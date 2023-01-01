Musée de la Lavande

To get to grips with Provence’s most prestigious crop, this excellent eco-museum makes an ideal first stop. An audioguide and video (in English) explain the lavender harvest, and giant copper stills reveal extraction methods. Afterwards you can take a guided tour of the fields (1pm and 5pm daily May to September). The on-site boutique is an excellent (if pricey) one-stop shop for top-quality lavender products.

There’s also a picnic area in the lavender-laden garden. It’s located about 7.5km southwest of Gordes on the D2, in the direction of Coustellet.