to visit. Also known as the “Pont del Diable” or Devil's Bridge, it's over 200m long with two layers of impressive arches surrounded by green treetops.

2. Attend the Tarraco Viva Festival

With a great passion for their Roman origins, the city of Tarragona hosts Tarraco Viva, an annual spring festival that gathers academics and history lovers. The multiday event provides opportunities to attend historical reenactments or monologues, taste the historically accurate gastronomy, and attend a variety of hands-on crafting workshops, from glassmaking and pottery to replicated archaeological digs. There is kid-friendly programming and games, posing a uniquely immersive opportunity for families. Throughout the city, museums will also open their doors, with special expositions and gladiator fights in the amphitheater.

Planning tip: Most events are free, but some require buying your tickets in advance.

Museu Nacional Arqueològic de Tarragona.

3. Take a self-guided walking tour

Get a lay of the land from the beach, down the rambla, and along the ancient walls on this 4km (1-hour) walk. From Estació del Tren, start your ascent up to the city by walking to the Balcó del Mediterrani (the view at the top is worth it, but prepare yourself for a big climb with lots of steps), which marks the endpoint of the Rambla Nova. This promenade extends all the way to Plaça Imperial.

Hop off the rambla to grab some fresh produce or a quick meal at the Modernista Mercat Central, which is still the center of daily life in Tarragona with a major commercial supermarket on the bottom floor, or find your way to the old city. No need to be alarmed if you see a large and strangely still crowd ahead; the Monument als Castellers is a bronze sculpture depicting the traditional Catalonian sport of human towers.

When you’re ready to time travel, walk through the restaurant-fringed Plaça de la Font and head up the steps to the 12th-century Catedral de Tarragona. Inside the cathedral, you’ll also be able to visit the tranquil cloister and enclosed gardens.

From here, start making your way towards the entrance of the Muralla Romana, where a parallel garden has been placed alongside Tarragona’s ancient fortification. It’s a wonderful sunset spot decorated with cypress trees, cannons, and sun-strewn cats guarding the city. Take your time following the Passeig Arqueològic Muralles all the way to the other side of the city, exiting near Plaça de la Rumba Catalana.

Catedral de Tarragona.

4. Be wowed by the Catedral de Tarragona

Crowning the town, Tarragona’s cathedral incorporates both Romanesque and Gothic features, as typified by the main facade. The flower-filled cloister has Gothic vaulting and Romanesque carved capitals, one of which shows rats conducting a cat’s funeral…until the cat comes back to life!

Chambers off the cloister display the remains of a Roman temple (unearthed in 2015) and the Museu Diocesà, its collection extending from Roman hairpins to 13th- and 14th-century polychrome Virgin woodcarvings.

Local tip: Don't miss the east nave's 14th-century frescoes.

5. Dine out in Tarragona

For the quintessential Tarragona seafood experience, head to Serrallo, the town’s fishing port. About a dozen bars and restaurants here sell the day’s catch, and on summer weekends the place is packed. Elsewhere, there are excellent Catalan and fusion restaurants and tapas bars tucked away in the old town.

If you’re looking for a quintessential rustic dining room scene, head to Filosofia where gourmet burgers and grilled delights await. Get a seat in the hidden courtyard at Barhaus and prepare your eyes for creatively plated and fresh Roman-inspired Mediterranean dishes. And for a splurge, order à la carte, or try the tasting menu at El Terrat, which celebrates its Moroccan head chef’s roots and locally sourced ingredients.

A Tarragona Human Tower Competition.

6. See Catalonia's human towers

This uniquely Catalan tradition is a sight you won’t soon forget. With its origins in an 18th-century Valencian folk dance, castelling is all about creating the highest tower possible, often reaching heights of up to 15m.

Just like the strong base of human power that holds the tower in place, the spirit of building human towers is all about community and groups of castellers, known as colles, which represent different communities all over Catalonia. There is no age limit – something that is immediately gleaned by the little kids shimmying their way to the top.

Planning tip: You can catch them performing during cultural festivals throughout the year, but it’s only once every two years that you can attend the biggest event in castelling – the Concurs de Castells.

Cap Roig beach near Tarragona.

7. Embrace the great outdoors

Tarragona is the gateway city to the Costa Daurada, a stretch of sandy coastline with resort towns and amusement parks ready and waiting to pamper and entertain holidaymakers, but this is just the beginning of what Catalonia has to offer in the south. Mountains are topped with monasteries and medieval ruins and famous Spanish wines are produced in varied terroirs.

Without straying too far from the international culture and art scene on the coast, adventures in winetasting, hiking and kayaking await oenophiles, outdoorsy types and everyone in between.

Planning tip: If you fancy basing yourself closer to nature, check out the glamping options at Camping Las Palmeras. Staff are friendly and multilingual; windsurfing, kitesurfing and bike hire are offered. There's a lovely pool amid parkland just back from the sand, along with untouched coastal woodland nearby.

Interior room of the Institut Pere Mata designed by the Catalan modernist architect Lluís Domènech i Montaner.

8. Admire the architecture of Reus

The architectural style of Catalan modernism is characteristically colorful and dazzling, and just 14km northwest of Tarragona, the city of Reus is home to many Modernista buildings and also happens to be the hometown of Spain’s most famous architect, Antoni Gaudí. Although there are no Gaudí buildings to see here, you can still learn more about the creative genius’ upbringing at the Gaudí Centre, which displays models and reproductions of his work.

Standout architectural sites here are two projects by Lluís Domènech i Montaner: Casa Navàs, an art nouveau townhouse; and Institut Pere Mata, a still-working psychiatric hospital filled with beautiful mosaics and light-filled pavilions. Both can only be visited by timed and guided tours, so plan ahead.

Detour: Reus also happens to be Catalonia’s vermouth capital. Sip your way through the city at various vermuterias (vermouth bars) or see the impressive collection of posters and a small, but not very detailed, exhibit at Restaurant Museu del Vermut.

Flamingos in Delta de l'Ebre Natural Park.

9. Spot flamingos at Delta de l'Ebre Natural Park

After winding its way through northern Spain, the Río Ebro meets the Mediterranean at the southern end of Catalonia’s border, forming a silty marshland that supports hundreds of species of flora and fauna. Scenic backdrops include reedy lagoons, sand dunes and wide open skies in which you are likely to see the silhouettes of ibises and flamingos set against the brilliant colours of the delta’s epic sunsets.

The pink flamingos settled in the area in 1992. Now over 4000 birds make up this large colony and you can see them all over the park at any time of year. In the winter though, the flocks tend to be larger.

Head out at sunrise or sunset, when the birds are more active. Find your way to one of the many observatory points like Mirador de la Tancada or Mirador Pont del Través. From behind a bird hide, peep at these graceful birds without disturbing them. Pick up a bird-watching guide, so you know what other wetland species you should keep an eye out for.

Planning tip: You’ll need a car to get around and be mindful that life on the Delta is about taking things slow.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Spain guidebook, published in February 2025.