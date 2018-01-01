Monaco and Eze French Rivieria Tour from Cannes

Dock at port in the Mediterranean coastal city of Cannes, where your guide will be waiting for you at the cruise terminal to take you on your half-day shore excursion. You'll get a taste of two sides of the French Riviera by visiting Eze, a medieval hilltop village, and Monaco, the land of the rich and famous — and the second-smallest country in the world!Take in beautiful views of the Mediterranean as you ride by 8-passenger minivan to Eze, located about an hour up the coast. The village sits on the Middle Corniche road between Nice and Monaco, at an altitude of 1,400 feet (427 meters), and boasts breathtaking views over the Côte d'Azur.Begin your visit with a guided tour. Wander the ancient cobblestone streets past traditional artisan shops while learning about Eze's history. Head to the Fragonard perfumery to discover some of the secrets of French perfume-making and see how this prestigious brand creates their enticing fragrances.Continue along the Middle Corniche through the village of La Turbie, fondly termed the 'Terrace of Monaco.' Marvel at the imposing Roman monument there, known as the Trophy of the Alps (Trophée des Alpes). Then cross the border into the glitzy and glamorous principality of Monaco.Morning tour-goes will attend the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Prince’s Palace (Palais Princier), taking place just before noon. Your next stop is Monaco Cathedral, where Prince Rainier and Princess Grace are laid to rest. Hear of the church's history as you marvel at its impressive Roman-Byzantine architecture.Take a spin along part of circuit used in Monaco’s famous Formula One Grand Prix, which attracts thousands of race fans from around the world for its annual race. Explore Casino Square in Monte Carlo, a favorite spot among Monaco's jet-setters and high rollers.At the end of your tour of Monaco, sit back and relax on the coastal drive back to Cannes, where your half-day shore excursion ends.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Cannes port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.