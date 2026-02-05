Halong Bay in Vietnam isn’t just a place you visit – it’s a place you feel. Those towering limestone pillars, emerald waters and drifting mists seem to belong to another world altogether. Most travelers know Halong for its overnight cruises, but what often goes overlooked are the incredible day trips just beyond the harbor – each offering a different perspective on this UNESCO World Heritage seascape.

Day tours to the region's quiet floating villages, pearl farms, mountain pagodas and incense-scented temples reveal a side of Halong that goes well beyond the bay itself. And the best part? Every one of these adventures lies within a few hours of the city.

Decide whether you’re after sea breezes, spiritual calm or a taste of local life, then add one of these top day trips around Halong Bay to your Vietnam itinerary.

Cua Van. Stephen Barnes/Shutterstock

1. Sail to the floating village Cua Van on a private yacht

Travel time: 2 hours and 30 minutes from Hanoi

How to travel: by car

Set sail for the quieter corners of Halong Bay on a VietYacht Club vessel bound for Cua Van, one of the oldest and most picturesque floating villages on the water. The 4-hour journey begins with a welcome drink at Tuan Chau Marina before the yacht glides through the bay’s emerald maze of limestone islets — Ngon Tay, Con Sau and others rising dramatically from the waves.

Lunch is served on a raft, where the sound of lapping water becomes your soundtrack. In the afternoon, the yacht anchors near Tien Ong Cave, home to prehistoric relics and natural stalactites, before continuing toward Cua Van. Here, bright houseboats cluster beneath the cliffs, and life flows entirely to the rhythm of the tides. Locals have spent their whole lives on these floating homes – fishing, repairing nets and rowing between schools and markets – their daily routine shaped by the sea itself.

Meeting the villagers offers more than a photo opportunity; it’s a window into a centuries-old way of life that’s slowly disappearing as modernity reaches the bay. When watching the fishers work or hearing their laughter echo across the water, you’ll understand Halong not just as a landscape but a living community.

As sunset paints the water gold, you'll return to port, perhaps after a quick ride on a Seadoo personal watercraft or a quiet drink on deck.

Planning tip: Advance booking is essential. Choose a full-day itinerary with flexible activities and a sunset return to Halong’s harbor.

Hang Sung Sot. Vincent_Nguyen/Shutterstock

2. Visit Hang Sung Sot and Pearl Farm Village

Travel time: 2 hours and 30 minutes from Hanoi

How to travel: by car

For Halong’s most spectacular scenery and its rich culture in one day, VietYacht Club's 6-hour cruise from Tuan Chau Port delivers: limestone cliffs, hidden lagoons and a glimpse into the bay’s centuries-old connection with the sea.

The journey begins with a smooth sail through the jade green waters toward Hang Sung Sot, where you’ll step onto a bamboo boat to drift quietly through the cave's vast chambers. Sunlight filters through natural openings, illuminating surreal rock shapes that seem to glow from within.

Deeper in the bay, keep your camera ready for Dinh Huong Islet, one of Halong’s most photographed spots — the very image printed on Vietnam’s 200,000 dong note. It’s a small moment that connects myth, nature and everyday life in a single view.

Next, the yacht anchors at Pearl Farm Village, where artisans demonstrate the meticulous process of seeding oysters that are nurtured in the calm bay waters for years before harvesting. Guests can kayak around the pearl farm area, gliding between floating nets and emerald cliffs, before sitting down to a seafood lunch on a floating restaurant. Freshly caught fish, clams and squid are grilled and served over the water – a meal as scenic as it is memorable.

Planning tip: Reserve early through VietYacht Club or your accommodations to secure a lunch spot at the floating restaurant.

The entrance to the temple complex at Yen Tu. Wirestock/Getty Images

3. Ascend to Chua Dong on the sacred Yen Tu mountain

Travel time: 3 hours from Hanoi

How to travel: by car

When the mountains call, a day at Yen Tu provides both serenity and spectacle. Known as the Cradle of Vietnamese Buddhism, this sacred mountain is threaded with ancient chua (pagodas), pine forests and mist-wrapped trails that have drawn pilgrims for centuries.

After a scenic drive through rural Quang Ninh, you'll reach the Yen Tu Legacy Complex, where you can explore the museum and enjoy a traditional Vietnamese meal before taking the cable car. The ride sweeps you high above the valleys, revealing the endless green slopes and tiled temple roofs below.

Your pilgrimage continues through Hoa Yen Pagoda and onward to the summit. From the upper station, the real adventure begins — a moderate hike along stone steps and forest trails leading to the summit, where Chua Dong is perched 1068m above sea level. Built entirely of bronze and shimmering in the sunlight, it has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest bronze pagoda on a mountain in Asia, a fitting symbol of both faith and craftsmanship. Up here, the air is thin and cool, prayer flags flutter in the wind, and the view of northern Vietnam stretches to infinity.

Planning tip: Wear sturdy shoes and bring a light jacket; temperatures can be noticeably cooler at the top. Plan on taking a full day to reach the mountain and see all its sights, including stopping for lunch.

Halong Bay. Nguyen Quang Ngoc Tonkin/Shutterstock

4. Cruise Halong Bay

Travel time: 2 hours and 30 minutes from Hanoi

How to travel: by car

If you have only one day in Halong, a full-day cruise is the perfect way to experience the bay’s signature landscapes. Depart midmorning and glide between towering karsts, stopping to explore the best of the bay’s natural wonders.

At Hang Thien Cung or Hang Sung Sot, sunlight spills across ancient rock formations, creating cathedral-like chambers that seem carved by the gods themselves. Later, swap your deck chair for a kayak or bamboo boat and slip through Luon Cave, where the bay narrows into a tranquil lagoon framed by vertical cliffs.

A seafood lunch is served aboard as the cruise drifts through open water — the perfect interlude before one last stop at Titov Island. Climb the short stairway to the viewpoint for sweeping panoramas before cruising back to shore, wind in your hair and salt on your skin.

Planning tip: Opt for a 6–8 hour itinerary (typically 9am–5pm) to enjoy the major stops at a relaxed pace; try Ambassador Cruise. Early booking is recommended. If you’re coming from Hanoi, arrange a hotel transfer directly to the pier.

Cai Bau Pagoda. Jimmy Tran/Shutterstock

5. Reflect at the temples and pagodas around Halong

Travel time: 3 hours and 30 minutes from Hanoi

How to travel: by car

Not every day in Halong has to be about the water. For a reflective experience, explore the city’s most famous temples and pagodas, where incense curls into the sky and the rhythm of prayer replaces the rush of tourism.

Begin at Long Tien Pagoda, built in 1941 beneath Bai Tho Mountain. Its ornate dragons and phoenixes guard an airy courtyard where locals come to pray for peace and prosperity. Next, continue to Cai Bau Pagoda (Truc Lam Giac Tam Zen Monastery), a newer complex overlooking Van Don Bay, with sweeping sea views and monks chanting softly under the pines.

End your journey at Cua Ong temple, perched high above Cam Pha. Dedicated to the national hero Tran Quoc Tang, it’s one of the region’s most revered sites and is especially lively during its spring festival, when dragon dances and folk songs fill the temple grounds.

Planning tip: Visit in late morning when light filters softly through the temple gates. Dress conservatively, with your shoulders and knees covered, and observe local etiquette in prayer halls.



The Takeaway

Whether you’re gliding through hidden coves, climbing misty peaks or lighting incense in a centuries-old pagoda, Halong’s day trips prove that there’s far more to this bay than its famous seascape. Each excursion offers a new view – adventure, culture, spirituality – of one of Vietnam’s most iconic destinations.

In the end, it’s not just about where you go but how Halong makes you feel: awed, unhurried and endlessly curious about what lies just beyond the next island.