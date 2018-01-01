Welcome to Polonnaruwa
That Polonnaruwa is close to elephant-packed national parks only adds to its popularity. And with good accommodation and plenty of bikes for hire, the town itself makes a pleasant base for a day or two, fringed by a huge, beautiful tank with a relaxed ambience.
Nearby Kaduruwela, 4km east of Polonnaruwa, has the lion's share of banks, shops and other facilities.
Top experiences in Polonnaruwa
Polonnaruwa activities
Minneriya National Park: Elephant Gathering Private Safari
Meet your driver/guide at your Polonnaruwa or Habarana hotel at 5:30am or 2:00pm for your 3-hour jeep safari tour of Minneriya National Park. Experience “The Gathering,” a name given to the elephants that assemble on the banks of the Minneriya Reservoir during the dry season. According to wildlife authorities, the Minneriya gathering is the largest grouping of wild Asian elephants at any given time. View the famous elephants as they graze on the grasses growing on the tank bed. Perhaps you’ll spot any of the park’s diverse wildlife, including leopards, sloth bears, deer, wild buffalo, wild pigs, grey langers, purple-faced leaf monkeys, porcupines, and assorted birds. At the end of the safari, head back to Polonnaruwa or Habarana. Depending on the location of your hotel, choose to visit photo stop at sunset of the Minneriya Tank and the standing big Buddha at Giritale. When your tour is complete, your vehicle will return you to your hotel.
4-Day Essence of Sri Lanka Tour
Day 1 : Hotel / Sigiriya You will be picked up from your hotel in Colombo, Negombo or Mount Lavinia and driven to Dambulla. Visit the Cave temple of Dambulla (UNESCO World Heritage). Spend overnight in Sigiriya. Accommodation is in a 3 star hotel on Bed & Breakfast basis.Day 2: Sigiriya / Polonnaruwa / Sigiriya In the morning, take a morning cycling tour at one of the best maintained ruins of ancient Ceylon - the UNESCO World Heritage City of Polonnaruwa where was the medieval capital of Sri Lanka. In the afternoon, drive from your hotel to Sigiriya by TukTuk and Climb the Sigiriya rock fortress where you will visit rocky abode and water gardens (UNESCO World Heritage site & one of the Wonders of the World). Spend overnight in Sigiriya. Accommodation is in a 3 star hotel on Bed & Breakfast basis.Day 3: Sigiriya / Dambulla / Kandyin the morning, trek through the archetypal Sri Lankan Typical village. The trek begins with an awesome walk along a Wewa or man-made reservoir. The reservoir, the surrounding scrub jungle, marshland and village are a hive of early morning or an evening activity. You will continue your tour with a bullock cart ride up to a village house where you can experience a Sri Lankan Lunch.After Lunch, we will drive to Kandy. En route visit a Spice garden in Matale. For centuries, spices have been one of Sri Lanka’s most celebrated exports and are used for not only food but also medicines and cosmetics. In the afternoon, you will take a city tour of Kandy including a visit to the temple of the sacred tooth relic, upper lake drive, market square, gem lapidary and more. Spend overnight in Kandy. Accommodation is in a 3 star hotel on Bed & Breakfast basis. Day 4 : Kandy / Your Hotel Today after breakfast, you will be taken back to your hotel in Colombo, Negombo or Mount Lavinia or Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo.
3-Day Sri Lanka Cultural Tour: Sigiriya, Polonnaruwa and Dambulla including Jeep Safari at Minneriya National Park
Day 01: Colombo - Sigiriya (approx. 4.5 hrs) [D]Morning pickup from your hotel in Colombo or Bandaranaike International Airport by 9am and leave for Sigiriya. Upon arrival, check in at the hotel in Sigiriya and later spend the rest of the day at Sigiriya Rock Fortress. The 5th-century rock citadel of King Kasyapa and World Heritage Site - Sigiriya -boasts of ancient Sri Lankan engineering and urban planning supremacy acclaiming to be one of the finest monuments of art and culture. Surrounded by ramparts and moats, the Lion Rock, resembling the mythological 'City of Gods', is coated by frescoes that relate to Gupta style paintings found in the Ajanta caves of India. Walk in the shade of an eminent 'mirror wall' embracing the Western face of Sigiriya representing an artistic hundred meters laminated with graffiti. Dinner and overnight stay at Fresco Water Villa.Day 02: Sigiriya - Polonnaruwa - Minneriya - Sigiriya [B, D]After breakfast transfer to Polonnaruwa (approximately 1.5 hrs.). Rising with the decline of Anuradhapura, the city of Polonnaruwa, the medieval capital and crown jewel of King Parakramabahu, remains superior proof of ancient culture and heritage blended with religious beliefs. Walk across its scattered walls of the World Heritage Site that is blessed by stupas resting Buddha statues, irrigation canals and fantastically carved Hindu sculptures while observing the relic house Watadage that boasts of beautiful stone carvings. The Nissankamalla Council Chamber is, however, a head-spinning beauty to just sit back and observe with its swaying pillars reminding the aesthetics of a powerful kingdom which rests beside Parakrama Samudraya - sea of Parakramabahu & masterpiece of irrigation.Later transfer from Polonnaruwa to Minneriya and explore Minneriya National Park by a Jeep Safari (approx. 3 hrs). If you're up for a serious rumble in the jungle, Minneriya is your Colosseum! Spreading over 8800 hectares, this is a sanctuary for elephants. Minneriya is home to herds of deer and ample bird-life, but its spotlight remains between swaying trunks & flapping ears. In fact, depending on the season, this is the largest elephant gathering in the world - over 700 at a time - which has garnished the park to become a magnet for wildlife enthusiasts across the globe. Return to the hotel in Sigiriya. Dinner and overnight stay at Fresco Water Villa.Day 03: Sigiriya - Dambulla - Colombo [B]After breakfast proceed to Dambulla and visit the famous Dambulla Cave Temple (approx. 30 mins). As an icon in the face of Sri Lanka, Dambulla Rock Temple houses some of the most unique drawings in magnificently constructed 5 cave temples flanking the golden temple of Dambulla. Afterwards return to Colombo and transfer you to your hotel in Colombo or Bandaranaike International Airport.
Private Day Trip to Twin Kingdoms from Kandy
You will be starting the tour from your hotel at 6:00am. You will be travelling for 2.5 hours to get to Panduwasnuwara. If you bring a packed breakfast, you can use the time to have it since you won’t be stopping for a break before lunch. You will get to Panduwasnuwara at 8:30am. The kingdom of Panduwasnuwara flourished between 504 BC and 474 BC. Believed to be established by the King Panduvasudev, the city was abandoned till the 12th century, when it became known as Parakamapura. The ruins that stand today are mainly from that era. Some of the notable sights you will get to see are the ruins of the magnificent royal palace, the remains of the 297 feet wide tower with its extremely thick walls which have many legends surrounding them, the recently restored former temple of the tooth relic and Panda Wewa which is believed to be one of the very first irrigation systems built in the world. You will travel to Yapahuwa at 10:00am and get there by 11:30 am. You will spend two hours viewing the 13th century rock fortress of Yapahuwa. The fortress played the part of being the last stand of King Bhuvenakabahu, when the Dravidians invaded from India. He attempted to save the Holy Tooth Relic of Buddha there, but the move failed to protect it as it was stolen by the Pandyans immediately following his death. The tooth relic was recovered the year after, but was placed in Polonnaruwa instead. The fortress as you see it now is a beautiful work of art with neatly carved grand staircases, interesting sculptures and pillars. After the fall of the kingdom the fortress was used as a monastery by Buddhist monks. The remains of the stupa that they used can still be seen on the summit of the rock. The stupa contains paintings and Buddha statues from the Kandyan era. At 1:30pm you will finish your visit of the fortress and go for lunch. You can spend approximately an hour and a half enjoying your meal before you return back to Kandy. You will visit the Elephant Rock, ‘Ethagala’, en route. The rock which has a rough shape of an elephant, has some fantastic views from the top, as well as a newly created giant Buddha statue. You will get back to your hotel in Kandy by 6:30pm, completing your tour.
Polonnaruwa Ruins Ride Cycling Tour from Polonnaruwa
You will be starting your cycling tour 9:00 am at the entrance of the old city of Polonnaruwa. The city carries a history from over millennia ago. Though it existed on a smaller scale before; the city truly flourished between the 11th century and 13th century AD, when it was the capital of the country. The city was architecturally advanced and the ruins found in this UNESCO World Heritage Site today rival that of ancient cities such as Angkor and Egypt. You will be starting your tour with a visit to the ruins of King Parakramabahu I's Palace which was a magnificent 12th-century edifice that rose to seven stories. You can still see the remains of the central wall which supported over 40 interconnected rooms and the bottom section of the structure. In line with this monument is the Council Chamber built by the same king, who was an amazing engineer. The perfectly designed Chambers had such good acoustics that you could hear the speaker in any corner of the room. The base of the chamber and some of the pillars still stand, and you will be able to observe the fine stone craft used on the outer wall carvings. You will also view the mysterious Satmahal Prasada (otherwise known as Seven Storied Edifice), whose makers are unknown. The stepped pyramid style building bears resemblances to Mayan and Angkor stepped pyramids. The Atadage and Hatadage, the first and second Sacred Tooth Relic Shrines of Polonnaruwa, will also be places you will pass on your bike. The Gal Vihara Rock Sculptures are a very important destination of your tour which displays some of the best artistry of the Polonnaruwa period in its three giant statues; the standing, seated and reclining Buddhas which were carved from solid granite. The carvings were so beautifully done, with detailed expressions that stone crafters afterwards were unable to match the perfection of these statues. Some of the other things you will get a chance to see are the vaulted halls of the wonderfully preserved Thuparama; Rankoth Vihara which is the biggest pagoda in Polonnaruwa; the Shiva Temple built by the Cholas who invaded in the 10th century; and the famous Vatadage of Polonnaruwa with its circular structure, embellished guard stones, carved balustrades and central stupa surrounded by Buddha statues at the cardinal points. After viewing the ruins in the old city, you will be pedalling to the Parakrama Samudra, again a creation of the formerly mentioned illustrious monarch. The vast reservoir which was built to preserve and make use of 'every drop of rain', still remains an extremely impressive feat even today. The reservoir boasts some wonderful views that you can enjoy while visiting it. Later you will pedal back to your starting point enjoying the green countryside and many toque macaque monkeys that live in the area. You will finish off your tour by 12:00 pm with a fresh and cooling king coconut drink.
Private Day Tour: Polonnaruwa and Minneriya from Dambulla
You will be starting your tour from your hotel in Dambulla at 8:30 am. Your vehicle driven by a private chauffeur-guide will pick you up and drive you to your first destination - Polonnaruwa. You can have a packed breakfast along the way if you haven't had it yet. You will get there by 9:30 am. Polonnaruwa, or Pulasthi Nakaram as it was also called, was second capital of the ancient Sri Lankan Kings; the first being Anuradhapura. It remained the most important city in the country for over two centuries; until the capital was moved to Dambadeniya in AD 1284. The many kings who ruled this old city contributed to its culture and religion with many constructions and temples; many of which remain today. During your visit to the Ruined City, you will be able to see famous archaeological sites such as Gal Vihara, the Polonnaruwa Vatadage, Sathmahal Prasada, Medirigiriya Vatadage, Lankathilaka Image House, the Shiva Temple, Rankoth Vehera, Nissankalatha Mandapaya and much more. Your entire tour of the ruins will last till approximately 12:30 pm. You may also get to see the Archaeological Museum in Polonnaruwa if you have time. After this, you will go to a good restaurant where you can enjoy lunch. You will leave Polonnaruwa by approximately 1:45 pm and get to Minneriya National Park by approximately 2:30 pm for a lovely safari in the National Park. Minneriya is famous for its seasonal Elephant Gatherings; where hundreds of elephants gather together, socialize, feed and play. This is the only place in the world that such a phenomenon occurs. You may get to see this if you come during the right season. There are also many other types of fauna to watch out for during your three-hour long evening safari at the National Park. Your safari will be completed by 5:30 pm; after which you will begin the drive back. The tour will conclude when you get back to your hotel in Dambulla.