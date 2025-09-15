Copenhagen has long held the title as the Nordic capital of cool, tempting millions of tourists to travel there each year. Savvy visitors know to schedule a couple of extra days to explore the relaxed charm of the Copenhagen Coast, as well.

Situated on the north of Zealand island, running from Copenhagen to Helsingør, this 46km stretch of coastline packs the best of Denmark into a small area – royal history, cutting-edge design, modern art, wellness and plenty of outdoor activities.

Whether embarking on a day trip or a longer visit, you’ll find plenty to do on the Copenhagen Coast.

When should I go to the Copenhagen Coast?

Denmark generally escapes the increasingly frequent heatwaves seen further south in Europe, making it a wonderful destination to explore during the summer, when you can take advantage of warm weather and remain active outdoors for most of the day. Places like Helsingør can get busy but not so much that it will feel overcrowded. Be warned that sunshine is never guaranteed, however.

Advertisement

Nature lovers will appreciate the changing landscapes of spring and autumn when walking or cycling, though that can bring unpredictable weather so ensure you pack accordingly. Winter is the time for hygge and coziness in Denmark – perfect if you want to spend your time walking along a broody shoreline and warming up in cafes.

Left: Cobblestone laneway in Helsingør. Right: Københavneren, Helsingør. Annemarie McCarthy/Lonely Planet (2)

How much time should I spend on the Copenhagen Coast?

It’s easy to reach any of the coastal sights on a day trip from Copenhagen, so you won’t even need to pack an overnight bag. However, if you’d like to stay somewhere with a seaview or just experience a more laid-back part of Danish life, consider basing yourself on the coast for a couple of days. It’s easy to pop to back Copenhagen to tick off some of the best things to do in the city before retreating to the coast in the evening.

Is it easy to get around the Copenhagen Coast?

One of the biggest joys of this area is its accessibility via public transportation. The main RE train runs between Copenhagen and Helsingør in just 50 minutes, stopping near all the top things to do listed below. For anything not directly on the train line, you can continue by bus. All buses conveniently stop at train stations so you can get just about anywhere, although buses may be more infrequent than trains.

If you plan to travel frequently by public transport, you may want to invest in the Copenhagen Card. As well as offering free entry into many top attractions, the card also gets you unlimited public transport in the city and along the coast.

Of course, this being Denmark, you can also cycle everywhere. If you are a bit nervous to travel on Copenhagen’s busy bike paths, you’ll find the experience of pedaling up the coast a lot more serene.

Folehave Forest, part of the Karen Blixen Route. Annemarie McCarthy/Lonely Planet

Top things to do on the Copenhagen Coast

Explore the Karen Blixen Route

Karen Blixen (known by her pen name Isak Dinesen in English-speaking countries) is one of Denmark’s most famous authors and lived most of her life in her Rungstedlund family estate. The estate is now a popular museum with a cafe on the beautiful grounds. Surrounding the museum, a park and free-to-enter bird sanctuary marks the start of the Karen Blixen Route.

Advertisement

Walkers can follow signposts from the bird sanctuary through fields and into the nearby forest of Folehave in a circular route. Alternatively, if coming from the Rungsted Kyst train station, you can forego the museum and join the trail on the opposite side of the tracks.

Kurhotel Skodsborg. Annemarie McCarthy/Lonely Planet

Indulge in Nordic wellness

The Danish take relaxation and wellness very seriously, as you’ll find by stepping into the Kurhotel Skodsborg – a former royal country house transformed into one of the country’s first spa hotels. Inside you’ll get a glimpse into history alongside a wide range of luxurious spa and fitness offerings. Try a personalized sauna session that combines breathing, meditation and yoga techniques along with aromatherapy; indulge in a full-body Nordic hot stone massage with salt scrub; or experience alternative healing like Reiki or Chinese acupressure massage.

You can also simply swim in the 21m pool, sample one of the 20+ weekly fitness classes or alternate between hot saunas and cold plunges to get your blood flowing. Outside during summer months, you can enjoy the property’s private beach and jetty, borrow a stand-up paddle board or challenge yourself to an obstacle course through the resort’s forested grounds; in colder months, you can take an early morning cold plunge into the Øresund.

Top off the day with lunch or dinner at the on-site Brasserie Carl, where chefs focus on using local and seasonal ingredients to craft healthy meals, excellent cocktails and welcome indulgences like homemade ice cream.

Kurhotel Skodsborg is about 25km from Copenhagen and a 5-minute walk from the Skodsborg train station. Closer to Copenhagen, the Charlottenlund Sea Bath will give you a bracing taste of how locals incorporate wellness into their daily life.

Panorama Room at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art. Brekke Fletcher/Lonely Planet

Marvel at one of the world’s most renowned modern art museums

Accessible via the Humlebæk train station, the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art has a rotating program of boundary-pushing modern art, making it worth many a repeat visit. The museum displays works by big names like Pablo Picasso and Francis Bacon and is home to one of Yayoi Kusama’s only permanent installations, Gleaming Lights of the Souls. Though you can expect a line to get into the 4x4m room, don't miss out on this amazing experience. You'll stand on a platform in the middle of a reflecting pool, as 100 tiny lamps suspended from the ceiling rhythmically change color, bouncing their light off the water below and mirrors surrounding you.

Although museums are normally a favored rainy-day activity, it pays to wait for a sunny day to visit due to the famous sculpture garden looking out toward the sea. Factor in some time to browse the museum’s gift shop and poster collection for something colorful to bring home.

Dryehaven. Annemarie McCarthy/Lonely Planet

Wander Dryehaven, a local favorite

The bucolic Dryehaven (deer park) was once the hunting ground for Danish kings. Now it’s a green oasis for joggers, horseback riders, cyclists and families, all sharing space in peaceful coexistence with more than 2000 deer.

The entrance is right next to Klampenborg train station. Nearby, Den Gule Cottage makes a great spot for dinner with elegant, seasonal dishes served in a cozy atmosphere. The restaurant offfers blankets to keep you warm if you decide to sit outside and enjoy the fresh sea air blowing in from Bellevue Strand.

Left: Kronborg Castle at Helsingor. trabantos/Shutterstock Right: Poster of the Fest exhibition at Kronborg Castle. Annemarie McCarthy/Lonely Planet

My favorite thing to do on the Copenhagen Coast

Helsingør’s Kronborg Castle is the region’s most famous attraction, cemented in history as the setting of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The castle's history is fascinating, and you'll find free introductory tours in English and Danish throughout the day during summer months (less frequently in the off season).

The palace was renowned for opulent feasts, and through January 2026 you can experience what it was like to party hard in 1599 in a genuinely fun exhibition called Fest. You can also walk the surrounding fortifications for some stunning views of Sweden on a clear day.

For me, though, the big draw is the castle's Shakespearean connection. In summer, you can take a dedicated Hamlet tour (50 Danish krone [50kr]) once a day or watch free performances of key scenes from the tragedy taking place throughout the castle. Don’t leave without a walk in the dark throughout the casements – pitch black underground passages – if you are brave enough.

Take the time to explore the charming lanes of Helsingør afterward. I cooled off at Patio’s restful courtyard for lunch, a gorgeous cafe and eatery serving coffee, pastries, food and wine.

How much money do I need for the Copenhagen Coast?

Denmark is known as an expensive country though visitors from Western European countries and parts of the US will likely notice less difference than in previous years. Prices along the coast tend to be a little bit cheaper than in Copenhagen.

Night at a spa hotel like Kurhotel Skodsborg: from 1,960kr

Copenhagen Card (24 hours): 559kr

Coffee: 32–38kr

Open-faced sandwich: 80–125kr

Small beer: 50kr

Cocktail: 85–115kr

Main course at a mid-range restaurant: 165–290kr

Annemarie visited the Copenhagen Coast at the invitation of Kurhotel Skodsborg and Wonderful Copenhagen. Lonely Planet contributors do not accept freebies for positive coverage.