With only 24 hours in Los Angeles, you’ll still have time to stroll the beach, take a surf lesson, explore the Santa Monica Mountains by horseback and have something of a spiritual experience slurping up handmade pasta. The trick to making it happen: you’ll have to stick to the city’s Westside.

Some LA locals will be up in arms by the suggestion to spend all your time in Santa Monica and Venice (hey, I myself live on the Eastside and love it), but with so little time, you don’t want to squander valuable minutes in traffic (which, okay, some may argue is the authentic LA experience).

In the interest of both your precious vacation time and making the most of this multifaceted metropolis, here’s how to spend the perfect day in LA.

Los Angeles is famous for car traffic: stick to this itinerary to make the most of your time here. Simon Unwin for Lonely Planet

How should I get around the city if I’m in Los Angeles for 24 hours?

Normally I’d say renting a car is pretty crucial, but if you’re only in town for a day and sticking to one area – like the Westside, as detailed below – using public transportation and/or rideshare apps can totally work.

What’s the best way to travel from LAX airport?

The cheapest choice to get you from LAX to downtown Santa Monica is the Big Blue Bus. Ride the Rapid 3 route on weekdays, or take Route 3 seven days a week – both options cost only $1.10 for a single trip.

For a faster yet pricier option ($40 and up), use a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft. You’ll still have to take a free shuttle from baggage claim (they run every seven minutes), but you’ll be dropped at a designated rideshare area for an organized pickup.

What should I do with my luggage?

Head to your accommodation and stash your bags; a hotel front desk will store them until your room is ready. If you’re traveling with extra baggage or oversized sports gear (like golf clubs or skis) and don’t want to lug everything, LAX Luggage Storage can help you out. They’ll even meet you at your arrival terminal to pick up the bags, then meet you at your departure terminal to return them to you.

Where should I stay if I’m in Los Angeles for 24 hours?

The Sandbourne Santa Monica is conveniently located within striking distance of LAX and a walk away from the Santa Monica – and Urth Caffe (more on this below). It also has style and local charm in spades. The onsite restaurant, Marelle, is helmed by Santa Monica native Raphael Lunetta who celebrates California cuisine through the menu. Guests can take a pottery lesson by the pool, soak up ocean views and peruse LA-made souvenirs in the lobby shop. Basically if all you did was park yourself at this hotel, you’d still get a decent LA experience.

Head to the iconic Santa Monica Pier Santa Monica Beach early in the morning, before its fills with visitors. Shutterstock

What should I do with 24 hours in Los Angeles?

Hit the ground, errr, sand running, as LA’s Westside is up early and active throughout the day. Though if you wanted to pare down your itinerary to only one or two of the activities below, nobody would blame you for lingering longer by the pool or beach.

Early morning

Expect to see joggers, cyclists, and rollerbladers out and about on the beachside boardwalk.

Eat: Beeline to Urth Caffe, which opens at 7am and has plenty of seating both indoors and outside in a charming garden-like setting. The beverage list is extensive and unique – try either the Honey Vanilla Latté, which isn’t overly sweet, or the Rumi Latté, made with organic turmeric and pistachio butter.

Do: Get a coffee to go and head to the beach for an early-morning stroll. Start at the famous Santa Monica Pier to get a peek before it fills up with visitors. Though the Ferris wheel and other Pacific Park rides don’t open until 11am, you can still access the pier as early as 6am. From there, walk south toward Muscle Beach in Venice.

Stroll to Venice to watch, or get involved in, various sporting activities along the beachfront. Robin van Dongen/500px

Mid-morning

Once caffeinated with their legs stretched, early risers stay active – whether that means tackling a plate of pancakes or hitting the waves.

Eat: Huckleberry Café is a Santa Monica mainstay for brunch, serving buttery pancakes smothered in maple syrup and blueberries, breakfast burritos stuffed with turkey chorizo and crispy hash browns, and braised brisket hash from 7am until 3pm every day.

Do: Live out your LA beach fantasy and ride the Pacific swell. Poseidon Paddle & Surf offers lessons and rentals for surfing and SUP. They also have a full shop for beachy souvenirs and a coffee bar in case you need another dose of caffeine.

Take a hike in the rugged Santa Monica Mountains – or even explore on horseback. Getty Images

Afternoon

The sun’s still out, which means Angelenos are staying active. After lunch, take a break from the beach and head up into the Santa Monica Mountains.

Eat: Don’t take your eyes off the beach just yet. Although the rooftop restaurant at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, Calabra, isn’t directly on the water, you’ll still get ocean views to go with your Mediterranean-meets-Californian cuisine. The sides really are the stars here – including Harissa Maple Brussel Sprouts and Greek fries with a feta dill aioli dipping sauce – so get a few plates to share.

Do: Explore the Santa Monica Mountains by foot or horseback at Will Rogers State Historic Park, named for the beloved vaudeville entertainer and actor who once owned the land. The Inspiration Point Loop is a moderate 2.2-mile hike, and as for taking off on horseback, book a guided trail ride with Jigsaw Farms in advance.

Evening

While New Yorkers often grab dinner past 9pm, that’s not the norm on LA’s Westside. Instead, beach lovers tend to wander the local shops and sit down to eat just before sunset.

Eat: Venice’s Abbot Kinney Boulevard is a top spot for window shopping, but the pane of glass you’re most likely to ogle is the chef’s window at Felix, a pasta paradise right on the stylish strip. Ordering a loaf of warm focaccia is a given, and following it up with ricotta-stuffed squash blossoms and handmade pappardelle is a game changer for your tastebuds.

Do: Stop into a shop or two along Abbot Kinney, particularly Burro, which stocks California-centric novelties like candles with a Pacific Ocean scent and gold necklaces cast in the Golden State’s shape.

Despite the early morning culture, there are quality cocktails and live music to be enjoyed after dark. Getty Images

After dark

As mentioned above, LA’s Westside tends to quiet down after dark. After all, everyone wants to get up early to enjoy more beach strolls and surf sessions. But you can still find a quality cocktail and catch a concert nearby.

Eat: Just a half block from the Santa Monica Pier is Chez Jay, a nautical-themed dive bar – beloved by both locals and visitors alike – that has been around since 1959. Story has it that Marilyn Monroe sipped champagne here while waiting for a secret rendezvous with JFK. Stop in for a rendezvous of your own with top sirloin, shrimp and truffle parmesan fries.

Do: Catch a concert at McCabe's, a guitar shop and music venue that opened in 1959, making it even older than Chez Jay. For decades the shop has been hosting folk, bluegrass and Americana shows in its 150-seat back room. The venue’s intimate size means you can make a quick escape to head back to your hotel for bed.