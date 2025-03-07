Sri Lanka is home to stunning beaches, national parks full of elephants and leopards and some of the world’s most incredible train journeys. But if you really want to be wowed, it spend time exploring its fascinating ancient sites.

Sri Lanka boasts some of the world’s oldest and most impressive Buddhist monuments, many dating back two millennia to just after the death of the Buddha. When constructed, the stupas of Anuradhapura were probably the largest buildings on Earth, after the Pyramids. For amateur archaeologists, nothing beats exploring the ancient capitals of Polonnaruwa and Anuradhapura, but there are dozens of other amazing ruined monasteries, Buddha statues, stupas and cave murals dotted across the island.

Here are the best of Sri Lanka’s ancient wonders.

Sunrise from Sigiriya Rock. Cristi Popescu/Shutterstock

1. Catch the sunrise at Sigiriya

Rising dramatically from the plains, the enigmatic rocky outcrop of Sigiriya is perhaps Sri Lanka’s single most dramatic sight. Near-vertical walls soar to a flat-topped summit of palace ruins, thought to have been the epicenter of the short-lived kingdom of Kasyapa. The early morning vistas from here across mist-wrapped forests are spellbinding. Sigiriya is still wrapped in uncertainty, with archaeologists unsure whether it was built as a palace-fortress or existed first as a monastery that was forcibly relocated by royal decree to nearby Pidurangula.

As you climb the 1200 steps up sheer walls to the summit, you’ll pass Sri Lanka’s most famous frescoes and a pair of colossal lion’s paws carved into the rock. The surrounding landscape of lily-pad-covered moats, water gardens and Buddhist remains only add to Sigiriya’s rock-star appeal.

Climbing Sigiriya is tough in the tropical heat. To avoid both the heat and crowds, get as early a start as possible (the ticket office inside opens at 5am). The narrow staircases get clogged with visitors after about 9am.

The spectacular terraced summit of the rock is thought to be the site chosen by King Kasyapa for his fortified capital. Today only low foundations exist, but the views from this lofty perch 180m (591ft) above the surrounding plain are astonishing, extending for kilometers across an emerald ocean of forest.

The Sigiriya Museum provides an excellent overview of Sigiriya’s cultural importance, including its trade connections with Arabia, China, India and the Roman Empire.

Detour: For an alternative view of Sigiriya (and great photos) climb up to the prominent rock of Pidurangula, which rises out of the ground like a giant molar, about 1km (0.6-miles) north of the Sigiriya site. Once a travel secret, Pidurangula is now a must-see with the Instagram crowd, so expect plenty of selfie sticks. It’s a 20-minute hike up to the wide summit, past several small temples, a 12.5m (41ft) brick reclining Buddha and a final tricky scramble over boulders (bring good shoes), but once you are here the views are amazing. Most people come for sunrise, hiking up in the darkness, but sunset is also rewarding; either way a flashlight is handy. The first section can be tricky to find in the dark; veer right at the second modern temple instead of taking the narrow staircase to its side.

Abhayagiri dagoba (stupa) in Anuradhapura. extradeda/Shutterstock

2. Admire the stupas of Anuradhapura

It is difficult to overstate the importance of Anuradhapura in the history of Sri Lanka. Anuradhapura was Sri Lanka’s first kingdom, established in 377 BCE, and flourished for 1500 years. It has the most-visited Buddhist sites on the island, including the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi Tree, Jetavanarama, Isurumuniya, Ruwanweliseya and Abhayagiri.

There are more than 100 protected archaeological sites here dating from between the 3rd and 10th centuries CE. Some, such as the royal bathing ponds in Ranmasu Uyana, show the extensive knowledge of irrigation that existed alongside the engineering skills required to build the enormous stupas.

The main sights – like the colossal dagoba (stupa) of Abhayagiri or the huge Jetavanarama dagoba – give a wonderful insight into the monastic city, but there are also dozens of ruins hidden off the main trails, where your only companions will be strutting peacocks and the occasional dog-sized monitor lizard.

The area around the Sri Maha Bodhi Tree (known as Mahavihara) is the spiritual and physical heart of ancient Anuradhapura and emanates a sanctity that still draws thousands of pilgrims, particularly on weekends, poya (full moon) days and during the months of April and December. The sacred bodhi (Ficus religiosa) tree here was grown from a cutting brought from Bodhgaya in India (the site of Buddha’s enlightenment, under the original Bodhi Tree) and is said to be the oldest historically authenticated tree in the world, tended by an uninterrupted succession of guardians for over 2000 years.

Planning tip: You’ll need at least one full day, preferably two, to properly explore Anuradhapura. Note that the site ticket is pricey (US$25) and valid for only one day. Both Anuradhapura town and the archaeological site are quite spread out, so a tuk tuk or rented scooter are the best ways to get around.

The pillars of Aluhana Pirivena in the ancient city of Polonnaruwa. leodaphne/Getty Images

3. Visit the ancient ruins in former capital of Polonnaruwa

Polonnaruwa became the second capital of Sri Lanka after the fall of Anuradhapura. The kingdom was successfully invaded by the Chola dynasty from Southern India in the 10th century, which left behind Brahmani monuments dedicated to Lord Shiva. Chola rule ended when Polonnaruwa was recaptured by King Vijayabahu I in 1070 CE. In the 12th-century King Parakramabahu I set about restoring Buddhism, which had declined during the Chola occupation. The king built some of the most venerated Buddhist structures – the three statues carved into granite of Buddha meditating in seated, reclining and standing positions at Gal Vihara (rock temple) are considered the greatest examples of the period.

The sprawling remains of Polonnaruwa are at times breathtakingly epic, at others full of intimate detail, but there is always something fascinating to discover. The heart of the city’s ruins are centered on four locations: the Royal Palace, the Quadrangle, Aluhana Pirivena (Northern Group) and Gal Vihara.

Planning tip: The main entrance to the central archaeological site is off Habarana Rd, 500m (1640ft) north of the museum; buy your ticket at the museum first; US dollars and cards are accepted. Make an early start as it gets hot. Vendors sell cold drinks at the major sights.

Buddha statue and murals inside Dambulla's cave temple. OscarEspinosa/Getty Images

4. See Buddhist murals in the caves of Dambulla

Dambulla’s famed rock cave temple is an iconic Sri Lankan image – you’ll see pictures of its spectacular Buddha-filled interior long before you arrive in town. The Buddhist murals spread over five separate caves are some of the most beautiful and important in Sri Lanka and a treasure-house of Buddhist art.

Dambulla’s Buddha images were first created here more than 2000 years ago, when King Valagamba (also known as Vattagamini Abhaya), driven out of Anuradhapura, took refuge here and had the interior of the caves carved into magnificent rock temples. Further paintings were commissioned by later kings, including King Nissanka Malla in the 12th century, who had the caves’ interiors gilded, earning the place the name Ran Giri (Golden Rock). The process of retouching original and creating new artwork continued into the 20th century but, remarkably, the overall impact is incredibly coherent.

Leaving the plain rock exterior and entering the first of Dambulla’s five caves will stop you in your tracks. The riotously colorful Devaraja Viharaya (Temple of the King of the Gods) features a 15m-long (49ft) reclining Buddha; the so-called "sleeping" position actually depicts Buddha attaining paranirvana (entering nirvana) upon his death. The second Maharaja Viharaya (Temple of the Great King) is the most spectacular of the caves, with every square centimeter covered in murals, including stories from the life of Buddha.

The well-lit Maha Alut Viharaya (New Great Temple), was said to have been converted from a storeroom in the 18th century by one of the last kings of Kandy. A statue of the king, bearded and wearing a crown, stands to the right of the doorway as you enter.

The relatively small Pachima Viharaya (Western Cave) is actually not the most westerly cave – that position belongs to Cave V. The small dagoba in the center was broken into by thieves who believed that it contained jewelry belonging to Queen Somawathiya. The newer Devana Alut Viharaya (Cave V) was once used as a storehouse, but it’s now called the Second New Temple.

Planning tip: You can visit the caves as a half-day excursion from Sigiriya, or en route to Kandy. Be sure not to miss them. The actual caves require just an hour but you need to budget time to hike up to them.

Tourists and local worshipers gather at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth in Kandy. Creative Family/Shutterstock

5. See Sri Lanka’s sacred relic in Kandy

Formerly known as Senkadagalapura, the last capital of the Sinhala Kings, the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Temple of the Sacred Tooth complex now houses Sri Lanka’s most important Buddhist relic – the left canine tooth of Buddha. The relic itself is held safely inside a purpose-built temple on the site of the former royal palace complex and is, for many, Kandy's main draw.

Open from 5:30am to 8pm daily, the temple’s relic and unique architecture attract visitors from all over the world. Marvel at moonstone carvings, an ornate golden canopy and intricate Kandyan-era art.

The actual relic is kept inside a solid gold lotus flower, encased in jewel caskets in an inner sanctuary of the temple, the doors of which only open three times a day. On Wednesday there is a symbolic bathing of the relic, and the holy water used – believed to contain healing powers – is distributed to those present. If you want to see the chamber, going with a guide will get you there at the right time and through the crazy lines.

Planning tip: There are two entrances to the temple itself – the local entrance and the entrance for foreigners. The local entrance is jam-packed with worshippers who will wait in a slow-moving line that snakes up the stairs to deliver their offerings and prayers to the relic. The entrance for foreigners, on the other hand, is paid. However, there are no lines and you can wander freely through the lower part of the shrine complex. It’s certainly a more serene experience, but you’ll need a guide if you want to see the actual relic.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Sri Lanka guide, published in November 2024.