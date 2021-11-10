You could spend half a lifetime exploring the forests, lakes and granite peaks of the Gallatin, Madison and Bridger ranges around Bozeman, Montana. Luckily we've done the heavy footwork for you – you can experience the very best Montana has to offer on these spirit-restoring hikes.

Bozeman is geared firmly towards the great outdoors, and between June and October, you'll find yourself sharing the trails with mountain bikers, fly fishers and horse packers, as well as eager trekkers. But with so much wilderness on offer in this stunning corner of Montana, solitude and beauty are only ever just a short hike away. Here's our pick of the best hikes around Bozeman to get you started.

The M

Best easy detour from downtown

3 miles (4.8km) round trip, 90 mins, elevation gain 850ft (259m), easy to moderate

The short uphill walk to the Montana State University "M" etched into the suburban hills north of Bozeman is easily the most popular hike in town, and a classic choice if you are tight on time. Two dog-friendly trails lead up from the trailhead – the right-hand path is steep and direct, while the left-hand path follows gentler switchbacks and is around a mile longer. Combine the two for a satisfying loop.

Forty minutes of puffing will reward you with expansive views over Bozeman and the snow-capped Gallatin Mountains beyond. If this taster leaves you wanting more, trails continue up the Bridger ridgeline to 8914ft (2717m) Baldy Mountain, for a total return hike of 9.5 miles (15.3km). On the drive back to Bozeman, stop off at Map Brewing for patio views of the M over a pint of aptly named Steep Terrain Double IPA.

A local tip: If the parking lot is full (as it often is), head across the road to the larger Drinking Horse Trailhead, where you'll often find space.

The Bridger Mountains rise dramatically outside Bozeman © Carol Polich / Lonely Planet

Sacagawea Peak

Best for exhilarating ridgeline views

4.5 miles (7.2km) round trip, 3 hours, elevation gain 2100ft (640m), moderate to strenuous

Most hikers head south from Bozeman towards Yellowstone, so buck the trend by heading northeast into the less-visited Bridger range. A rough drive up Fairy Lake Rd (Forest Road #74) will drop you near the trailhead camping ground and a gorgeous turquoise lake (bookmark this for a deliciously frigid dip on your return).

The trail itself climbs from the get-go, rising through meadows of blazing paintbrush flowers and up lung-busting switchbacks to spit you out above the tree line onto a high saddle. Keep an eye open for Montana's iconic (and somewhat comical) white-tufted mountain goats as you soak up the immense views.

The final section is a dramatic ridge walk onto the uplifted slab of 9654ft (2943m) Sacagawea Peak, the highest point in the Bridger range, named in honor of the Shoshone woman who guided Lewis and Clark through the valleys west of Bozeman.

This is just one of 11 waterfalls you'll pass on Hyalite Creek Trail © Ann Douglas Lott

Hyalite Creek Trail

Best for waterfalls and lakeshore views

11 miles (17.7km) round trip, 5 hours, elevation gain 2000ft (607m), moderate

To get a taste of the rugged wonders of the Gallatin Range south of Bozeman, drive past the paddleboarders at Hyalite Reservoir and make a beeline for the Hyalite Creek trailhead. Over 5 miles (8km) of gradual ascent, you'll pass 11 – yes, 11! – waterfalls and gain great views of the glacially-carved, U-shaped valley. There's also a decent chance of spotting elk, bears and even bighorn sheep. Arrive at dramatic Hyalite Lake in time for the perfect lakeshore picnic.

Fit hikers can continue for 2.5 miles (4km) up zigzagging switchbacks to bag 10,295ft (3138m) Hyalite Peak, scoring epic 360-degree views of Lone Mountain, the Paradise Valley and the Gallatin Crest Trail as it snakes towards Yellowstone National Park.

It's a 20-mile (32km) drive back to Bozeman for dinner, but you could always pack some s'mores and stay in one of the three pine-scented Forestry Service campgrounds in Custer Gallatin National Forest (at Hood Creek, Langohr and Chisholm).

Lava Lake

Best Gallatin day hike

6 miles (9.7km) round trip, 3–4 hours, elevation gain 1600ft (488m), moderate

Leading south from Bozeman towards Yellowstone National Park, the beautiful Gallatin Canyon is lined with tempting side trails, the easiest and most popular of which leads to Lava Lake. The trail follows rushing Cascade Creek through pine forest and lush meadows, before popping out into a gorgeous mountain-fringed bowl, part of the protected Lee Metcalf Wilderness.

There's exhilarating paddling and trout fishing at the lake and the valley also makes an easy overnight camping trip, though fires are banned within half a mile of the shoreline. The Lava Lake Trailhead is a 30-minute drive from Bozeman, southwest on Hwy 191, but take particular care where the trailhead road joins the fast-moving traffic on the highway.

Big sky views are guaranteed on the Beehive Basin trail © Ann Douglas Lott

Beehive Basin

Best for big sky views and microbrews

6.5 miles (10.5km) round trip, 3–4 hours, elevation gain 1500ft (457m), easy to moderate

Our favorite hike at Big Sky, 50 miles southwest of Bozeman, this half-day tramp climbs up through a stunning glacier-carved cirque to two alpine lakes that sublimely mirror the dramatic gneiss walls of the Spanish Peaks behind. En route, you'll score views of pyramid-shaped Lone Mountain (itself the destination for an epic summer day hike) before winter cloaks its slopes with Montana's best ski runs.

Pick up a gourmet picnic lunch en route to the trailhead at the Hungry Moose Deli in Big Sky, then round off a perfect Montana day with a post-hike microbrew at Big Sky's Beehive Basin Brewery, named after this very hike.

Spanish Peaks

Best for sublime backcountry camping

15–25 miles (24–40km), 2–3 days, strenuous

If you're looking for a classic multi-day backpacking trip, you can't do better than the rugged and dramatic trip to Spanish Peaks, hidden deep in the Madison range southwest of Bozeman. A stunning group of mountain lakes gather at the base of 11,000ft (3350m) peaks, and the valleys come alive with mountain goats, deer, elk, bears, marmots and cute, rabbit-like pika.

There are dozens of gorgeous lakes to explore. The most popular route leads straight to the four Spanish Lakes, with a detour up a side valley to Mirror Lake. To expand the trek into a three-day/two-nighter, add on Jerome Rock Lakes and Lake Solitude. Alternatively, find your own unnamed tarn, set up camp for the night and watch the alpenglow climb the rock walls above.

The Spanish Peaks Trailhead is 30 miles (48km) from Bozeman, 8 miles (13km) up Spanish Creek Rd. En route, look for the grazing bison of the Flying D Ranch, owned by media mogul Ted Turner, founder of CNN.

Tips for hiking in Bozeman, Montana