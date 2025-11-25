We all have that one granola friend, the one who wakes up before the sun to climb a mountain or who would rather camp under the stars than stay in a five-star hotel. The tricky thing is, what do you buy for a person who only travels with what they can carry on their back?

Our team knows a thing or two about exploring the outdoors. From the top of the Himalayas to the deserts of Oman, we’ve been through it all. Here are our top recommendations for what your outdoorsy friend will actually want on their next adventure.

1. A comfy backpack that fits everything

Recommended by Acacia Gabriel, Associate Editor

This bag carries a shocking amount, opens like a suitcase and has built-in packing cubes – making it perfect for a long hiking or camping trip. I also love this style of luggage for city trips and island-hopping, as it's so easy to bring along and won't fall apart on cobblestone streets in Europe. Additionally, the bright colors aren't just for decoration: Cotopaxi makes these bags from unused, high-quality fabric to reduce textile waste.

Our pick: Cotopaxi Allpa 42L Travel Pack

Darn Tough Blossom socks. Darn Tough

2. Thick hiking socks that add a pop of color

Recommended by Josephine Boulware, Email Analyst

I love getting cute hiking socks. Darn Tough is my preferred brand. Made of silky soft merino wool, they are naturally odor repelling and last a lifetime. Also, the company makes a bunch of cute designs to pick from, so you can choose the flowers, snowmen or bears to match your friend’s energy.

Our pick: Darn Tough Hiking Socks

The Seniq Trail System. Seniq

3. A fashionable and practical hiking outfit

Recommended by Rachel Lewis, Senior Social Media Manager

The Seniq Trail System includes a base layer, jacket and cargo pants. Many of the items are so cute and versatile that you can either wear them all together or split them up and match with other items in your closet. I don't even hike like that, but it's so beautifully designed, and the colors speak to my soul.

Our pick: Seniq Trail System

4. Shoes to wear around a campsite

Recommended by Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor, Western USA and Canada

These look and wear like slippers but have a high platform, so they are ideal for outdoor use. I change into these at camp after taking off my hiking boots. After a long day of trekking, they feel so luxurious on tired feet.

Our pick: Ugg Disquette Slippers

Earthy. Pierce Townsend, via Earthy

5. All-natural, travel-size caffeine

Recommended by Acacia Gabriel

Earthy is an excellent coffee alternative for your outdoorsy friend. It's made of all-natural ingredients and tastes like hot chocolate, but it still packs more caffeine than the average cup of joe. The best part is that it comes in single-serving packets and requires only 8–12oz of hot water, so it's easy to carry around and use at a campsite or on a hike. So much more sustainable for the earth and your body!

Our pick: Earthy

6. A water bottle holder

Recommended by Sandie Kestell, Destination Editor, Central and Eastern Europe

The Columbia Water Bottle Holder is such a handy sling for hikes, day trips or any other time you want to stay hands-free. It comfortably fits around you, so you can take a sip anytime you want without having to dig through your backpack. It even has a phone pocket, which is great when you need to snap photos or change up the music on a hike.

Our pick: Columbia Water Bottle Holder

The Salomon XT-6 shoes. Salomon

7. Shoes that work on a trail and in the city

Recommended by Aoife Brelin, Marketing and Publicity Coordinator

Salomon XT-6 trainers are the ultimate dual-purpose gift. Lately these shoes have become a fashion must-have, but long before this, they have been known for their comfort and practicality for outdoor wear. You can wear them on a trail or to the local bar, making them a superb gift for that stylish hiker in your life.

Our pick: Salomon XT-6

8. A puffy jacket to keep cozy

Recommended by Melissa Yeager

I bought mine 7 years ago, and it is still my favorite packable coat for cooler temps. From hiking trips in the Andes to cruises to Alaska, this jacket has literally been around the world with me, and I highly recommend getting one to save space in your suitcase when you're going to a colder climate. It's a bit spendy, at $289, but it is so durable and dependable – you'll get your money's worth for sure.

Our pick: Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

Salomon poles. Salomon

9. Lightweight trekking poles

Recommended by Marcelino Rivera, Analyst

This year I’m getting Salomon's lightweight carbon fiber poles for my dad, who goes on hiking trips with me. They’re sturdy and are sure to last for years. Also, the poles are easy to assemble, comfy to carry and light enough to use on long hikes without tiring yourself out.

Our pick: Salomon Alpine Touring Poles

10. Sturdy sandals for adventuring

Recommended by Acacia Gabriel

Teva Hurricane Sandals are the ultimate adventure shoes. They are practically the uniform for young female backpackers. From waterfall hikes in Bali to temples in Thailand to motorbiking trips around the mountains in Vietnam, I wore mine every single day of my 6-month Southeast Asia tour. They're grippy, comfy and water-resistant.

Our pick: Teva Hurricane Sandals

The Mapcha Jha Tea Mug. Abhay Khatri, via Mapcha

11. A perfectly sized camping mug

Recommended by Akanksha Singh, Destination Editor, South Asia

I was given the Mapcha Jha Tea Mug a few years back, and it is easily my best camping mug. It’s durable and easy to wash – just right for tucking in my bag for a warm cup of tea on the trail. Not too big, not too small, it holds a Goldilocks serving of coffee.

Our pick: Mapcha Jha Tea Mug

12. Cashmere thermal layers

Recommended by Sasha Brady, Digital Editor

I have a few Uniqlo HeatTech shirts in rotation in my wardrobe, and they come in so handy as a base layer for a hike or camping trip. They're much more reasonably priced than anything you'd find in, say, the base layer section in Arc'teryx and work just as well. They wash really well and can be easily rolled up into a bag without creasing too much. Plus, they truly do keep you warm.

Our pick: Uniqlo HeatTech Extra Warm Cashmere Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt