As a travel writer, I get questions from friends all over the country about tips for destinations all over the world. But I probably field the most queries about my home turf of Los Angeles, where I’ve lived for the past eight years.

And LA-centric suggestions are my favorite to give because I’m passionate about finding the best ways to navigate LAX, the most supreme swaths of sand, and coolest hotels right in my city (there’s seriously nothing I love more than a staycation – all the hospitality perks with none of the airport hassles).

So here’s the inside scoop on what my friends and family ask and what I tell them.

When's the best time to visit Los Angeles?

Generally speaking, LA has pretty great weather year round, but there are some key details to keep in mind. Winter not only has lower temps, but also brings the most rain. In February 2024, we even experienced a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river,” which broke rainfall records. By May, temperatures rise, but this is also when overcast skies are super common. Known as “May gray” and “June gloom,” late spring and early summer bring a marine layer that blocks the sun for days on end, which can be a bummer if you’re a serious sun worshiper.

Is there only one airport in LA?

Los Angeles International Airport (aka LAX) is by far the area’s largest airport, but it’s not the only one. I’m a huge fan of Hollywood Burbank Airport, especially if you’re staying on LA’s Eastside. The airport’s compact size and convenient location mean you can make it from the tarmac to a concert at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl in under an hour (this can easily take three hours from LAX). However, flight and airline choices are more limited for Burbank Airport.

Similarly, Long Beach Airport (in LA County), John Wayne Airport (in Orange County) and Ontario International Airport (in San Bernardino County) are small, commercial options that might be more convenient depending on where you’re staying.

Decide what you want to see, like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, before you choose where to stay. Anna Laura D'Avila Wolff/Getty Images

Where should I stay in LA?

First things first, deciding on the focus of your trip will help you narrow down your homebase. For a beach escape, I’m a fan of the Sandbourne Santa Monica, which just opened its Ocean Avenue doors in May 2024. You’ll get a beachfront location, luxury pool and California cuisine on property.

For nightlife lovers, there’s Hotel Normandie with its bar, The Normandie Club, that consistently lands on lists of LA’s best cocktails. A stay there not only places you near all the late-night action in Koreatown, where the hotel is located, but also close to Hollywood and Downtown. And finally, if it’s Hollywood history you’re after (without breaking the bank), you can’t go wrong with The Hollywood Roosevelt, which hosted the very first Academy Awards and sits on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Plus, it has one of the city’s best pools, painted by David Hockney.

If you want a local beach that's less crowded head to Malibu where there's also parking available if you're driving. Thomas Barrat/Shutterstock

What’s the best beach in LA?

When tourists think of LA beaches, they typically picture Santa Monica Beach with its amusement park pier that has a solar-powered Ferris wheel, or Venice Beach with its bodybuilders and boardwalk. And while these spots are great for people watching (when’s the last time you saw someone do a dozen pull-ups then walk a tightrope while hula hooping?), they’re not the best beaches for swimming. Beaches in Malibu tend to be less crowded and therefore cleaner. Point Dume State Beach is great for swimming and boogie boarding and has a large paid lot for parking ($3 to $15).

El Matador, part of Robert H. Meyer Memorial State Beach and also in Malibu, is another favorite of mine for its craggy coastline, stunning sea stacks and tide pools that are always fun to explore. However, El Matador does have fewer parking spots than Point Dume, so you may end up having to park on Pacific Coast Highway and walk over. Getting down to the beach also requires walking down a dirt trail and a steep staircase, but I always think this is part of the adventure.

Do I need to rent a car?

While LA’s public transportation is in the midst of a major transformation, with $120 billion slated for bus and train improvements, it’s not there yet (those billions will be spent over a span of 40 years). In the meantime, I recommend renting a car. Because LA is so sprawling, you could rack up some hefty Uber and Lyft fares in a matter of days. Plus, having a car allows for spontaneous exploration, which I think is the best part of LA. Spy a taco stand or fruit vendor on the side of the road? See an interesting vintage shop on your drive from the beach to LACMA? Go on, check them out.

Yes traffic is bad, especially on freeways during peak hour, but it's not so busy on Rodeo Drive. Shutterstock

Is the traffic really that bad?

Unfortunately, the rumors are true – the traffic in LA can be horrendous. A classic tourist mistake is to plan a day that’ll take you from the city’s Eastside to Westside and back again without taking traffic into account. Try to build an efficient itinerary with multiple activities in the same area on the same day so you’re not spending half your vacation on the freeway. Also, keep in mind that rush hour lasts roughly from 7am to 10am on weekday mornings and from 3pm to 8pm on weekday evenings. If possible, avoid the freeway at all costs during those times – or find a really good podcast.

Where can I see celebrities?

I’ve heard of A-list sightings at the DMV and random Ralph’s grocery stores, but I’d never suggest you wait around in either place. My recommendation is, don’t go hunting for famous people. Instead, chase down famous restaurants and the stars just might appear. These iconic eateries include The Tower Bar, Spago, Beverly Hills and the restaurant at Chateau Marmont. Worst case, you get to eat in a legendary place with loads of Hollywood history. Best case, you’ll spot a familiar face or two.