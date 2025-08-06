Every four years, the FIFA World Cup brings together nations, fans and players for the most-watched sporting event on the planet. In 2026, this global phenomenon is coming to North America - spanning Canada, Mexico and the United States, with an estimated 6.5 million fans expected to attend matches in person, with billions more tuning in worldwide. The tournament kicks off June 11 in Mexico, followed by Los Angeles on June 12, marking the USA’s first World Cup match on home soil since 1994. With eight games scheduled in LA - more than any other West Coast city - Los Angeles is poised to be one of the most exciting places to catch the action, both on and off the pitch.

Why choose LA:

Beyond match days, LA radiates with its unbeatable mix of sunshine, culture and nonstop entertainment. The city will host eight matches, including the first USA game and a highly anticipated quarterfinal. SoFi Stadium, the largest on the West Coast, promises an unforgettable, high-energy experience, while off the field, LA’s cultural diversity means you’ll be surrounded by fans from all over the world. Beyond game days, you’ll find beaches, hikes, arts and incredible food at every turn. LA isn’t just a host city, it’s the destination to be.

When are the World Cup games in LA?

Los Angeles will host eight of the 104 matches during the 2016 FIFA World Cup. The first game is Friday, June 12th, with the U.S. Men’s National Team expected to take the field for their opening match. LA will continue hosting Western region matches through the group stages and knockout rounds, ending with a quarterfinal on July 10.

SoFi Stadium. Joseph Hendrickson/Shutterstock

Where is the World Cup game in LA?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Los Angeles will take place at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, just a few miles from LAX. Opened in 2020, SoFi is considered the most expensive stadium in the world, at an estimated $5 billion, according to Guinness World Records. And while the financial company holds naming rights under a 20-year, $30 million per year agreement, the stadium will be renamed Los Angeles Stadium during the World Cup, per FIFA’s rules against corporate-sponsored names.

SoFi Stadium has an expandable capacity of over 100,000, making it one of the tournament’s most high-profile venues. However, it hasn't been without controversy after FIFA officials raised concerns about the field’s narrow dimensions and considered pulling the venue from the lineup. To meet FIFA standards, SoFI will remove several lower-level seats to expand the playing field and will also be replacing its artificial turf with natural grass.

How do I get tickets?

General admission tickets will go on sale in the third quarter of 2025 via FIFA’s website. While prices have not yet been revealed, it’s understood that FIFA will be using a dynamic pricing model, meaning costs will fluctuate based on demand. Early reports suggest the cheapest general admission tickets will start at around $320, with prime locations like Los Angeles likely to cost more. You can register your interest now to be notified when sales open.

General admission tickets are expected to roll out in four phases.

A random lottery-style draw for those who have pre-registered A first-come, first-served window after teams and match dates are set A second lottery round A final first-come, first-served sale for any remaining tickets.

Note: Beware of scalpers and bots on resale sites. Although tickets have yet to be released, StubHub lists tickets to the opening game at well over $6000. One seller has even listed a seat for nearly $89,000. These are not official FIFA sales, so proceed cautiously.

See the famous Santa Monica ferris wheel. Natalia Macheda/Shutterstock

Where should I stay?

If proximity to the stadium is your top priority, Inglewood and nearby LAX hotels offer convenience for easier match-day access.

For a more local LA vibe blending World Cup fever with beach days, opt for Santa Monica or Venice areas. Hotels like The Ambrose Hotel or Santa Monica Proper Hotel offer a coastal escape with walkable streets, restaurants and that classic Californian feel. From there, it’s about a 30-45 minute drive to the stadium, without traffic.

For a more vibrant city vibe, 1 Hotel West Hollywood or Downtown’s Hotel Per La, offers trendy boutique hotels and nightlife spots. They’re also about a 30-45 minute drive to the stadium, without traffic.

What should I bring to a game?

First and foremost, you’ll need a valid ID and your ticket. It’s a good idea to bring both a digital and printed version in case you run into issues with your phone.

SoFi Stadium has strict bag policies, which FIFA is likely to adopt for the tournament. Bags must be clear and no larger than 12 in by 6 in by 12 in. Small clutches that aren’t clear are permitted, but must not exceed 4 in by 6 in.

Sun protection like sunglasses, SPF and a hat is a good idea, as well as comfortable shoes, as there’s plenty of walking between entrances, concourses and your seat. A portable phone charger is a smart addition, while it’s advised you leave the cash at home as SoFi Stadium is fully cashless.

Local tip: Policies can vary by event and day. Always check the “Know Before You Go” section on the SoFi and FIFA websites before game day to avoid surprises.

Public transit options like the Metro can get you close to the stadium. vesperstock/Shutterstock

What’s the best way to get to SoFi Stadium?

SoFi Stadium is located in Inglewood, about four miles from LAX. While that sounds close, be prepared that game-day traffic can turn a quick trip into an hour or more. No matter where in the city you’re coming from, plan for delays, and congestion, and expect road closures. If you’re driving, it’s best to pre-book your parking via the SoFi Stadium parking portal. Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft will be available; however, prepare for surge pricing and long wait times before and after the games.

Public transit options will also be available. The Metro K and C lines can get you close, with connections to shuttles or a two-mile walk to the stadium. SoFi often runs dedicated shuttles from stations, Downtown, West LA and South Bay park-and-rides during major events, so check the FIFA or SoFi websites closer to game day for updated routes, schedules and transportation advice.

What are the food and drink options at the stadium?

SoFi Stadium offers a variety of food and drink options inspired by Los Angeles neighborhoods, with everything from tacos and loaded fries to burgers, pizza and sushi. It’s not your traditional hotdogs and fries stadium - expect elevated grab-and-go markets and even mobile ordering via Uber Eats.

Alcohol is available for those over 21 years, but prices can be steep. Outside food and beverage isn’t allowed, unless it’s for medical reasons. However, you can bring a small reusable water bottle, as long as it’s empty upon arrival - there are multiple refill stations inside.

Where should I eat in LA when I’m not at a game?

When it comes to food in LA, you’re truly spoilt for choice. Los Angeles County is home to nearly 25,000 restaurants, which means if you tried a new one every day, it would take you close to 70 years to get through them all. While it’s impossible to pick just a few, here are some of my favorite under-the-radar spots around the city to get you started.

Breakfast: Great White (Venice Beach location)

Lunch: Leo’s Tacos Truck (Corner of La Brea and Venice location)

Dinner: Silver Lake Ramen (Sunset Blvd location)

Coffee: Community Goods (West Hollywood location)

Are there fun sports bars to keep the party going?

Los Angeles has plenty of lively sports bars perfect for catching post-game highlights or celebrating big wins. Around the corner from SoFi Stadium, The Wood Urban Kitchen in Inglewood is a top pick for its great food, friendly crowd and many TVs to catch all the action.

For those looking to ditch the game crowds and continue celebrations elsewhere, Jameson’s Pub in Venice Beach is a great choice. Known for its high-energy bustling atmosphere and loud music, it’s a favorite among locals looking to keep the soccer spirit alive well after the final whistle.

Over in Downtown, Tom’s Watch Bar has wall-to-wall screens, while in West Hollywood The Den on Sunset provides a little more low-key yet stylish setting complete with a strong drinks menu.

Try a hike through Runyon Canyon. MILA Zed/Shutterstock

What should I do when I’m not at a game?

New York may be the city that never sleeps, however, in Los Angeles we’re known as the city of endless attractions and activities. A beach day is a must for visitors, so be sure to check out South Bay beaches like Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, along with the iconic Santa Monica and Venice piers and boardwalks.



Away from the coast, the Getty Center has reopened after recent fires, while culture lovers can explore the Broad museum downtown for contemporary art. Movie buffs can tour Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and visit the TCL Chinese Theatre.

And don’t forget to take a hike in Griffith Park and Runyon Canyon to catch breathtaking views of the city and the iconic Hollywood sign.

Anything else I need to know?

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, be sure to stay updated on the FIFA and SoFi Stadium websites and plan extra time for traffic and crowds. The games will be played during summer in LA, so remember to stay hydrated and always carry sun protection.