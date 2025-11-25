This one goes out to all the travel snobs. We are one of you. Whether you are shopping for yourself or others, this gift guide is for those who love a spendy splurge and always order the most expensive item on the menu. From luxury hand creams and silk scarves to spa treatments and IV drips, we’ve got you covered.

All our recommendations are independently selected by our writers and editors. Lonely Planet may receive a commission if you buy something through the links on our site.

Longchamp Le Pliage bag. Longchamp

1. A chic expandable bag for overpackers

Recommended by Annie Greenberg, Creative Director

Advertisement

This is a Mary Poppins bag for the overpackers in all of us who dream of being carry-on-only people, and the fact that it expands just means happy shopping. I have already purchased a monochromatic terra cotta version of this bag while compiling my recommendations, and let me just say I've circled back to hem and haw about other colors, too.

Our pick: Longchamp Le Pliage bag

Himilaya Scard from Lost Pattern Scarf. Lost Pattern

2. A stylish and versatile silk scarf

Recommended by Alicia Johnson, Destination Editor, Central America, South America and the Caribbean

Whether you wear a scarf on your head or neck, or tie it on your purse, no one will be more stylish than you. It can make any outfit more upscale as well as protect your hair on a flight. While I am partial to the ones from Gucci, I also appreciate Lost Pattern, a New York–based silk designer; each of its items begins as a hand-drawn design.

Our pick: Lost Pattern scarves

3. Headphones with next-level sound quality

Recommended by Rhia Hylton, Photo Editor

I swear by fancy headphones. These are so lightweight, and the sound quality is so good that you’ll hear parts of songs you didn’t know existed. Plus, the noise cancellation feature is ideal when you are in the mood to block out everything (you can turn this on and off). My tech-obsessed dad got them for me last Christmas, and they haven't left my side since.

Our pick: Bose QuietComfort Headphones

4. Luxe body oil that doubles as moisturizer and perfume

Recommended by Nitya Chambers, Executive Editor

This was an impulsive, treat-yo-self splurge. I love traveling with it (3.3oz!) because it's great when I need extra moisture and doubles as a perfume. I can also use a single drop to tame frizz. Basically, it is an all-in-one lifesaver that leaves you flawless postflight.

Our pick: Soma Ayurvedic Jasmine Body Oil

Swarovski sunglasses. Sunglass Hut

Advertisement

5. Splurge-worthy sunglasses

Recommended by Acacia Gabriel, Associate Editor

I almost regret getting my first pair of high-quality sunglasses, because now I can never go back to the $10 lenses I used to get at the flea market. Sunglasses are a super gift, as good ones last a long time and they’re both fashionable and practical. These Swarovski sunglasses are just the thing for any bougie beach vacation, elevating every outfit. Additionally, the recipient will think of you every time they wear them.

Our pick: Swarovski sunglasses

Paul Smith Signature Stripe Trim Wash Bag. Paul Smith

6. A toiletry bag you’ll want to show off

Recommended by James Pham, Destination Editor, Southeast Asia

I love me a good toiletry bag. Everyone needs one. How else are you supposed to bring your products? The black leather Signature Stripe Trim Wash Bag from Paul Smith, which I'm currently coveting, retails for 325 US dollars (US$). Yes, it is a splurge. No, I don’t need it when a US$10 bag would do. But that's not the point of luxury, not to mention it is super stylish.

Our pick: Paul Smith Signature Stripe Trim Wash Bag

7. A travel outfit that works for more than just the plane

Recommended by Pia Peterson Haggarty, Photo Director

At my first job in New York, all the cool girls wore Rachel Comey. I'm not a sweats person, but for travel, I have a handful of these sweatshirts that I wear on repeat. They make me feel put together while providing ample comfort and some warmth. My husband calls them my "continuity clothes" because they end up in all the photos taken during our trips. But you know what, I could always use another color.

Our pick: Rachel Comey Fond Sweatshirt

8. Heated eye masks that leave you glowing

Recommended by Rachel Lewis, Senior Marketing Manager

I swear by heated eye masks. They are my favorite for travel. It's nice because you can use 'em and toss 'em, and they hardly take up any space. I always have a few tucked into my bag for some extra coziness on a long flight or once I'm at my hotel. Perfect for any friend who wants to appear as though they flew first class, whether they actually did or not.

Our pick: Calma Heated Eye Masks

Relax at AIRE Ancient Baths. AIRE Ancient Baths

9. A postflight spa treatment

Recommended by Matt Paco, Senior Producer

One of the best gifts you can give is a spa treatment at your friend's hotel on their next vacation. I often do this for wedding gifts, but it's a great Christmas gift as well. I will find out where a friend is going on their trip and book a massage or scrub at their hotel. It's a wonderful experience to be pampered after a long day of travel. If their hotel doesn't have a spa, search for one nearby, such as Aire Ancient Baths in New York City.

Our pick: Aire Ancient Baths

Dosey 7-Day Pill Compact. Rhia Hylton/Lonely Planet

10. The pill box that is actually cute

Recommended by Zara Sekhavati, Destination Editor, Middle East and Africa

A part of my 30s has become about taking supplements: vitamin D, magnesium, collagen (any other recommendations, anyone?). Instead of multiple boxes of tablets, I travel with a pill box that is organized into days of the week. Having one that is stylish makes pulling out the container somehow fun.

Our pick: Dosey 7-Day Pill Compact

11. An IV vitamin cocktail drip that comes to you

Recommended by Melinda Anderson, Guidebook Development Senior Editor

One of the best travel gifts I’ve ever given myself was an IV vitamin cocktail drip following a long weekend in Morocco for which the flight time nearly equaled the medina time. My skin felt less angry, my legs less achy and my jet lag less laggy. I felt like a person again. And that felt priceless. Drip Hydration is a great option, since it has nurses around world who can come right to your door to administer the IV.

Our pick: Drip Hydration

12. Hand cream you won’t want to part with

Recommended by Akanksha Singh, Destination Editor, South Asia

Hand creams are a fantastic gift because they are not only universally appreciated but also wildly essential when you're traveling and feel like you’re constantly washing your hands. It is one of the things I swear by, and you’ll never see me traveling without it. I love Benamor's Alantoíne Hand Cream and the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm from Aesop; both have fabulous scents and come in a chic aluminum tube.

Our pick: Aesop Eleos Aromatique Hand Balm