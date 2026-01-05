Unless you have been living under a rock for the last 10 years, odds are that you've heard of Coachella. Between the stunning headliners, uber-trendy outfits, celebrity sightings and guest performances, this festival takes over social media every April without fail.

Not to feed into my least favorite LA stereotypes, but after growing up in Los Angeles, going to Coachella was a rite of passage. My first Coachella was during the iconic "Bey-chella," when Beyonce headlined. I made every mistake that you would expect an 18-year-old girl to make at a music festival this massive. I lost my friends, didn't get my housing until the last minute, missed some of my favorite performers, forgot to eat and drink water and came back to LA with a horrendous cough and a miserable headache.

Read along for our insider tips on how to make the most of the weekend while avoiding the worst.

Where is Coachella held and how do I get there?

Coachella is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley. The closest airport is the Palm Springs International Airport, with Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) a 2.5-hour drive away.

How do I get tickets to Coachella?

Coachella tickets go on sale in September of the year before the festival. Passes sell out extremely quickly. In college, my dorm was filled with eight girls all refreshing the Coachella website in order to maximize our odds. This is who you are competing against to get GA Weekend 1 tickets.

You can also buy resale tickets online, but those tend to be a bit pricier.

Left: El Saguaro Motel in Palm Springs, California. Nutmegoo7/Shutterstock Right: A hotel in the desert with a pool

Where should I stay for Coachella?

Hotel, Airbnbs and even roadside motels book out months before Coachella, so book early. Those who want an all-day pool party scene should opt for Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs, the hipster hideout with a retro lobby, or the Saguaro, a ’60s-inspired hotel painted in rainbow colors with poolside DJ performances.

For large groups, Airbnbs and house rentals are the way to go, though it's worth finding one close to a hotel that is on the shuttle route as Uber prices skyrocket. Houses are also typically in quiet residential areas, so be mindful of neighbors and keep the noise down when returning from the festival.

For the best of both worlds, hotels like Drift Palm Springs offer multi-room suites. This way, you can stay with up to seven other people while still having the amenities of a pool, on-site restaurant, yoga and complimentary bikes.

Camping on-site, either in your car or tent, is also a popular option and books up as soon as tickets are released. It’s ideal for those who want to mingle with other festival-goers, take a nap between the shows and forget about the hassle of entering and leaving the festival each day.

What to pack for Coachella?

You'll want to fill a hands-free bag with all of the music festival and desert essentials. Opt for a fanny pack or small daypack filled with electrolyte tablets, sunscreen, sunglasses and a portable phone charger. You can also bring empty plastic water bottles and fill them throughout the day.

Planning tip: Be sure to check the website about what is and is not allowed at the festival.

Lisa of BLACKPINK performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

What to wear to Coachella

Coachella is held in the desert of California, so it gets sweaty during the day, and temperatures drop drastically at night. And don't forget that you'll spend most of your day on your feet, whether you're walking from stage to stage or jumping around to the music.

You'll want to pack a sweatshirt and wear comfy shoes. Don't forget a sarong/bandana/face mask, because the mosh pits kick up more dust than you can imagine.

That being said, Coachella is a great opportunity to have fun, get weird and be bold with your outfits. While it was always known for body glitter and flower crowns, trends go in and out of style every year. You will fit in perfectly whether you are wearing a bikini, a cowboy outfit or a banana suit (all things I've seen at Coachella).

Which Coachella mistakes should I avoid?

One of my biggest pet peeves is when people treat Coachella like a photoshoot. You'll see people who feel like caricatures of Los Angeles taking photo after photo in front of the Ferris wheel without watching any of the performances, and it's such a wasted opportunity.

I'm all for capturing memories, but don't forget to enjoy where you are as well. Odds are that these are some of the most high-budget, large-scale performances that you'll ever see. The food and art are incredible, and it's beautiful to just lay in the grass and let the music surround you.

Coachella is a great opportunity to really let go and detach from reality. Dance like a weirdo or run around the grass or sing at the top of your lungs. Get lost in the music and the good vibes without worrying about what it'll look like on Instagram.

The DoLab at Coachella. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

What should I do if I want to return with a story?

Spend an afternoon cooling off from the heat in the DoLaB, a 60-foot geodesic dome that started as a community art project in 2005 and is now a discovery space for up-and-coming artists and DJs. While Coachella has come a long way from its inaugural indie-music festival in 1999, becoming one of the largest festivals in the world with mega music stars, DoLaB has continued its grassroots environment, welcoming acts coming up the ranks.

Performances in the dome – draped in kaleidoscope-colored banners for shade with giant water misters – are intimate and high energy, with past surprise guest appearances including Skrillex, Major Lazer and Zhu. You never know which rising star you might discover.

What are the sustainability efforts? How can I help?

Coachella swapped all plastic beverages sold inside the venue and campgrounds for aluminum bottles (reducing over 2 million plastic bottles), and the festival requires all food vendors to use compostable items. Trash and recycling bins are easily spotted across the field, brightly painted with intricate designs by more than 50 artists from across the globe.

Leave your footprint on the field, not the planet, by bringing a reusable water bottle to fill up at the filtered-water stations. Forgot a phone charger? Power up for free at the Energy Playground with Energy SeeSaws that boost your battery with support from Global Inheritance.

The Weeknd headlining Coachella 2018. Acacia Gabriel/Lonely Planet

What’s a secret Coachella location I need to know?

On the fence about camping because you definitely want to shower? The Safari Campground is the best-kept secret in Coachella lodging. Tucked behind the festival grounds, air-conditioned stylish safari-style tents are fully furnished with plush beds and come with a coveted amenity of private golf-cart transportation to the festival grounds and between stages. Plus, free late-night snacks.

What can I do after Coachella?

If you are still looking to party after dancing all day in the desert, congratulations on being resilient and fun. Keep it going in the campground with nightly silent discos going into the wee hours of the morning. If you're staying off-site, stop for a drink in downtown Palm Springs at Bootlegger Tiki, Hunter or Bar Cecil.

If you're staying off-site and would prefer to grab a bite instead, make your way to Teddy’s Donuts, the Indio staple open 24 hours. Those heading back to Palm Springs can stop for savory bites at Blackbook bar, whose kitchen stays open until 1am.

A fireworks display is seen during 2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella dos and don'ts

Do drink water like there’s no tomorrow. Dancing in the hot sun and desert heat all day is super dehydrating. Take water breaks between acts.

Don’t rely on cell service. Trust us on this one. Send your final texts before entering the festival.

Do explore the large-scale art installations. Second to the music, the art at Coachella sets the scene of the weekend and makes the Polo Field come alive. Each year, local and international artists create massive art and design installations, several of which are interactive and take on new forms at night.

Don’t underestimate the traffic. It’s wild. Set aside 2 hours to arrive at the festival, including security checkpoints, parking or shuttle drop-off.

Do set a meeting point with friends. With over 100,000 festival-goers, you’re bound to lose your friends. Pick a common meeting ground in case you get lost, or split up for different acts.

Don’t expect to be at the front of the stage for every show. I was front row for the Weeknd in 2018, and it took me hours to get out of the crowds and back to my Airbnb. Pick one to two of your favorite bands or DJs to push your way up for. Otherwise, find a great spot to spread out on the grass and create your own dance floor.

Do eat. It’s easy to get distracted by the nonstop lineup, but you’ll never make it to day three unless you refuel. Head to the Indio Central Market, a shaded food court with over 15 restaurant pop-ups and vendors, including a sushi speakeasy this year.

Don’t stay in one tent. It’s easy to lose track of time in the Sahara tent – the massive arena on the grounds for EDM concerts filled with lasers and light shows – but make sure to check out the other tents and explore the music genre variety.

Do be spontaneous. Follow the beat and see a band or DJ you’ve never heard of or seen perform. Some of the best acts are the ones you stumble (or dance) into.

Don't skip the Ferris wheel. The iconic backdrop on everyone’s Instagram is also the best attraction at the festival. Ride it while an act is performing on the main stage and take in the 360-degree views.

Do map out your day. Sadly you won’t be able to see every act during the festival. Plan your must-see shows, noting which stages they’re at and the time it takes to walk between the two.

Don't underestimate Weekend 2. People tend to prefer Weekend 1 because there are more celebrities and it's all brand-new, but Weekend 2 is also really fun. It's less crowded and scene-y, plus housing and tickets are easier to come by.