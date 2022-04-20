On the Argentine side of the marvelous falls, this park has loads to offer, and involves a fair amount of walking. The spread-out entrance complex ends at…
Iguazú Falls
One of the planet’s most awe-inspiring sights, the Iguazú Falls are simply astounding. A visit is a jaw-dropping, visceral experience, and the power and noise of the cascades – a chain of hundreds of waterfalls nearly 1.85 miles (3km) in extension – live forever in the memory. An added benefit is the setting: the falls lie split between Brazil and Argentina in a large expanse of national park, much of it rainforest teeming with unique flora and fauna.
The falls are easily reached from either side of the Argentine–Brazilian border, as well as from nearby Paraguay.
Explore Iguazú Falls
- Parque Nacional Iguazú
On the Argentine side of the marvelous falls, this park has loads to offer, and involves a fair amount of walking. The spread-out entrance complex ends at…
- Garganta del Diablo
A 1.1km walkway across the placid Río Iguazú leads to one of the planet’s most spectacular sights, the 'Devil’s Throat.' The lookout platform is perched…
- Circuito Inferior
This circuit (1400m) descends to the river, passing delightfully close to falls on the way. At the end of the path prepare for a drenching at the hands of…
- Circuito Superior
The Paseo Superior (1750m) is entirely level and gives good views of the tops of several cascades and across to more. A recently constructed final section…
- IIsla San Martín
From the end of the Paseo Inferior, a free launch takes you across to this island with a trail of its own that gives the closest look at several falls,…
- GGüirá Oga
On the way to the falls, this is an animal hospital and center for rehabilitation of injured wildlife. It also carries out valuable research into the…
- HHito Argentino
A kilometer west of the center, this is a great viewpoint with a small obelisk painted in Argentine colors at the impressive confluence of the Ríos Paraná…
- CCasa Ecológica de Botellas
About 300m off the falls road, this fascinating place is well worth a visit. The owners have taken used packaging materials – plastic bottles, juice…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Iguazú Falls.
See
Parque Nacional Iguazú
On the Argentine side of the marvelous falls, this park has loads to offer, and involves a fair amount of walking. The spread-out entrance complex ends at…
See
Garganta del Diablo
A 1.1km walkway across the placid Río Iguazú leads to one of the planet’s most spectacular sights, the 'Devil’s Throat.' The lookout platform is perched…
See
Circuito Inferior
This circuit (1400m) descends to the river, passing delightfully close to falls on the way. At the end of the path prepare for a drenching at the hands of…
See
Circuito Superior
The Paseo Superior (1750m) is entirely level and gives good views of the tops of several cascades and across to more. A recently constructed final section…
See
Isla San Martín
From the end of the Paseo Inferior, a free launch takes you across to this island with a trail of its own that gives the closest look at several falls,…
See
Güirá Oga
On the way to the falls, this is an animal hospital and center for rehabilitation of injured wildlife. It also carries out valuable research into the…
See
Hito Argentino
A kilometer west of the center, this is a great viewpoint with a small obelisk painted in Argentine colors at the impressive confluence of the Ríos Paraná…
See
Casa Ecológica de Botellas
About 300m off the falls road, this fascinating place is well worth a visit. The owners have taken used packaging materials – plastic bottles, juice…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Iguazú Falls
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.