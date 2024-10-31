Kuala Lumpur might be a modestly sized city, but it does an excellent job of packing everything in. Much like the local culture, the keyword here is diversity.

Get a glimpse of the city’s historical roots, sample some of the best-tasting dishes in the world, and experience glitz and glamor on a night out. There are many adventures to be had in Malaysia's capital, and our number one tip is this: try everything.

Plan your time in KL with our guide to some of the city’s top experiences.

1. Gaze down on Kuala Lumpur from the Petronas Twin Towers

No trip to Kuala Lumpur is complete without stopping to see the Petronas Twin Towers, once the tallest buildings in the world. Head up to the observation deck and observe the sprawling city below or visit the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, which is based on Level 2 of Tower 2.

The best places to snap photos of the towers are KLCC Park, or the pavilion in front of the towers. For dynamic snaps of the city with the Twin Towers in the background, head up to Sky Deck at KL Tower.

Planning tip: Timed-entry tickets for the Petronas Twin Towers are best bought online in advance to guarantee your slot. Be there 15 minutes ahead of your allotted time.

For a top night out in KL, head to the lively bars and speakeasies of Changkat Bukit Bintang. Matyas Rehak/Shutterstock

2. Party the night away at Changkat Bukit Bintang

As the sun sets over the city, Kuala Lumpur’s premier party spot comes to life with bright lights and thumping music.

Rabbit Hole is a cafe by day and a bar by night, with a sleek, minimalist interior and refreshing cocktails on tap. Catch some of KL’s live acts at Jao Tim and those looking for a more relaxed night out can slip into the city’s many speakeasies: Pahit serves up an impressive list of gin cocktails, while the decor at PS150 harkens back to colonial-era Chinatown.

Detour: Merdekarya, south of the city, keeps it low-key and casual with young local acts and grunge decor. Try the tuak (rice wine from East Malaysia).

3. Eat at the hawker stalls of Lot 10 Hutong

It’s not an exaggeration – KLites live to eat. Malaysian food is a beautiful amalgamation of Malay, Chinese and Indian cuisine that offers endless variety, all delicious.

Head to the hawker stalls in Lot 10 Hutong food village for a selection of the best local Chinese cuisine. Try the Hokkien mee (yellow noodles fried with sliced meat, boiled squid, prawns and strips of fried egg) served at Lim Liam Kee, or stir-fried rice noodles at Penang Famous Fried Koay Teow.

Detour: For excellent Indian cuisine, stop by Sri Nirwana Maju for banana-leaf rice; some locals eat with their hands. Madam Kwan's serves signature local dishes, like nasi lemak (rice boiled in coconut milk with peanuts) and laksa noodles. For street eats, go to Jalan Alor, where chicken wings at Wong Ah Wah are a must-try.

Head north of the capital to visit Batu Caves and the Hindu shrines tucked within. Getty Images

4. Marvel at Batu Caves and KL's other religious sites

Islam is the primary religion practiced in Malaysia, but the country’s makeup of multiple ethnic groups means that you’ll also find stately temples and churches dotted around the city.

Jamek Mosque has been a longstanding landmark of Kuala Lumpur, while Thean Hou Temple astounds with its elaborate architecture. Scale up Batu Caves via a flight of colorful steps and you’ll find Hindu shrines nestled amidst the towering caves of limestone.

Planning tip: Local Muslims come out to worship every Friday afternoon, and city traffic can get congested, so visits to mosques would be better done on other days of the week. Revealing or tight clothing is not allowed at most religious sites, though some will offer sarongs for visitors to cover up.

5. Tour the city’s independent art galleries

See how traditional folk art meets modern design, find that one-of-a-kind memento to take home with you, chat with local artists, watch a performance, or get hands-on at a workshop – the KL art scene is meant to be experienced intimately.

GMBB KL is a space for independent creative exhibits in the heart of the city. Check out Gerimis for a glimpse into indigenous art and culture. To rub elbows with locals and join a workshop, the Godown is the place to go. Temu House provides a space for artists to get creative, whether that’s showcasing their art, writing, cooking or music.

Planning tip: These spaces tend to advertise their events on Instagram. Some locations may be less accessible via public transport; in that case, call a Grab (the local equivalent of Uber).

Shops and food stalls pack Petaling St in Kuala Lumpur's Chinatown. Getty Images

6. Eat your way through Petaling Street

Established in Kuala Lumpur’s colonial era, Petaling St was where Chinese merchants of the time set up shop. While still known as the city’s Chinatown, the area has grown more diverse over the years, though the giant Chinese-style gate at the entrance proudly marks its roots.

Even for locals, Petaling St is an assault on the senses, with its merchandise-packed shops and food stalls laid out on every corner. Many of the city’s most famous places to eat are here too. Try some bak kwa (sweet barbecued jerky), and stop by Lai Foong Lala Noodles for a bowl of vermicelli with clams.

Planning tip: Petaling St can be a good place to find souvenirs, but hold off on buying until you’ve seen what’s on offer at most of the shops here; a lot of the merchandise is similar, though prices can vary greatly. For local crafts and none of the haggling, Central Market is your spot.

7. Dine amidst skyscrapers at Troika Sky Dining

Thanks to KL’s year-round summers, it’s nearly always a good time to head up to a rooftop bar or restaurant, where you can sink into scrumptious dishes and sip on cocktails while gazing out at the city’s skyline.

Troika Sky Dining is a great place to start – there are four restaurants here to choose from. The massive balcony at Fuego offers a stunning view of the Twin Towers, completely unobstructed. Beautiful Bar Trigona at the Four Seasons Hotel creates cocktails out of sustainably-sourced ingredients; the hotel is right up close to the Twin Towers. For a change in perspective and atmosphere, Wet Deck at W Kuala Lumpur brings a fresh young vibe and promises of an exciting evening.

Planning tip: Book in advance to guarantee a spot. Traffic in the city can get very congested in the evening and on Fridays especially, so allow ample travel time.

8. Stay cool and shop at a luxury mall

Want to escape Kuala Lumpur’s sizzling heat and torrential rains? Then the mall is the place for you.

Pavilion KL is a sprawling complex, packed with shops and bistros carrying everything from luxury fashion houses to local brands (plus plenty to eat). The Starhill is a short walk away, with more high-end fashion in stock. For yet more shops and entertainment, a 15-minute walk via a connecting bridge takes you to Suria KLCC at the foot of the Petronas Twin Towers. Travelers with children will find a few hours of fun at Petrosains, a science museum inside Suria KLCC.

Planning tip: Malaysia’s many holiday seasons bring frequent sales. The biggest sales periods come around Lunar New Year (January to February) and Hari Raya (varies yearly, but falls around the end of March in 2025). The end of the year is also a great time to snag a bargain.