You don't have to know that lavender is a part of the Lamiaceae family, from the Lavandula genus, or that it's a close relative to mint, to appreciate the flowering perennial's gorgeous, stately appearance and its incredibly fragrant aroma. Because lavender’s small, tube-shaped flowers attract bees and butterflies, you’ll see more than just the purple-blue plants when visiting a lavender farm.

Long, slender stems bloom all over the world. They grow up to 3ft tall and display purple, blue, white and sometimes even pink flowers. Fun fact: Lavender is often associated with a calm, soothing energy. There’s a reason so many people keep a little spray by their bedside: A 2022 study found that lavender essential oil improved sleep quality before insomnia occurred.

Many lavender farms sell lavender sprays, satchels and essential lavender oil, so stock up on the good stuff when you embark on your journey.

And if it sounds like a stretch to call it a journey, consider this: Lavender often blooms in big, open fields. This can mean miles and miles of lavender, its peaceful hues providing a certain kind of sweet and calming element that may be especially appealing to busy travelers always on the go. You’ve been told to stop and smell the roses, and you probably know all about cherry blossom season. Now, with this list, shower lavender with some love and attention, too.

Lordington Lavender near Chichester in West Sussex. James Mortimer/Shutterstock

Lordington Lavender in Chichester, West Sussex

Visiting the countryside in the UK in the summer is downright blissful. At this lovely farm in West Sussex, watch the sunset over the lavender fields in all their full and mighty bloom, and enjoy live music and other events amid the blossoms.

When is the bloom: July is peak season for the bloom

Where to eat: In nearby East Ashling, a small hamlet close to the lavender fields, the Horse & Groom welcomes travelers looking for a hearty meal of pub fare like a scotch egg followed by a steak sandwich after a day or evening taking in the pretty lavender landscapes.

Where to stay: Next to the farm is Lordington Park, a boutique bed and breakfast providing charming cottage stays. Meet other visitors in the tearoom, where you'll find stronger libations and snacks.

Make it happen: Take a 90-minute train ride from London’s Victoria station to Chichester, and catch a bus (number 54) that stops at Lordington. It’s 2 hours by car from London.

The Abbey of Senanque in Provence. StevanZZ/Shutterstock

Abbaye de Sénanque in Provence

Provence is probably one of the best-known places on the planet to see blooming lavender, and it’s hard to beat the picturesque Abbaye de Sénanque, where monks have long cultivated the glorious plant. It’s one thing to observe acres of purple and blue flowers (and hard to find any criticism in this postcard-like setting), but it’s an altogether different experience to see the thriving flowering plants set against a historic stone monastery.

And for true lavender geeks, a short drive to Cabrières-d’Avignon leads to the Lavender Museum, where you can learn about the plant’s heritage and production, as well as its uses in cosmetics, essential oils and local crafts.

When is the bloom: Mid-June, with the fields at their peak in the first weeks of July and then harvested in August

Where to eat: Make a reservation at Restaurant I'Alambic, a traditional French restaurant with a terrace on the banks of the Sorgue River. Order the côte de boeuf, and perhaps a Kir Royale.

Where to stay: Cool off in the pool when you book a stay at Residence Provence Country Club, which also has tennis courts and easy access to walking trails. There’s an on-site restaurant, too, along with plenty of other options within walking distance.

Make it happen: Fly into Marseille-Provence airport, which has regular flights to and from London, Manchester and Edinburgh, or stop in Paris first before making your way to lavender country.

Selah Ridge Lavender Farm in Selah, WA

Located in the stunning Yakima Valley, one of the top places in the state of Washington to catch the lavender blooms, Selah Ridge Lavender Farm’s hillside location sets the stage for the purplish hues to shine. Its location – an agricultural mecca with excellent wines, craft breweries, and bright, flavorful seasonal produce – makes a trip to this destination all the more appealing.

At the farm, get lost meandering the lavender fields and maybe even pick up a piece of knowledge or two, like how lavender is processed and turned into soaps and aromatic oils. Time your visit right, and you might get to join a workshop on lavender crafting and distillation. Selah Ridge’s lavender festival takes place every July.

When is the bloom: Starting late June with full bloom occurring by mid-July

Where to eat: Crafted Yakima is all about the farm-to-table approach to cooking (daily menu changes are possible based on what’s available and in season). Vegetables, in particular, get the royal treatment: Parsnips, for example, might be dressed with mole, matcha seca, peanuts and pepitas, and sprinkled with queso fresco.

Where to stay: Bunk up at The Hotel Maison, a boutique hotel that originally opened in 1911 and is now part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection. Close to shops and restaurants, the hotel also provides easy access to hiking and cycling trails, and, of course, the lavender is not far away.

Make it happen: If you don’t want to rent a car after arriving in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (the most popular option), take the SeaTac Airport to Yakima shuttle.

Pine Creek Canyon Lavender Farm in Pine, Arizona. Courtesy of Pine Creek Canyon Lavender Farm

Pine Creek Canyon Lavender Farm in Pine, Arizona

If you thought Arizona was all just a big dry desert, lacking colorful landscaping, you ought to visit Pine in the Northern part of the state. Pine Creek Canyon Lavender Farm has been around since the early 1900s and was taken over in 2015 by Terry Gorton and Rick Vesci (their two dogs help oversee the farm now). The couple planted 5000 lavender plants as a way to ward off hungry elk, and it worked! Leisurely walking around the farm to admire the robust flowering plants is, of course, highly encouraged.

Because the two lavender varieties harvested on the farm – Royal Velvet and Provence – are used in cooking, visitors can cook with lavender in a restored farmhouse kitchen.

When is the bloom: Mid-June through September

Where to eat: The Early Bird Cafe is just what it sounds like: A breakfast spot that opens early. Expect comfort food favorites like buttery pancakes swimming in syrup and flaky biscuits covered in gravy.

Where to stay: For a boutique mountain getaway, The Strawberry Inn is just as delightful as its name. Choose from a room at the inn, or stay in an airstream or cabin for deeper immersion in nature – everyone is welcome to hang out in the community yard space.

Make it happen: If traveling from Phoenix, the drive is just more than 2 hours by car, and is a pretty drive, so take your time. The lavender will be there!

Lavender field in Sale San Giovanni, Langhe, Cuneo, Italy. Framarzo/Shutterstock

Fioritura della Lavanda in Turin, Italy

Often called the “Provence of Italy,” this region bursts into bold shades of purple in the summer. Many travel here to see the blooms, skipping France’s fields entirely. Itay's Piedmont region, of which Turin is the capital, known for its big, bold red wines (looking at you, Barolo), and rich foods like agnolotti and polenta, is a worthy stop on the Italy trail. The sleepy hamlet of Sale San Giovanni, with its nearly 100 acres of rich lavender fields, is an excellent place to stop and smell the lavender. Sense the sweet, floral scent on relaxing walks amid the fields, and as for pictures: Simply dreamy.

When is the bloom: Between mid-June and mid-July

Where to eat: Find the traditional meat-filled agnolotti (similar to ravioli) pasta at Consorzio, a no-frills space dishing up traditional Piedmontese food.

Where to stay: For a luxurious stay near the fields of Sale San Giovanni, check out the luxurious Principi di Piemonte UNA Esperienze in Turin. Set in a historic building, its architecture is a sight to behold, but it’s got substance too: world-class spa with Tunisian-style Turkish bath and Finnish sauna, and fine dining restaurant The Ristorante Casa Savoia by “UNA cucina.”

Make it happen: Many travelers make their way to Piedmont from Milan via train or bus. Once in town, access the lavender fields by foot. The entire route through the crops spans a little over four miles; it’s about a two-and-a-half-hour walk with some incline.

Lavender Bee Farm in Sonoma County, California. Jessica Ruscello/Shutterstock

Lavender Bee Farm in Sonoma County

You’ll get to ooh and ahh at plenty of pretty, purple lavender (English, Provence, and Grosso) at this locally owned farm, but you’ll get to see (and taste) a lot more, too. This family honey farm has more than 5000 lavender plants and multiple bee hives that produce pure, raw lavender honey (the farm is chemical-free, by the way), and the owners are all too happy to dispense some of their knowledge on curious visitors.

When is the bloom: Mid-May to early August, with peak bloom in early to mid-June

Where to eat: You don’t need to go far for a great meal in town, thanks to the on-site oyster bar and restaurant The Shuckery. Seafood is sustainable and local, ranging from ceviche to fried oysters.

Where to stay: Hotel Petaluma is more than 100 years old and an ideal base for visits to the bee farm. A stay here, in downtown Petaluma, means great access not only to the flowers but to wineries, shops and art galleries.

Make it happen: There are direct flights into Santa Rosa (Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport) from many cities in the US. If you don’t mind a 90-minute drive, fly to San Francisco and drive from there, as there are more flight options.