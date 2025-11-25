When hopping between time zones, you're dealing with dry airplane air, disrupted skincare routines and the constant quest to pack all your toiletries into one frustratingly tiny plastic bag. But we all have that one friend who’s worked it out. The one whose hand luggage contains more serums than your bathroom cabinet and who manages to get off a long-haul flight looking, well…human.

What do you gift this sort of skincare guru when you know you need to nail it? We asked our staff for their top personally tested beauty recommendations, from in-flight hydration heroes to TSA-friendly favorites, to help your beauty-obsessed globe-trotter maintain their glow, no matter where they go.

All our recommendations are independently selected by our writers and editors. Lonely Planet may receive a commission if you buy something through the links on our site.

Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

1. A cult-favorite tiny perfume that gets compliments

Recommended by Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

I think a travel-size perfume or cologne is one of the classiest gifts out there. It's not something I ever want to spend my own money on, but I use it liberally whenever I receive it. This particular scent has a cult following. I don't think I've ever received more compliments on how I smell than when I wear this perfume; it's light, slightly sweet, a tad earthy and never overpowering.

Our pick: Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne

2. Heavy-duty moisturizer to combat dry airplane air

Recommended by Deepa Lakshmin, Director of Social Media

Advertisement

My antidote to dry skin 30,000ft in the air is La Roche-Posay’s Lipikar Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream. It’s heavy, yes, but if you’ve got dry patches like I do, trust me when I say your skin will be fully hydrated upon landing. It may not be the most exciting skincare gift – no fancy packaging here – but when a dermatologist told me to try it, I became hooked.

Our pick: La Roche-Posay Lipikar Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream

3. Collagen masks for serious rehydration

Recommended by Rachel Lewis, Senior Social Media Manager

I swear by the Glass Skin Ginseng Collagen Masks before and during a trip, especially if I’ve got a long flight. They’re thick and sticky and really do the work of re-hydrating my skin after a hectic, drying trip. I’m planning to gift more to myself.

Our pick: Peach & Lily Glass Skin Ginseng Collagen Masks

Dieux Mini Air Angel Collagen & Peptide Hydrating Gel Cream and Dieux Mini Instant Angel Lipid Refresh Moisturizer. Dieux Skincare

4. Packable skincare minis

Recommended by Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor, Western USA and Canada

This has been my go-to skincare brand for several years running, and I’m thrilled that the company now makes packable minis. They’re great for hydration and daily wear after a long flight.

Our pick: Dieux Mini Air Angel Collagen & Peptide Hydrating Gel Cream

5. A 5-in-1 moisturizer set

Recommended by Jessica Lockhart, Destination Editor, Oceania

My partner bought me a Laneige Icons to Go Mini set before our South African safari holiday, and now it’s my go-to for keeping my skin moisturized for long-haul plane rides. It’s perfect for protecting your skin barrier with two moisturizers as well as sleeping masks for your lips and face.

Our pick: Laneige Icons to Go Mini

6. Luxe hand cream in the perfect travel size

Recommended by Akanksha Singh, Destination Editor, South Asia

Benamôr’s Alantoíne hand cream is citrusy goodness in an aluminum tube that fits perfectly in any carry-on. I’m constantly washing my hands when I travel, so this helps them stay nice, smooth and hydrated.

Our pick: Benamôr Alantoíne Protective Hand Cream

B-Tex White Ointment. Rhia Hylton/Lonely Planet

7. A versatile ointment

Recommended by Akanksha Singh

The B-Tex White Ointment comes in modest-looking tin packaging, but it works magic on everything from bug bites to pimples. It’s an A+ stocking stuffer, and friends request annual repeats.

Our pick: B-Tex White Ointment

8. Korean sunscreen that feels like skincare

Recommended by Josephine Boulware, Email Marketing Associate

Korean skincare and sunscreen are such a treat for the skin-protection-obsessed. My current favorite is Round Lab’s Birch Moisturizing Sunscreen.

Our pick: Round Lab Birch Moisturizing Sunscreen

9. A refillable perfume sprayer

Recommended by Serina Patel, Lifecycle and Programming Lead

Advertisement

These refillable atomizers let you bring your favorite full-size perfume anywhere without the bulk or risk of broken glass.

Our pick: Etsy Personalized Refillable Perfume Atomizer: Engraved Travel Perfume Bottle

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. Tatcha

10. Facial spray for in-flight hydration

Recommended by Alicia Johnson, Destination Editor, South America and the Caribbean

I don’t know about you, but my skin gets so dry on a plane. I’m not a face-mask-on-the-plane girlie, but I don’t mind a little spritz.

Our picks: Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, Thayer’s Witch Hazel Unscented Facial Toner Mist

11. Roll-on medicated oil

Recommended by James Pham, Destination Editor, Southeast Asia

I swear by roll-on medicated oil, preferably green oil or essential oil. Yes, it’ll make you smell like an Asian grandmother. But rubbing it on your temples for a headache or under your nose for a quick pick-me-up is worth the shame. The roller makes it impossible to spill in your bag. I live in Asia, so they’re super cheap. I have a stash on hand to gift to people.

Our pick: Green Herb Oil

12. A hair towel turban

Recommended by Sandie Kestell, Destination Editor, Central and Eastern Europe

Because sometimes there are just not enough hotel or hostel towels.

Our pick: Yfong 3-pack microfiber hair turbans

Live Tinted Invisible Sunscreen Stick. Live Tinted

13. An invisible sunscreen stick

Recommended by Nitya Chambers, Executive Editor

I love the way these sunscreen sticks pack and layer and how easy they are to carry everywhere.

Our pick: Live Tinted Hueguard Invisible Sunscreen Stick

14. Highlighter drops that replace a full face of makeup

Recommended by Nitya Chambers

I love highlighter drops. Especially if I’m going somewhere warm and sunny, they blend delightfully and replace the need for a full face with exactly the right amount of glow.

Our pick: Live Tinted Hueglow Liquid Highlighter Drops

15. Laundry detergent sheets that pack flat

Recommended by Selena Takigawa Hoy, Destination Editor, Northeast Asia

So that I can pack light, I plan to do laundry if I’m going away for more than a week. Laundry detergent sheets pack flat and won’t burst from your ziptop baggie.

Our pick: Hey Sunday Laundry Sheets

Victoria Beckham Concealer Pen. Victoria Beckham Beauty

16. A concealer that makes you look awake

Recommended by Sasha Brady, Digital Editor

I normally hate concealers but this light, brightening concealer from Victoria Beckham Beauty has unfortunately changed my mind. It’s so good at covering my dark under eyes and providing a little brightness to my face. I say “unfortunately” because it’s not cheap, but it does give life back to your face after a red-eye.

Our pick: Victoria Beckham Beauty Concealer Pen with TFC8

17. A pillow mist that makes anywhere feel like home

Recommended by Serina Patel

This relaxing pillow mist creates a sense of home no matter where you’re staying. It’s a calming blend of essential oils that helps you drift off to sleep.

Our pick: L’Occitane Relaxing Pillow Mist

18. Cold, hydrating under-eye masks

Recommended by Rhia Hylton

My friend always brings these on trips (and they honestly live in her purse, too). They’re cold and hydrating, and feel so good in the dryness of an airplane.

Our picks: Topicals Faded Under Eye Masks, Summer Fridays Jet Lag™ Eye Patches

Westman Atelier Petite Baby Blush Stick in Petal. Westman Atelier

19. Petite blush that brings color back to your cheeks

Recommended by Sasha Brady

When I land in a new place, I always run to the airport bathroom to wash my hands, brush my hair and pop some concealer and blusher on my face to make me look more human. I am obsessed with the Westman Atelier shades. They complement most skin tones, pack well and are easy to blend when you’re in a rush. They come in a pocket size, which is cheaper and handy for travel.

Our pick: Westman Atelier Petite Baby Blush Stick

20. Seasonal candles from a trendy small brand

Recommended by Rhia Hylton

I love this small company based in Kingston, NY. If you’ve been to any trendy wine bar in Brooklyn, chances are you’ve smelled their “Wood Cabin” candle. It’s so warm, cozy and woody. They do a candle subscription (that you can gift to others!) where you can get a seasonal candle of the month. I did this for a while and loved it. It's a nice wellness gift for someone who really loves NYC.

Our pick: Keap Candles

21. A multitasking moisturizer

Recommended by Melissa Yeager

I keep a mini of a cream face mask in my toiletries back as it is the perfect hydration after a long haul flight. I apply and sleep in it – and wake up in the morning for a refreshed face.

Our pick: Summer Fridays JetLagMask®

Supergoop Glow Screen. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

22. A beauty stocking stuffer kit

Recommended by Melinda Anderson, Guidebook Development Senior Editor

My stepdaughters, both in college, are taking a scuba trip during their break this year. They’re both seasoned travelers with all the stuff already. But the one thing they always want more of is product. Their stockings will be stuffed with the Supergoop Icons Only SPF Bestseller Kit, moisturizing brightening Peace Out under-eye patches, carry-on ready Mini Discovery Set from The Ordinary and Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks in new flavors Rainbow Sherbet and Watermelon Pop.

Our picks: Supergoop Best in Class SPF Starter Kit, Peace Out Under-Eye Patches, The Ordinary Mini Discovery Set, Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks

23. Musky evening perfume for special travel nights out

Recommended by Rhia Hylton

My current favorite perfume. It’s a perfect scent for night, and I always get compliments on it. I love a musky fragrance; the top notes of this are woody, oud, rose and leather. Obsessed! My mom actually picked this one out for me last Christmas.

Our pick: Aoud Night by Montale Paris