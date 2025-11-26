Oh, how I love the desert. The dry heat, the way the landscape seems to shimmer in the sunlight, the pool culture where cocktails and routine dips in the water melt the day away. I could spend months at a time baking under Southern California’s sun.

Recently, I took an ultimate road trip through Southern California’s deserts, with my trusty copy of Slow Days, Fast Company by Eve Babitz and a bottle of sunscreen in tow.

What began in Los Angeles cruised into Death Valley, to Joshua Tree and Borrego Springs, and rounded out at the glittery, glamorous Parker Palm Springs Hotel in Palm Springs. Each place is beautiful and unlike any other. One might think the landscapes of the desert could bore, but they're ever-changing and shockingly complex. While this is how I did it, the route is wildly adaptable so feel free to move stops around as needed.

Trip length: 5 days, 1072 miles (roughly)

When to arrive and where to end : We began in LA and ended in Palm Springs.

Things to know: Beware of wind and rain. Wind can lead to dust storms, and rain to landslides. Make sure to have a solid vehicle and a phone that can connect to satellite, as some parts of the park are without service.

What to pack: The desert is HOT, so breathable clothes are a must, but protecting yourself from the sun is top priority. Sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and sneakers are essential for walking across the sand and rough terrain in Death Valley.

Driving into Death Valley. Chamidae Ford for Lonely Planet

Stop 1: LA to Death Valley

Vibes: Desert towns and dunes.

The drive (270 miles, 5 hours): Start by leaving LA early to beat most of the city's trademark traffic. The first leg of the drive is roughly 3 hours and leads you to the town of Ridgecrest in time for lunch, with time to stretch your legs. The second 2-hour leg to Death Valley is mesmerizing; as you descend deeper and signs of life begin to disappear, the mountains turn into shades of red and brown.

Do: Stop in Ridgecrest for lunch and make sure to walk around the charming downtown. Continue on for 100 miles to the soft, yellow Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes for a natural wonder and a photo op. If you decide to walk out on them, be sure to have shoes that fully cover your feet; the sand can be dangerously hot. Drive the final 30 miles to your hotel and enjoy the amenities.

Eat: Pure Healing Foods in Ridgecrest is the perfect stop for build-your-own sandwiches, smoothies and bowls. For dinner once you hit Death Valley, head to the dining room at The Inn at Death Valley. Don’t skip the pollo asado.

Stay: In LA, stay at Hotel June for easy access from LAX. In Death Valley, opt for the upscale Inn at Death Valley or its nearby Ranch at Death Valley for a more casual atmosphere. The stunning nearly 100-year-old ranch provides a view of the mountains and vast valley, with nearly nothing in sight beyond the land; it's a date palm-filled haven. Camping is also always an option, but hold off for cooler months.

Left: The Inn at Death Valley. Visit Greater Palm Springs Right: Artists Palette in Death Valley. The mountains got their colors from volcanic ash and minerals. turtix/Shutterstock

Stop 2: Get to know Death Valley

Vibes: Discovering beauty below sea level.

The drive (45 miles, 1 hour): Take the day to explore Death Valley, with minimal driving and lots of stops to get out and explore on foot. The major sights are primarily accessible and can often be enjoyed from your car, which helps you avoid the heat in warmer months.

Do: Death Valley is the lowest, driest and hottest place in North America. Get up before sunrise and head to nearby Zabriskie Point to watch the moon set and the sunrise in this incredible landscape. From there, head to Badwater Basin. Walk across the salt flats while standing at the lowest place in North America. Afterward, drive along the Artists Palette loop, where you can marvel at how volcanic ash and minerals have turned the mountains pink, green and blue. Later, take a hike or drive to Dante's View for a panoramic look at the valley ⁠–the sunsets here are magical.

Eat: After your early morning, grab lunch poolside at the Inn (the fish and chips are fantastic), and for dinner, head to Last Kind Words Saloon for burgers in a kitschy western-style dining room.

Stay: Stay another night at The Inn at Death Valley.

Left: Preparations for a sound bath in Joshua Tree. Visit Greater Palm Springs Right: Roy's Motel in Amboy, California. Chamidae Ford for Lonely Planet

Stop 3: Joshua Tree and Pioneertown

Vibes: The Wild West meets otherworldly frequencies.

The drive (403 miles, 7 hours): This will be the longest day of driving, but with much to stop and see. Head south out of Death Valley, before cruising along the iconic Route 66, stopping for retro motels, famous film sights and grabbing lunch. Make your way to Pioneertown, an old western movie set turned into a functioning community with shops and restaurants, and check into the hotel. In the evening, get back into the car to head to the Indian Cove Amphitheater in Joshua Tree National Park, known for its famed spiky trees reminiscent of a person with outstretched arms, for a night under the stars, before returning to your hotel for much-needed rest. Make sure to check the park website for status on any potential closings.

Do: Drive along Route 66, which is having its 100-year anniversary in 2026, stopping for photos at Bagdad Cafe and Roy’s Motel for all the desert, mid-century modern vibes. Visit the Amboy Crater, a dormant cinder cone volcano, before enjoying Pioneertown. In the evening, drive over to nearby Joshua Tree for a sunset sound bath in the park with Joshua Tree Connectivity, where you'll be surrounded by towering rock formations in the Joshua Tree Amphitheater.

Eat: Along Route 66, enjoy classic diner food for lunch at the Ludlow Cafe. Feast on dinner at the local watering hole in Pioneertown, Pappy & Harriet's, which is home to some of the best ribs I’ve ever had and a stacked lineup of live music.

Stay: Check in at the rustic, western-inspired Pioneertown Motel. Don’t let the word “motel” deter you; the rooms are beautiful and cozy, and the beds are perfection.









The view from Font's Point. Chamidae Ford for Lonely Planet

Stop 4: Borrego Springs

Vibes: Evolving landscapes and off-road adventures.

The drive (255 miles, 6 hours): Begin your day driving through Joshua Tree, stopping to wander the trails, climb the rocks and check out different lookouts. After Joshua Tree, continue on to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park for a chance to explore its badlands. End your day indulging in the amenities of your hotel.

Do: Return to Joshua Tree in the daylight and spend your morning driving through the park, pulling off the road to get up close to the trees and catch a bird's-eye view at Keys Point before wandering through the beautiful yet dangerously sharp Cholla Cactus Garden. Afterward, drive 100 miles to Borrego Springs. Take a tour with the help of Dave’s Desert Adventure of the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Head to Fonts Point, often referred to as the Grand Canyon of California, followed by off-roading to Vista del Malpais to witness the result of ancient lava flow. Wrap up the tour at 17 Palms Oasis. This strange natural phenomenon of towering palm trees in a relatively barren desert is amazing to witness.

Planning tip: For superbloom years, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is one of the best spots in California to witness the beauty.

Eat: En route to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, stop for classic Mexican food at the birrieria and taqueria spot Jalisco Restaurant in Coachella, roughly 30 miles from Joshua Tree. My carne asada tacos were fresh and doused in cilantro and onions, just how I like them. Dining options in Borrego Springs are rather limited, but we had a solid meal at The Fox Bistro, and another local favorite is Carlee’s.

Stay: Borrego Valley Inn provides a quiet, remote adults-only oasis in the heart of the desert. With no-contact check-in, and multiple pools to enjoy (one is clothing optional) and private patios, you’ll barely see another soul.

Left: The entrance to the Séc-he spa in Palm Springs. Chamidae Ford for Lonely Planet Right: Parker Palm Springs hotel. Chamidae Ford for Lonely Planet

Stop 5: Palm Springs

Vibes: Mid-century glamour and mineral baths.

The drive (99 miles, 2 hours): Drive north out of Borrego Springs, heading to Indio for a visit to taste the famed Shields date shake. Continue on to Palm Springs and stop at the Spa at Séc-he for an afternoon of relaxation and recovery. Head to the Parker Palm Springs hotel to check in and enjoy the afternoon before driving to dinner in Palm Springs.

Do: Stop to see the roadside attraction of animal sculptures in Borrego Springs at Galleta Meadows as you leave. Once in Palm Springs, spend the afternoon relaxing at the Spa at Séc-he, which is run by the local Indigenous community and relies on hot mineral springs for amenities. Filled with mineral pools, relaxation rooms, massages and facials, you’ll feel reborn afterward. Once at the Parker, pool life continues with their oval shaped adults-only pool ringed by lemon yellow umbrellas and lush trees.

Eat: Grab a hearty breakfast at Red Ocotillo in Borrego Springs. Stop for a date shake at Shields in Palm Desert. Have lunch at Séc-he spa poolside. Opt for dinner at 533 Viet Fusion for fresh and flavorful Vietnamese food.

Stay: The Parker is everything you want when it comes to Palm Springs. It feels reminiscent of the 1970s with its mid-century modern design, mirrored bathrooms and grounds made of winding tree-lined paths, where privacy and opulence go hand in hand.

Whether you hang around Palm Springs for a while to enjoy the ample shopping, nightlife and relaxation or opt to return to LA by flying out of Palm Springs, the desert is not to be missed.

