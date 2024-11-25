The Côte d’Azur has a mythical quality; an ancient stretch of coastline with legends of the Cannes red carpet and Monaco’s yacht-filled port. Yet despite its fame (and literal fortune), the ‘Côte d’Azur’ doesn’t have clearly defined borders. In fact, it never did. The term originally comes from a novel by Stéphen Liégeard, where the vibrant blue hues of the Mediterranean were poetically captured and linked to the allure of this coastal region.

So, when talking about road trips in the Côte d’Azur, this loosely defined geographical area can include anything from the far reaches of Provence in the west to the Italian border in the east, and from The Alps in the north to the Mediterranean in the south.

Dotted with charming villages, breath-taking landscapes carved by the elements and time, and some of the most exciting up-and-coming cities in France, a road trip is one of the best ways to get to know the region as many of these locations are impossible to reach via public transportation — and many shouldn’t be missed.

Soak in these classic French Riviera views on this coastal road trip. Kiev.Victor/Shutterstock

1. The Classic Coastal Cruise

Best for classic Riviera views

Route: Saint Tropez to Nice; 95km (59 miles); allow 4-5 days

Begin your journey in glamorous Saint Tropez, where you can explore the vibrant Vieux Port and relax on the famous Plage Pampelonne. Don’t miss the indulgent Tarte Tropezienne – a local pastry made famous by Brigitte Bardot with sweet vanilla cream sandwiched between buttery brioche. Though ubiquitous across France, go to Place des Lices for the original.

Next, head to Sainte Maxime, known for its beautiful beaches and relaxed atmosphere. From there, visit Port Grimaud, known as the ‘Little Venice of Provence,’ with its charming canals and colorful facades.

Continue your drive to Cannes, famed for its film festival. Stroll along La Croisette, admire the luxury boutiques, and soak in the seaside ambiance. After Cannes, make your way to Antibes to wander the old town’s narrow streets. While in town, visit the Picasso Museum or unwind on Plage de la Gravette, a perfect spot for a beach day.

Finally, head on to Nice, the French Riviera’s unofficial capital. Walk along the iconic Promenade des Anglais (lovingly referred to as ‘La Prom’ by locals) and explore the quaint streets of Vieux Nice, filled with local shops and trendy restaurants. Hike up the Colline du Chateau for stunning views of the coastline.

Local tip: Be mindful of summer crowds — and traffic. Early morning starts and midweek visits can avoid the peak. Local tourist offices can provide valuable information on seasonal traffic and updates.

The sweet-smelling mimosa of Provence blooms as winter makes way for spring. Marina VN/Shutterstock

2. The Mimosa Trail

Best for floral beauty and seasonal charm

Route: Borme-Les-Mimosas to Grasse; 130km (80 miles); 2-3 days

This scenic winter drive — La Route du Mimosa — winds through picturesque villages, from Bormes-Les-Mimosas to Grasse, celebrating the Côte d’Azur’s love affair with the golden Australian blossoms. Start in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, a pretty village known for its medieval streets and colorful blooms, and make your way to Rayol-Canadel-sur-Mer, where the Jardin des Méditerranées offers visitors a vibrant, immersive stop.

Continue to Sainte Maxime, where mimosa-lined avenues lead to breathtaking views of the Golfe of Saint Tropez, and then onto the quiet village of Saint-Raphaël for a peaceful coastal retreat. Following the road to Mandelieu-La-Napoule, you’ll reach the mimosa capital of the Riviera. Mandelieu hosts a Mimosa Festival each February, featuring floral parades, local craft markets, and an array of festive events.

End the journey in Grasse, where the mimosa is an essential ingredient in the perfumes crafted in the city. Visit iconic perfume houses, like Fragonard, Galimard and Molinard, to see how the essence of these tiny blossoms is transformed into fine perfumes. A stop at the International Perfume Museum offers a fascinating insight into Grasse’s history as a center for perfume production over the centuries.

Historic Sisteron, on the banks of the River Durance, is surrounded with steep monumental cliffs. Taljat David/Shutterstock

3. La Route Napoléon

Best historical road trip

Route: Golfe Juan to Grenoble; 320km (198 miles); 3 days

Trace the historic footsteps of Napoleon Bonaparte on La Route Napoléon, the legendary road that follows his path from exile back to power. Begin in Golfe Juan, where Bonaparte landed on his return from Elba in 1815. Take a moment to explore the lovely harbor and beaches before hitting the road. From here, head towards Cannes, where you can stroll along the famous Boulevard de la Croisette and perhaps enjoy a leisurely lunch at one of the beachside restaurants — Mademoiselle Grey is a particular favorite, but really, they’re all pretty good.

Next, stop in Digne-les-Bains, a historic town where Napoleon paused during his march. Explore its charming streets, visit the local, quirky Musée Gassendi, and enjoy a coffee at a cafe overlooking the lavender fields nearby. Don’t miss the scenic Bléone Valley, with its stunning gorges and cliffs, offering fantastic hiking opportunities.

Continue to Sisteron, known for its impressive citadel that overlooks the town. The views from the top are spectacular, revealing the contrast between the rocky cliffs and the lush valley below. Take a stroll through the town’s winding streets, stopping by at the Marché Provençal for a quick peruse of local produce: think honeys, local cheeses and farm-fresh fruits and vegetables.

Next, leave the Côte d’Azur for Gap, the gateway to the Southern Alps. This vibrant town is perfect for a lunch stop, with numerous restaurants and cafes serving regional specialties — look out for the tourtons from Papi Ours, little pillows of crunchy, fried pastry filled with sweet or savory fillings, like jammy tomato and pepper or a floral-sweet strawberry and basil. Take time to explore the town's historic center, or venture into the nearby mountains for hiking or cycling.

Finally, arrive in Grenoble, where Napoleon’s journey came to an end. Life in Grenoble is all about nature and the outdoors, so once you’ve explored the city centre, take the cable car to the Bastille for panoramic views of the Alps to see why.

Local tip: Look out for the Napoleonic markers along the route, providing context about Napoleon’s journey. The best time to travel is spring or summer when the lavender fields bloom, especially around Digne-les-Bains.

Sip a local drop when you dine in Aix-en-Provence on this road trip through wine country. Sterling Images/Shutterstock

4. The Wine Route

Best for wine lovers

Route: Nice to Bandol; 190km (118 miles); allow 4 days

Skip the busy main highways and trace the quieter coastal roads on a wine-focused road trip from Nice to Bandol. Begin in the hills above Nice at the prestigious Bellet AOP, just a short drive from the city. Known for whites from Rolle and reds from Folle Noire, Bellet wines reflect the Mediterranean with mineral-rich complexity. Sample wines at Clos Saint-Vincent or Domaine de la Source, offering pretty views overlooking terraced vines above Nice’s coastline.

From here, head west toward Mont Sainte-Victoire, the heart of Provence’s Côtes de Provence AOP. Here, the Sainte-Victoire subregion is known for its celebrated rosés. Visit Domaine de Saint-Ser to taste rosés with notes of ripe citrus and herbs, all set against Mont Sainte-Victoire. Make a stop in Aix-en-Provence for a Provençal dinner with a glass of local rosé.

Further along, the coastal town of Cassis awaits, famed for its aromatic whites made from Marsanne and Clairette grapes. The fresh sea air gives Cassis wines their crisp, mineral taste. Try a tasting at Clos Sainte-Magdeleine for wines with scenic views of the sea below. Afterward, stroll along the harbor of Cassis, where seafood restaurants offer perfect pairings for the local white wines.

Conclude your journey in Bandol AOP, home to structured reds made primarily from Mourvèdre grapes. Bandol reds are rich and earthy, and rosés here carry depth and character. Visit Domaine Tempier to sample robust, savory reds, or head to Château de Pibarnon for wines with views over the rolling vineyards of Bandol.

Pack your walking shoes for this drive into the Vallée des Merveilles. Nikolas_profoto/Shutterstock

5. The Valley of Marvels

Best for prehistoric marvels and outdoor lovers

Route: Castillon to Vallée des Merveilles; 80km (50 miles); allow 2 days

Begin your adventure in Castillon, a charming hillside village offering stunning views of the surrounding countryside. Spend some time exploring its narrow streets and soaking in the peaceful atmosphere before hitting the road.

First stop is Sospel, just 20 minutes away. This medieval town is known for its picturesque Pont Vieux bridge and vibrant local cafés. Take a leisurely stroll through its little lanes, and don’t miss the chance to grab something sweet for breakfast at a local boulangerie.

Continue your journey to Breil-sur-Roya. Nestled along the banks of the Roya River, this tiny, quaint town is perfect for a leisurely lunch at Le Flavie, serving home-style French cooking.

After lunch, head to the breathtaking Vallée des Merveilles. A 40-minute drive will take you to the trailhead in Tende, where you can embark on a day of exploration. Known for its prehistoric rock engravings and stunning alpine landscapes, the Vallée des Merveilles is a paradise for nature lovers and hikers alike. Take time to hike the scenic trails, discover ancient carvings and revel in the unique rock formations.

Local tip: Note that in-depth hikes to view carvings located off the authorized path must be undertaken by approved guides. Check the local tourism office website for more information before you visit.

Tips for driving in the Côte d’Azur

· Roads: The roads in the Côte d’Azur are well-maintained, though they can be narrow and winding in hilltop villages. Allow extra time to navigate these roads comfortably.

· Timing: Summer months bring heavy traffic, so plan for early morning drives or consider a visit during the quieter months of the year, like spring and autumn.

· Parking: Parking in cities like Nice and Cannes can be challenging. Look for designated lots, and be prepared to walk from your car to central attractions.

· Tolls: France’s autoroutes have tolls, especially the A8, which stretches along the Riviera. Have cash or a credit card ready, as your rental car may not include an automatic toll pass.