Ireland has quickly become a go-to European destination for US travelers, and I totally understand why. It’s a quick flight from the East Coast, there’s rich history to dive into, and the country’s stunning greenery and views rival the world’s lushest destinations.

Prior to this trip, I’d been to Dublin a handful of times but never made it past the popular Irish Sea swimming hole, Forty Foot. This is not for lack of trying, though! It’s not easy choosing where to go when you only have a few days.

On my most recent visit to Ireland, I had seven days and three destinations to explore – finally! Dublin, Adare and Killarney all offer unique luxury experiences, from city life and delicious Michelin-rated meals to hiking near the Ring of Kerry and learning to play padel. I couldn’t wait to live out our itinerary for this trip.

Recommended itinerary: 2 days in Dublin, 2 days in Adare, 2 days in Killarney

Where to stay: I was hosted by Leading Hotels of the World, and enjoyed luxe stays at The Merrion Hotel (Dublin), Adare Manor (Adare) and The Killarney Park Hotel (Killarney). Each was memorable in its own way, from Art Tea at the Merrion to falconry at Adare Manor, and the most cozy reading nooks at the Killarney Park Hotel. Of the collection’s 420 hotels, 80% are family-owned, and many are run by the third, fourth or fifth generations of the owning family.

Travel time between cities: Approximately three hours between Dublin and Limerick (there’s no direct route, so unless you’re driving, you’ll need to take a train to Limerick and then a bus to Adare) and one hour between Adare and Killarney.

Best time to visit: Spring and fall offer fewer crowds, gorgeous weather and accommodation options. During my visit in September, we only had one day of rain, can you believe it!

What to pack: Solid walking shoes, a rain jacket (it is Ireland, of course), sweaters to layer on. A visit to a pub or cocktail bar doesn’t require overly fancy attire, but people like to dress well here all the same.

Left: A street in Dublin. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet Right: The Merrion Hotel. The Leading Hotels of the World

Dublin: 2 days

Stay

We stayed at the chic Merrion Hotel, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, which is centrally located between St Stephen's Green and Merrion Square Park, and near the shopping on Grafton St.

The hotel is a combination of four restored Georgian townhouses and is home to the largest private collection of 19th- and 20th-century art in Ireland. It even provides a walking tour of the hotel's art collection at your leisure and offers Art Tea, which features pastries inspired by select pieces of art, such as Madonna and Child by Mainie Jellett. I can’t wait to go back during the holidays and see the decorations.

Left: Art Tea at the Merrion Hotel. Right: The 30-month Comté tortellini at Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet (2)

Eat and drink

For breakfast, my go-to is grabbing a drink at The Matcha Bar with a pastry from Bread 41, an organic bakery that offers a variety of breads and pastries, to enjoy on a park bench.

We also had delicious meals at The Merrion. Lunch at Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud (a 2-star Michelin winner) was spectacular, and dinner at the Cellar Bar offered a cozy atmosphere where I could sit for hours.

Nightlife in Dublin is vibrant every night of the week. You can pop by O’Donoghue’s Bar for live music or head to the Westbury Hotel’s cocktail bar, The Sidecar, which features 18 house-crafted cocktails (my favorite was the Risky Business).

Left: Serina at The Gravediggers. Right: Sipping on Guinness at the Oval Bar with The Perfect Pint Tour. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet (2)

Do

If you've not been to Dublin before, make sure you see the key sights of Trinity College, to view the 9th-century Book of Kells, and St Patrick's Cathedral. One of the top experiences I'd recommend is The Perfect Pint Tour, founded and led by Keith, a Dublin local. He will take you on a private or public tour where you’ll visit historical pubs and bars in search of the perfect pint of Guinness. Even if you’re not a beer person, it’s a fascinating tour filled with Guinness history, pub culture and tips on how to be a good tourist when visiting these spots (very important). We started at John Kavanagh (The Gravediggers), where we drank our pints while sat in the snug, a private seating area. Next, we went to the Sackville Lounge for an Irish coffee, followed by the Victorian-era Oval Bar.

Adare Manor. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet

Adare: 2 days

Stay

The next morning, we drove to Adare; alternatively, you can take a 2-hour train into Limerick City followed by a 25-minute drive to Adare Manor. Throughout our trip, the talk of the town was how the manor is hosting the 2027 Ryder Cup. A new railway is under construction in Adare, which will make it even more accessible by the time of the tournament.

Upon arrival at Adare Manor, I was stunned. When you drive into the property from the town of Adare, you’re transported to an expansive 840-acre property, once home to the Earls of Dunraven. My beautiful garden-facing room was fit for royalty, with draped curtains and a fireplace. The property holds three Michelin Keys, is home to a legendary golf course, and even has a new Padel Club.

Left: Chocolate tasting at Harry Lowes. Right: An amuse-bouche at the Oak Room. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet (2)

Eat and drink

Lunch and dinner at The Carriage House at Adare Manor were cozy and perfect for a group. If you ask the bartender, they’ll inscribe your name in the foam of your Guinness. Our dinner at The Oak Room was a personal top-10 meal. Head Chef Michael Tweedie and his team even offered a vegetarian tasting menu with plates as unique, tasteful and inviting as those on the main menu – like Parmesan agnolotti with shiitake and sherry cream. Every course invited a warm, unique yet familiar feeling. I would lay my bones in these four oak walls if I could.









Serina's room at Adare Manor. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet

Do

Adare Manor is where you can truly relax. For an added cost, you can participate in clay pigeon shooting, yoga, padel, falconry, take a relaxing spa day, or walk through the grounds and stop at Harry Lowes, the on-site chocolate shop. I thoroughly enjoyed the gym and heated pools post-padel lesson, facials at the spa featuring 111-SKIN products (yes, I fell asleep), and our falconry session, where we learned about the many owls and falcons that live on the property.

A suite at The Killarney Park Hotel. The Leading Hotels of the World

Killarney: 2 days

Stay

Our final stop of the trip was Killarney, a centuries-old market town, in County Kerry on the banks of Lough Leane. We stayed at the gorgeous Killarney Park Hotel, located in Killarney’s town center and just a 15-minute drive from Killarney National Park, perfect for morning strolls and views. The hotel remains family-operated, and you can feel how warm and welcoming the staff is (Ian, a member of the staff, directed a hike for us!), and their love for Killarney. Each detail here was thoughtfully curated, from the Dyson hair tools available in each room to the custom local wallpaper depicting the surrounding Irish landscapes designed especially for the hotel.

Left: J.M. Reidy’s Pub. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet Right: The Killarney Park Hotel. The Leading Hotels of the World

Eat and drink

On the property are two lovely restaurants, The Peregrine and The Garden Bar, where I enjoyed a vegan burger and risotto. The bar staff at The Peregrine enlightened me about ordering a gin & tonic “the Kerry way,” which includes a dash of local Irish vermouth.

Close by, J.M. Reidy’s is a local pub offering delicious fried cauliflower and tofu tikka masala. This spot was once home to three shops: a hardware and agricultural shop, a grocer’s store and a bakery and flour store. It’s definitely a bar you’ll want to pop into for a drink and photo.

For some post-dinner entertainment, head to The Killarney Grand, with a piano bar upstairs and a bar downstairs, where you can enjoy some traditional Irish live music and dancing. Be sure to bring some cash in case there’s a cover charge, and be prepared to sing lots of Elton John.









Bob and Marley, the Gap of Dunloe Traditional Boat Tour's pups. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet

Do

If you have a quiet morning, head to Cardiac Hill for a nice hike. With stunning views of Lough Leane (one of the most memorable parts of the trip), you get a gorgeous sight of the lake and surrounding mountains. There’s also an easy trail that takes you by Torc Waterfall. If you’re not in the mood for a hike, head to Muckross House for a mansion tour.

You can also check out Innisfallen Island with Gap of Dunloe Traditional Boat Tour, which picks passengers up right in front of Ross Castle. Famous frequent attendees are two of the owner’s cavalier mixes, Bob and Marley, whom you might have the pleasure of meeting. On Innisfallen Island, walk through the ruins of a monastery dating back to 640 CE in hopes of seeing deer swimming from the mainland.

We ended our final night with a performance of Celtic Steps The Show. I’d never seen Irish dance live and was so impressed by both the live music and the skill of the dancers. This show was packed and full of energy.

How to travel between the three destinations

I recommend flying into Dublin Airport to start your trip and departing from Shannon Airport, as it’s closer to Killarney, the last stop on this journey. To get from Dublin to Adare, the most practical option is to hire a car. The journey would take about 2.5 hours, giving you the opportunity to explore the country at your own pace, stopping whenever you come across something you’d like to explore further.

However, if that’s not an option, you could take the train from Dublin Heuston station to Limerick Colbert station. From there, you can take the 300 Dublin Coach service or Expressway 14 bus to Adare, but then you'd have to either walk (15 minutes) or take a taxi to Adare Manor, so it's not the most convenient choice. However, Adare Manor arranges private transfers for its guests (by car or helicopter from virtually anywhere in the country), so you could bypass all that hassle if needed.

When traveling from Adare Manor to Killarney, the best public transport options are the 300 service or the Bus Éireann Expressway route 14, which depart from Adare village. The journey takes about two hours. If you're driving, you'll arrive in an hour.

Serina traveled to Ireland courtesy of Leading Hotels of the World. Lonely Planet staff members do not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage.