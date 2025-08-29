Warsaw is one of the most vibrant cities in Eastern Europe. With communism well in its rearview mirror, the Polish capital continues to keep redefining its identity while also recognizing its past. One doesn’t have to look any further than the Palace of Culture and Science – a former Stalin monument turned creative hub and gathering spot, which recently celebrated its 70th birthday.

Advertisement

Poland’s capital city doesn’t always grab the headlines when we discuss travel in Europe, so there’s more to see and do than you might expect. Whether you’re visiting for the food, culture or history, read on to learn how to get the most out of your time in Warsaw.

Fryderyk Chopin Museum, one museum that offers a free admission day. olgagorovenko/Shutterstock

Planning for your trip to Warsaw

1. Late spring and summer are the best times to visit

Unless you’re specifically visiting for a seasonal event, such as the Christmas Markets, you’ll get the most out of the city in late spring and early summer. From weekend food markets like Nocny Market and the Breakfast Market to Orange Warsaw Festival in late May/early June and Warsaw Old Town Jazz festival in the Old Town Square every Saturday in July and August, there is simply more to do and see – and the best weather.

2. The currency is the złoty

Poland is part of the European Union, but its official currency is the złoty. Each złoty is divided into 100 groszy. While most stores and restaurants accept credit cards (and Apple Pay is widely available), it’s worth carrying currency for the occasional surprise activity. For both ease and the best exchange rate, visit an ATM attached to a major bank such as Bank Pekao, Santander, Millennium, or BNP Paribas.

3. Prebook attractions during high season

You can buy day-of tickets to the majority of tourist sites. (And many of the city’s museums offer free days.) During high season, or if you just want to skip the line, it’s worth booking tickets online to the more popular museums. The majority of Warsaw’s more casual cafes and restaurants are first-come-first-serve. For more upscale eateries, or if there’s a Michelin recommendation involved, it’s imperative to book ahead. Be sure to check hours, as many restaurants are only open for part of the week.

Etiquette in Warsaw

1. Tipping is appreciated but not mandatory

Sure, you don’t have to tip. However, it’s customary to leave 10-15% in restaurants for good service. (But feel free to push those numbers higher for extraordinary service.) Tipping is at your discretion in coffee shops and casual cafes – but as anyone who has ever worked a service job can tell you, tossing a coin or two in the jar can make someone’s entire day.

2. You’ll be fine if you don’t speak Polish

Yes, Polish is the official language of Poland. But English signs, menus, and instructions are readily available, particularly in places frequented by tourists. Most of the younger generation, waitstaff, and store employees have a functional level of English as well. However, as in most places, it’s considered polite to know basic phrases like hello (Dzień dobry) and thank you (Dziękuję).

Advertisement

The subway is one of many transit options in Warsaw. Stasya V/Shutterstock

Transportation in Warsaw

1. Public transit is plentiful and easy to use

Warsaw is extremely easy to navigate. Between trams, buses, the subway, and even a free ferry service, you won’t find many areas of Warsaw that aren’t serviced by some form of public transit. Use Citymapper for up-to-date transit information or the Polish app Jakdojade, which might be among the best. Just keep in mind that to plan trips and buy transit tickets you’ll have to navigate to the language page and change it to English to access full functionality. Tickets can be purchased at subway stations, via machines onboard buses and trams, or the mobiWAWA app, available on Android and iOS.

Safety in Warsaw

1. Go ahead – drink the water

Unless you’re dying to swing by Żabka (the city’s ubiquitous convenience store) for a snack, there’s no reason to buy bottled water. Tap water in Warsaw is safe to drink. And while it is true that part of the purification process is assisted by a team of clams that snap closed at the first sign of pollutants, they’re only one step in the sophisticated monitoring process.

2. Warsaw a generally a safe city, but use common sense

Warsaw is a relatively safe city, with relatively low levels of crime compared to other European cities. However, it’s still worth using common sense. Be sure to watch your bags on public transit and in public spaces and stick to well-lit streets when walking alone at night.

Breakfast Market (Targ Śniadaniowy), one of the city's weekend food markets. Laura Studarus

Food and drink in Warsaw

1. Go to a milk bar for a cheap, delicious meal

When it comes to experiencing traditional Polish food, get out of Old Town and try a milk bar instead. Milk bars (or bar mleczny) are traditional Polish cafeterias, popularized by a need for cheep eats during the Communist era. It’s here where you can sample dishes like pierogis, potato pancakes, borscht (beetroot soup), or gołąbki (meat-filled cabbage rolls in tomato sauce). Be prepared for generous portions, and the kind of locals-approved dining you can’t find in Old Town.

2. Don’t bother shopping on Sunday

Poland has one of the strongest Sunday shopping bans in the EU. While smaller shops like the convenience store Żabka will most likely be open, larger grocery stores an retail shops will be closed – so be sure to stock up ahead of time. Cinemas, pharmacies and cafes are exempt from the Sunday ban, so although shopping malls will be open, expect the majority of stores to be closed.

Old Town Market Square. BBA Photography/Shutterstock

Attractions in Warsaw

1. Warsaw is impressive from above

During the Warsaw uprising in 1944, 85% of the city was destroyed. Seeing Warsaw from above helps drive home the patchwork nature of the reconstruction process. Trace the long winding streets from the Palace of Culture and Science’s 30th floor observation deck. Since you can’t see the Palace of Culture from the Palace of Culture, grab a drink and a view at the Panorama Sky Bar or The Roof. (Just be sure to make reservations to get a seat by the window.) Take in Old Town at sunset from the Bell Tower at St. Anna's Church. (Stairs only, not handicap accessible.) Take in the entire skyline from the roof of the E. Wedel factory on the Praga side of the Vistula River or from the impressive rooftop gardens at the University of Warsaw Library. Highline Warsaw, scheduled to open in summer of 2025, promises one of the best views of the city, along with a bar and restaurant, from its location in Varso Tower.

2. Old Town is beautiful, but it’s a re-creation

With its colorful tenement houses, and scenic castle square, Warsaw’s Old Town is undeniably picturesque. Keep in mind, though, that it’s a reconstruction (completed in the 1960s), not the real deal. Visit for a quick stroll around Old Town Market Square (home to one of the city’s famous mermaid sculptures) or stop by the Museum of Warsaw. Then head to other parts of the city to learn more about life in Warsaw.

3. The river is a seasonal attraction

During the summer, the Vistula Boulevards surrounding the Vistula River become a must-visit destination. This area is the only place where it’s legal to drink in public (just don’t go overboard), and floating bars offer drinks, food and DJ sets. Enjoy the sand in your toes at Poniatówka beach (located in the shadow of the PGE Narodowy Stadium – aka the structure that looks like a woven basket on the Praga side of the river) or Rusałka beach, known for its volleyball games and barbecues. On weekends from May 1 through September 21, Warsaw hosts three free water taxis across the Vistula, or you can make the six-minute crossing on foot via Warsaw’s first pedestrian bridge, located between Świętokrzyski Bridge and Śląsko-Dąbrowski Bridge. Just keep in mind this a seasonal attraction. Once the weather shifts, it becomes less party and more ghost town.