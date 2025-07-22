In the rapidly growing Queensland capital, Brisbane, you’ll find Australia’s largest public gallery of contemporary art; some of Australia's most inspired chefs and musicians; spectacular cycling trails right in the heart of the city; and access to incredible beaches a short hop away.... Australia’s third-largest city (after Sydney and Melbourne) is certainly making waves.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a happily returning convert, here are the best things to see and do in Brisbane.

1. Splash around at South Bank Parklands

Squint hard enough, and you could be in the Whitsundays, yet you’re in the heart of Brisbane at Streets Beach.

This large artificial swimming lagoon comes complete with sandy shores, azure water and swaying palms. Free, and popular with families, it’s the centerpiece of the 17-hectare (42-acre) South Bank Parklands, a fabulous riverfront park within walking distance of major museums and galleries.

Planning tip: There are showers and changing rooms onsite, so bring a change of clothes to continue your explorations in nearby Little Stanley St where The Collective Markets peddle locally designed clothing, art and gifts on Friday nights and over the weekend.

The State Library of Queensland in Brisbane's city center. gary yim/Shutterstock

2. Soak up the art and architecture of Queensland Cultural Center

A short walk north of South Bank Parklands lie Queensland’s foremost public art museums: the Queensland Art Gallery (QAG) and the Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) which combine to be QAGOMA. These two institutions are integral to the Queensland Cultural Center. While the former houses important works by both past and present Australian artists, the latter is the nation’s largest contemporary art gallery.

Surrounded by subtropical gardens, there is also a string of architecturally notable buildings in this cultural district which make for worthy detours, including the Queensland Performing Arts Center (QPAC), the Queensland Museum, and the State Library of Queensland.

Planning tip: If you have little culture vultures in tow, also check what’s on at GOMA’s dedicated Children’s Art Center.

Free tours illuminate the history of the city at Brisbane City Hall. SchnepfDesign/Shutterstock

3. Hear Brisbane stories at City Hall and the Museum of Brisbane

Though the walls at Brisbane City Hall don’t talk, the tour guides thankfully do. Free, 45-minute tours of Australia’s largest city hall reveal some fascinating anecdotes, including the building’s connection to both Michelangelo and the Rolling Stones. Shorter, 15-minute tours of the soaring, panoramic Clock Tower are also free, reached via a vintage elevator.

Fronted by a row of sequoia-sized Corinthian columns, Australia’s largest City Hall was built between 1920 and 1930 – the second-largest construction project of its time beside the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Although free, fascinating heritage tours (up to three tours daily, 45 minutes) of the sandstone behemoth should be booked in advance.

Free tours of the building’s 85m-high clock tower run every 15 minutes from 10am to 5pm, and also need to be booked ahead. Failing that, you can just wander in and admire the grand foyer with its mosaic flooring and marble staircases.

Next head to the family-friendly Museum of Brisbane on the 3rd floor, which explores historic and modern aspects of Brisbane through changing exhibitions offering progressive insights into Queensland’s capital. Examples of some of the rotating exhibitions include a collection of 100 works from various eras depicting Brisbane, or a celebration of flower-inspired art displayed in a gallery designed to mimic a "Queenslander" house.

4. Learn a little about Aboriginal culture

Before it was called Brisbane by the British, this was Yuggera Turrbal Country and the city center: Meanjin. There are a number of ways to learn more about Australia's colonial history and engage with the incredible continuing culture of the custodians of the land. Begin by booking a tour of South Brisbane through Indigenous eyes on two 90-minute tours, or a three-hour weaving session with bush-tucker tasting with BlackCard Cultural Tours.

Next, see some examples of First Nations art while you tuck into a native-ingredients-packed feast at the onsite cafe at Birrunga Gallery. At at the Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA), you'll find an incredible showcase of works by leading Indigenous Australian artists.

In the North Brisbane suburb of Nudgee, you can do a two-hour tour with Nyanda Cultural Tours to visit significant sites, sample bush tucker and more.

And held at South Bank on a Saturday in November or December, with occasional pop-ups in between, Meeanjin Markets is Brisbane's First Nations curated market.

Fruit for sale at a Jan Powers Market stall. Emily McAuliffe for Lonely Planet

5. Sample local flavors at a weekend farmers market

Crates of fragrant mangoes, stalls piled high with fresh pastries, neighbors discussing plans over takeaway almond lattes – to really luxuriate in Brisbane’s subtropical lifestyle, spend a morning at a weekend farmers market.

My Saturday favorites include the Jan Powers Farmers Market and the West End Markets. Shaded by giant figs, the latter has an especially bohemian vibe, complete with a caravan coffee cart and stalls selling everything from sustainable cork handbags to summery frocks.

On a Sunday morning, catch the train to suburban Woodridge for Global Food Markets, where sizzling woks and stalls piled high with tamarind, taro, mangosteens, jackfruit and heady spices, will make you feel like you've transported to steamy Southeast Asia.

Planning tip: Whichever market you choose to visit, it's best to get there early before they get too busy and the sun gets high in the sky.

People climbing Story bridge in Brisbane. Visun Khankasem/Shutterstock

6. Scale the heights of Story Bridge

The wow factor provided by Story Bridge – Australia’s longest cantilevered bridge – lies in the view: Brisbane's high-impact, Manhattanesque sweep of skyscrapers towering over the Brisbane River.

You can walk or cycle the 282m (925ft) span of Story Bridge for free, but nothing beats scaling the beast. From the top of the bridge, 80m (262ft) above the muddy river waters, the 360-degree panorama is simply stunning.

Story Bridge Adventure Climb runs numerous bridge-climbing experiences for people aged six and up, from standard climbs to abseiling and daredevil lean-outs.

Planning tip: If you can, try to book the Twilight Climb to watch the city slip into its glittering evening cloak. You'll get the best of day and night.

A cyclisting on the Kurilpa pedestrian bridge over Brisbane river. yongyot therdthai/Shutterstock

7. Cycle along Brisbane's waterfront

One of the most relaxing (and sustainable) ways to explore Brisbane’s beautiful riverfront is on a bike. Dedicated cycling and pedestrian trails flank large tracts of the city’s eponymous waterway, leading through parkland and past chic warehouse conversions and affording commanding skyline views.

In Kangaroo Point, Riverlife rents out good-value adult and kids’ bikes as well as tandems designed to take a wheelchair user.

One popular ride involves cycling north over Story Bridge, then southwest around the perimeter of the city center (the "CBD" in Australian English), crossing the river to South Bank and following the river back to Riverlife.

Alternatively, cross Story Bridge and head southeast along the river to reach the Brisbane Riverwalk, an 870m (2854ft) trailway built directly over the water. An official map of the city’s cycling trails is an essential resource.

Planning tip: The ideal time to hit the pedal is in the morning before the heat and humidity really kick in.

8. Taste the world at Eat Street Northshore

Upcycling gets an epicurean twist at riverfront Eat Street Northshore, a street-food village made up of 180 repurposed shipping containers. Come ravenous (and ideally with company) for a global food crawl, leaping from freshly shucked oysters to Japanese yakisoba, Chinese bao and Greek loukoumades.

More than just a place to eat, this is a place to spend an afternoon or evening, with bars, musicians and a handful of shops adding to the all-ages carnival vibe.

Planning tip: To really make it special, I recommend taking the CityCat ferry here, playing “Which waterfront property would I buy if I won the lottery?” en route.

9. Find art and cocktails in a laneway

Good things come in small packages, including vibrant alleyways Burnett Lane and Fish Lane. In Brisbane's city center, Burnett Lane is the city's oldest built laneway and is packed with quirky details and exceptional eateries and bars.

Next, reward yourself with brunch at perennially cool cafe Felix for Goodness or an impeccable cocktail at Death and Taxes.

Across the river in South Brisbane, Fish Lane and its surrounds are speckled with sculptures and murals by Brisbane creatives like Kuuki and Fintan Magee. Explore in mid-afternoon, just in time to score a coveted bar seat at pocket-sized Maker cocktail bar.

James Street shopping. Emily McAuliffe for Lonely Planet

10. See and be seen on James Street

A verdant strip of boutiques and sophisticated bars, Fortitude Valley’s James Street is the perfect spot to show off that new outfit (or hunt down your next new favorite look). The street boasts boutiques from a number of high-end Australian designers. It also claims some of the Valley’s most lauded eating and drinking spots.

Shop the strip in the afternoon before grabbing a bite to eat at the Modern-Australian-meets-Middle-Eastern Gerard’s Bistro or at Thai standout sAme sAme. The best seats at the latter are at the counter (and should be reserved online in advance).

11. Admire seats of power at Old Government House and Parliament House

Nestling in an elbow of the Brisbane River, next to the city center, Gardens Point is the birthplace of modern Brisbane. At its center stands Old Government House. Queensland’s most important heritage building, this 1862 showpiece was designed by estimable government architect Charles Tiffin as a residence for Sir George Bowen, Queensland’s first governor.

The sparsely furnished interior (open to the public from Tuesday to Friday, and Sunday) was restored in 2009 and the property offers free podcast tours and one-hour guided tours; the latter must be booked in advance. The 1st floor houses the worthy William Robinson Gallery, dedicated to the Australian artist and home to an impressive collection of his paintings, prints, drawings, sculpture and ceramics.

Nearby is Parliament House. With a roof clad in Mt Isa copper, this lovely blanched-white stone, French Renaissance–style building was completed in 1867. The only way to peek inside is on one of the free 30-minute tours, which leave on the hour between 11am and 4pm, Monday to Friday (2pm only when parliament is sitting). Arrive five minutes before tours begin and don’t forget to bring photo ID. There's no need to book.

Brisbane Powerhouse exterior river entrance. Emily McAuliffe for Lonely Planet

12. See a show or grab a bite at the impressive Brisbane Powerhouse

Brisbane Powerhouse has had numerous incarnations: 20th-century power station, derelict homeless shelter, graffiti magnet. These days, it’s a hulking culture hub, pumping out a year-round program of top-notch theater, music, cabaret, stand-up comedy, kids’ shows and exhibitions. Even if you don’t catch a show, the ground-floor cafe-bar is an excellent spot for a riverside coffee or beer. Flanking the center is the urban oasis New Farm Park, home to a fantastic children’s adventure playground and skyline views, with old figs and jacarandas beckoning with shade.

Planning tip: Book dinner 17m above the ground at Vertigo, dubbed Australia’s first vertical restaurant (it uses the same menu as the Powerhouse's Bar Alto Italian restaurant on level 1).

13. Cruise the river to UQ Art Museum

The University of Queensland Art Museum is one of Brisbane’s best-kept secrets, home to a highly regarded art collection. Exhibitions are engaging, timely and thought-provoking, showcasing innovative Australian and international artists exploring themes as diverse as technology, colonialism and cultural identity.

The most scenic way to get here is on the CityCat, which terminates at the university’s lush, sprawling grounds.

Planning tip: While you're there, look out for the university’s Great Court, a sweeping quadrangle flanked by beautiful heritage buildings in multi-hued Helidon sandstone.

A Brisbane Festival art installation. POC/Shutterstock

14. Tap into the live-music scene

Mallrat, Ball Park Music, Hatchie, Jaguar Jonze: Queensland’s capital claims some of Australia’s top indie music acts, and catching a gig at notable venues like Tivoli, The Triffid and Bearded Lady is as Brisbane as an afternoon summer storm.

An especially good time to visit is in September, when emerging talent takes over Fortitude Valley for the Bigsound festival, Australia’s biggest showcase for new music.

Art installation inside the Mount Coot-tha Botanic Gardens. Alex Cimbal/Shutterstock

15. Get into nature on the trails at Mt Coot-tha

Mt Coot-tha offers more than the lofty view from its summit lookout (one that extends as far as the Sunshine Coast hinterland on a clear day). Some 6km (4 miles) west of central Brisbane, the city’s tallest peak is just as good for a tranquil, wildlife-spotting bushwalk. Gentle trails trace its wooded slopes, ranging from easy wanders to more-challenging treks.

At the base lie the beautiful Botanic Gardens Mt Cooth-tha and the Sir Thomas Brisbane Planetarium, both serviced by bus route 471, which reaches the summit.

Planning tip: Be mindful that the last city-bound bus leaves just after 4pm (5pm on weekends). If you have your own wheels, this is a great place to watch the sunset.