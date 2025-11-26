On the tip of the Baja Peninsula lies Los Cabos: a year-round, coastal getaway with mesmerizing marine life, beaches that stun and hotels for whatever mood you’re trying to set. Whether you’re planning a baecation, some kind of "moon," an epic girls’ trip or a multigenerational bonding moment, Los Cabos can provide.

These 10 hotels are the region’s best, possibly perfect, winter escapes.

Waldorf Astoria. Los Cabos Tourism Board

1. The Waldorf Astoria in Pedregal

Best for authentic luxury

The Waldorf Astoria in Pedregal is everything you want in a luxe hotel. The immaculately designed rooms manage to feel both warm and inviting. Make no mistake, the hotel maintains Waldorf’s signature style, but the nods to Oaxaca and Bajan design help it feel unique to Los Cabos. With infinity pools that seem to melt into the ocean and a world-class spa complete with tailored massages, you’ll leave feeling refreshed. Beyond relaxing, you’ll find a variety of activities ranging from working with onsite healers through yoga and cacao rituals to Mexican wine tasting and cooking lessons.

Esperanza Beach Resort. Los Cabos Tourism Board

2. Esperanza Beach Resort

Best for families

Nestled on a private cove, Esperanza is perfect for those looking to really get away. As the only private beach resort in Los Cabos, there is something extra special about your time here. From the way the architecture melds with the natural landscape of scraggly rocks and dramatic bluffs to experiences like foraging for sea urchins with the hotel’s chef, you will feel transported. Plus, with its own kids' and teens' club, it is an ideal option for families.

Todos Santos Boutique Hotel. Los Cabos Tourism Board

3. Todos Santos Boutique Hotel

Best for city living

For those who prefer city views to ocean vistas and want to venture off campus, the Todos Santos Boutique Hotel is a fantastic option. The design throughout the hotel is stellar, inspired by the building’s long history with bits of its 1890s originality. With hand-painted murals throughout and only 10 rooms, you’ll find that privacy, attention to detail and elevated stays go hand in hand. The staff encourages guests to disconnect from the stressors of everyday life and leave phones on do-not-disturb. Whether you are relaxing here or out exploring the city, you can feel fully immersed in the history of Los Cabos.

Amet Nature Retreat. Los Cabos Tourism Board

4. Amet Nature Retreat

Best for getting into nature

If escaping to the wilderness is what your soul is craving, head to Amet Nature Retreat, where enjoying the natural wonders of Los Cabos is the main goal. The hotel is shrouded in trees with easy access to waterfall and hot spring hikes, UTV explorations, birdwatching at dawn and kayaking on lagoons. With both suites and elevated glamping style tents, you can feel as embraced in the outdoors as you please.

Paradero Todos Santos. Yoshihiro Koitani Photography

5. Paradero Todos Santos

Best for lovers of architecture

Blending seamlessly with the desert landscape, Paradero Todos Santos leans into the tan rocky structures with its modern brutalist architecture. This stunning haven feels removed from the rest of the world, surrounded by an expansive and uninhabited landscape. While more inland than your typical Los Cabos stay, it is only a 10-minute drive to the beach. Plus, the hotel has a range of beach activities at your disposal that they can arrange and provide transportation to. Surf, watch for whales, and dine with an ocean view.

The Four Seasons. Los Cabos Tourism Board

6. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol

Best for golfers

Los Cabos has a robust offering of golf courses, but the Four Seasons is our favorite. While you stay at the Four Seasons, you have access to the Cabo Del Sol Golf Course, which is just a quick golf cart ride from the hotel. The course has ocean views from every hole, meaning you can still enjoy the beauty of Los Cabos while playing a round. For the non-golfers in the family, the resort has a swimmable beach, an array of pools to savor, cooking classes, stargazing and boating excursions.

Montage Los Cabos. Los Cabos Tourism Board

7. Montage Los Cabos

Best for beachgoers

Nestled on a bay, the Montage is a beachfront oasis. For those who love to spend their time playing in the sand and enjoying calm waters, the Montage is ideal. With night diving available for scuba divers as well as kayaking, snorkeling and fishing excursions, everyone in your family can enjoy Los Cabos’ crystal-clear waters. Ride horses along the sandy shores or grab a surfboard and ride the waves; endless ways exist to make the most of the beach at this resort.

Drift Hotel. Los Cabos Tourism Board

8. Drift

Best for surfers

The Drift hotel, located in San José del Cabo, is the perfect place for surfers looking for a calmer atmosphere than you will find at the larger resorts of Los Cabos. This boutique hotel is in the heart of town, with access to local restaurants like Flora Farms and Acre, both upscale farm-to-table dining experiences. Drift also offers a complimentary surf package where you are able to borrow surfboards, Bluetooth speakers and a soft rack for your car. Drift is ideal for travelers with their own car and plans to explore Los Cabos for a while.

Marquis Los Cabos. Los Cabos Tourism Board

9. Marquis Los Cabos

Best for couples

When you arrive at Marquis Los Cabos, it is impossible to ignore the sweeping views of the Sea of Cortez. Considered an adult-only paradise, the Marquis is ideal for couples looking to escape to the beach and reconnect with each other. The all-inclusive resort has five restaurants on campus with options to dine alfresco or unwind in a moody atmosphere offering a range of cuisines. You’ll also find a fantastic spa offering classic services, such as massages and facials, as well as advanced packages like hydrotherapy. Marquis can help you explore beyond the hotel with activities like historic art walks through town and water activities. Here, you and your partner will want for nothing.

The Cape, a Thompson Hotel.

10. The Cape, a Thompson Hotel

Best for amenities fans

With a saltwater pool carved into the natural formations of the land and a rooftop lounge to watch the sun sink into the ocean-filled horizon, this sleek and modern hotel puts the stunning ocean views at the forefront of its design. Beyond the views, The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, is buzzing with activities. It offers workout classes to start your day, wine tastings, and every Thursday night, you’ll find live music and grilling at their restaurant, The Ledge. While swimming in the ocean here isn’t advised, you will have access to a lengthy infinity pool steps from the beach.