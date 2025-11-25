You know them, you love them, and you may even envy them a little; they are your friend who works (are they really working?) from anywhere. Every time you text them, they say, "Oh, hey, I’m in Mexico or Malta or Melbourne," and their social media posts show a computer propped up on picnic tables with pools and palm trees in the background.

Who knows how they landed that enviable position of living life on the road, but they did, and we here at Lonely Planet understand this friend. We know the ins and outs of that nomadic life, and this is our list of giftable items that we couldn’t survive without.

1. A travel pillow to rest their hustling heads

Recommended by Acacia Gabriel, Associate Editor

When you’re working and traveling, nothing is more important than a comfortable, familiar pillow to ensure you get a good night's sleep so you can make the most out of your trip (and be able to show up at your job). Slumber Cloud uses the same fabric as NASA spacesuits to make pillows that regulate temperature, and the travel-size version comes with a special zippered bag to make it easy to carry around on the go.

2. Adapters for what they use, wherever they go

Recommended by Matt Paco, Senior Video Editor

Having travel adapters for every possible destination is crucial to ensuring all the electronics and computers can be charged anywhere you go. I was given a packet of travel adapters a couple of years ago, and it remains one of the best travel items I own.

3. A gift for when they want to take a break from work and read a book

Recommended by Aoife Brelin, Marketing and Publicity Coordinator

When you are always traveling and constantly on the move, purchasing physical books can feel rather difficult. What do you do when you finish them? Where do you stuff them in your already full bag? That’s what makes a Kindle so great: You get the chance to read as many books as you want, and it takes up little to no room in your bag.

A Belkin portable charger. Rhia Hylton/Lonely Planet

4. A handy portable charger

Recommended by Deepa Lakshmin, Director of Social Media

For better or for worse, my phone is always within easy reach when I’m traveling. Running Lonely Planet’s social media accounts means I need to be ready to capture content at any time! A heavy-duty power bank gives my phone the juice it needs to last all day and night. The TSA-compliant Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port Compact Power Bank is my go-to choice, because it allows me to charge multiple devices simultaneously through both USB-C and USB-A ports.

5. A grown-up bag for a jet-setter with a real job

Recommended by Deepa Lakshmin

I replaced my trusty but battered Herschel, which I’ve schlepped around the world for the past decade, with STATE’s Lorimer Backpack because its all-black design is sleek and minimal yet somehow large enough to fit my 16-inch work laptop, a change of clothes, an overstuffed toiletries bag, a water bottle and then some. Plus, it comes with a luggage strap that slides onto my luggage handle for easy airport maneuvering. Backpacks can sometimes make me feel like a kid on her way to catch the school bus, but this one is a touch more elevated than what I used as a student.

6. Perfect pants for every destination

Recommended by Sasha Brady, Digital Editor

I came across these pants in a Pandora Sykes Substack newsletter. She claimed they’re the most perfect fit, comfortable pants for short people (we’re both 5’3”). So, I bought a pair in brown to test her claims and loved them so much that I also bought them in green and black.

These are the perfect airport pants because they’re loose and comfortable, but you don’t feel sloppy in them (they look better IRL than they do in pics). With the right shoes (not sneakers) and top (oversized shirt), you could easily dress them up to look smarter than they are when in transit.

Compression socks. Bombas

7. Compression socks for the frequent flier

Recommended by Ethan Radtke, SVP of Strategy and Operations

Nothing made me face the fact that I'm hitting my mid-30s hard more than the first time I wore compression socks while flying. They make a significant difference in how I feel when I get to my destination on long flights, and Bombas makes styles that feel like luxury self-care.

8. A compact speaker so they can play music wherever they are

Recommended by Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor, Western USA and Canada

I got the JBL clip speaker as a gift a couple years ago, and it's great to take with you on a trip. Cart it to the beach or just use it in your hotel room to play some tunes while you get ready. It's lightweight and packable, and it feels like a little luxury when you’re constantly on the go.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask. Summer Fridays Skincare & Hybrid Makeup

9. A face mask to show up refreshed

Recommended by AnneMarie McCarthy, Destination Editor, Western Europe

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask is my new staple for traveling, whether it's a long-haul flight, a hot destination with lots of air conditioning, a cold destination that's harsh on your skin, or even with a hangover. You can use it as a moisturizer or a leave-on face mask for extra hydration.

