Iguazú Falls

One of the planet’s most awe-inspiring sights, the Iguazú Falls are simply astounding. A visit is a jaw-dropping, visceral experience, and the power and noise of the cascades – a chain of hundreds of waterfalls nearly 1.85 miles (3km) in extension – live forever in the memory. An added benefit is the setting: the falls lie split between Brazil and Argentina in a large expanse of national park, much of it rainforest teeming with unique flora and fauna.

The falls are easily reached from either side of the Argentine–Brazilian border, as well as from nearby Paraguay.

Explore Iguazú Falls

  • Parque Nacional Iguazú

    On the Argentine side of the marvelous falls, this park has loads to offer, and involves a fair amount of walking. The spread-out entrance complex ends at…

  • Garganta del Diablo

    A 1.1km walkway across the placid Río Iguazú leads to one of the planet’s most spectacular sights, the 'Devil’s Throat.' The lookout platform is perched…

  • Circuito Inferior

    This circuit (1400m) descends to the river, passing delightfully close to falls on the way. At the end of the path prepare for a drenching at the hands of…

  • Circuito Superior

    The Paseo Superior (1750m) is entirely level and gives good views of the tops of several cascades and across to more. A recently constructed final section…

  • I

    Isla San Martín

    From the end of the Paseo Inferior, a free launch takes you across to this island with a trail of its own that gives the closest look at several falls,…

  • G

    Güirá Oga

    On the way to the falls, this is an animal hospital and center for rehabilitation of injured wildlife. It also carries out valuable research into the…

  • H

    Hito Argentino

    A kilometer west of the center, this is a great viewpoint with a small obelisk painted in Argentine colors at the impressive confluence of the Ríos Paraná…

  • C

    Casa Ecológica de Botellas

    About 300m off the falls road, this fascinating place is well worth a visit. The owners have taken used packaging materials – plastic bottles, juice…

