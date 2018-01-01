Welcome to Cannes
Whether Cannes' soul has managed to survive its celebrity-playground status is another question, but, there’s still enough natural beauty to make a trip worthwhile: the harbour, the bay, the clutch of islands off the coast and the old quarter, Le Suquet, all spring into life on a sunny day.
Top experiences in Cannes
Cannes activities
Provence Countryside Small Group Day Trip
Your small-group Provence day trip starts with pickup from your Nice hotel and a drive along the French Riviera coastline to Cannes. See the old port, famous La Croisette Boulevard, the Cannes Film Festival Palace, glamorous designer shops and wide, sandy beaches.You’ll be driven in comfort in a minivan limited to just eight passengers, ensuring you receive personalized attention from your English-speaking guide on this small-group tour. Your day trip continues with a drive through the picture-postcard countryside to Grasse, world capital of the perfume industry where you’ll have a guided tour of a perfumery. You'll also have some free time here to explore independently or visit the old town.Enjoy the stunning views of the Alps, valleys and Mediterranean coastline as you drive up to the perched medieval village of Gourdon. You will have time for lunch (own expense) before moving on to the charming Loup Gorges. Sample the traditional floral-scented candy at the Florian confectionery, a French Riviera specialty. Next, have a photo stop in Tourettes/Loup before visiting the second-most visited village in France, Saint Paul de Vence. With cobblestone lanes and chic art galleries, it’s easy to see why the town is so popular. You’ll have some time to explore this former haunt of the Impressionist painters before heading back to Nice where your tour ends.
French Riviera Small Group Day Trip from Nice
The French Riviera is well-known for its chic, picturesque coastal towns, where celebrities often roam the streets and hang out on yachts. See the most famous towns on this small-group day trip from Nice. With your minivan transportation taken care of, you can sit back, enjoy the gorgeous drive and visit these towns stress-free. Minivans hold a maximum of eight passengers, so you’ll received personalized attention from your English-speaking guide. This small-group tour is the perfect way to see all the French Riviera towns in one day, along with that spectacular coastal drive along the Mediterranean.The tour starts with a visit in Eze where you’ll admire the medieval village and see the Fragonard perfumery. You’ll then cross the border into Monaco, where you’ll travel to the town of Monte Carlo to see the cathedral, the royal palace (open only from April to October), Old Town, the casino and the Grand Prix circuit. In Cannes, you’ll see the expensive boutiques that line Boulevard de la Croisette and stop outside the Film Festival Palace with its celebrity hand-prints. To finish you’ll pass through Juan-les-Pins to Antibes where you’ll see Old Town and the mega-yachts of Billionaire’s Quay, before ending your tour back in Nice.
Monaco and Eze French Rivieria Tour from Cannes
Dock at port in the Mediterranean coastal city of Cannes, where your guide will be waiting for you at the cruise terminal to take you on your half-day shore excursion. You'll get a taste of two sides of the French Riviera by visiting Eze, a medieval hilltop village, and Monaco, the land of the rich and famous — and the second-smallest country in the world!Take in beautiful views of the Mediterranean as you ride by 8-passenger minivan to Eze, located about an hour up the coast. The village sits on the Middle Corniche road between Nice and Monaco, at an altitude of 1,400 feet (427 meters), and boasts breathtaking views over the Côte d'Azur.Begin your visit with a guided tour. Wander the ancient cobblestone streets past traditional artisan shops while learning about Eze's history. Head to the Fragonard perfumery to discover some of the secrets of French perfume-making and see how this prestigious brand creates their enticing fragrances.Continue along the Middle Corniche through the village of La Turbie, fondly termed the 'Terrace of Monaco.' Marvel at the imposing Roman monument there, known as the Trophy of the Alps (Trophée des Alpes). Then cross the border into the glitzy and glamorous principality of Monaco.Morning tour-goes will attend the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Prince’s Palace (Palais Princier), taking place just before noon. Your next stop is Monaco Cathedral, where Prince Rainier and Princess Grace are laid to rest. Hear of the church's history as you marvel at its impressive Roman-Byzantine architecture.Take a spin along part of circuit used in Monaco’s famous Formula One Grand Prix, which attracts thousands of race fans from around the world for its annual race. Explore Casino Square in Monte Carlo, a favorite spot among Monaco's jet-setters and high rollers.At the end of your tour of Monaco, sit back and relax on the coastal drive back to Cannes, where your half-day shore excursion ends.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Cannes port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Monaco and Eze Small Group Day Trip from Cannes
After complimentary pickup from your Cannes hotel, your small-group day trip to Eze and Monaco will begin with a scenic drive along the Mediterranean coast. Stop to see the panoramic views over Nice along the way before visiting the medieval village of Eze, perched up high with craft shops and breathtaking views. While in Eze, you'll take a guided tour of a traditional perfumery.You’ll then leave France and cross the border into Monaco, where your visit to the Old Town of Monte Carlo includes free time to see the palace (open June to October), the changing of the guard, the cathedral and the Cousteau Oceanographic Museum (additional cost).Continue your tour of Monte Carlo with a lap on the famous roads used for the Formula One Grand Prix. You will then have free time at Casino Square to do some luxury shopping, see the stunning gardens and mega-yachts in the harbor or simply watch beautiful people at play in their favorite haunt.You'll then take a drive along the spectacular coastline of the Lower Corniche between Nice and Monaco, past tranquil villages, modern marinas and the Villefranche bay and citadel, as you return to your hotel in Cannes.Your minivan is limited to just eight people, ensuring you receive personalized service from your English-speaking guide.
Nice Airport Private Arrival Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your central Cannes, Cannes La Bocca, Mandelieu-la-Napoule, Eze or Monaco hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking (subject to availability) and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Don't forget to book your Nice Departure Airport Transfer.Price is per person, based on 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Ferry to St Tropez from Cannes
Jump aboard a boat from Cannes to the famous village of St Tropez, a fabulous destination if you’re looking to see more of the French Riviera. As you relax on the boat ride, enjoy the views of the Mediterranean coast from the water. The ferry crossing is approximately one hour and 15 minutes from Cannes, and then the rest of the day is yours to explore St Tropez. The sunny seaside town of St Tropez became a popular resort destination after the end of World War II, with an influx of artists moving to the area and the beginnings of the Yé-yé cultural movements of the nineteen sixties. St Tropez then began attracting the European and American jet set, who were attracted to the town for its seaside setting, glitz and glamour.Spend the day discovering the varied delights of St Tropez at your leisure. From windsurfing classes and sightseeing to simply lazing on the beach, the town has a great deal to offer!Perhaps head off to explore the Old Port and marvel at the million-dollar yachts that line the waterside. Stroll through town center and nip into the chic shops and boutiques, or peruse the charming markets. Alternatively, leave the hustle and bustle of the port behind you and discover the La Ponche fishing quarter. Follow the cobbled streets to St Tropez Church (Église de St Tropez) and capture the scenery on camera. Walk up to the 17th-century Citadelle de St Tropez for beautiful views over the city. Art lovers can visit the town’s Musée de l’Annonciade and see works by Signac, Denis, Matisse, Picasso and more. Back near the harbor, enjoy a delicious meal by the sea and soak up the sun on a pristine white-sand beach.When your day is over, just bring your weary feet back to the boat for the relaxing journey back to Cannes.