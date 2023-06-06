Puerto Iguazú

Tourists at Iguazu Falls, one of the world's great natural wonders, on the border of Brazil and Argentina.

©rmnunes/Getty Images

At the end of the road in Argentina, Puerto Iguazú sits at the confluence of the Ríos Paraná and Iguazú and looks across to Brazil and Paraguay. Everyone is here to see the falls or to make a buck out of them, so there are hotels on almost every street. The city is quiet and has good transportation connections; there are also many excellent places to eat.

  • Güirá Oga

    Güirá Oga

    Puerto Iguazú

    On the way to the falls, this is an animal hospital and center for rehabilitation of injured wildlife. It also carries out valuable research into the…

  • Hito Argentino

    Hito Argentino

    Puerto Iguazú

    A kilometer west of the center, this is a great viewpoint with a small obelisk painted in Argentine colors at the impressive confluence of the Ríos Paraná…

  • Casa Ecológica de Botellas

    Casa Ecológica de Botellas

    Puerto Iguazú

    About 300m off the falls road, this fascinating place is well worth a visit. The owners have taken used packaging materials – plastic bottles, juice…

