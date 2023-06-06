Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©rmnunes/Getty Images
At the end of the road in Argentina, Puerto Iguazú sits at the confluence of the Ríos Paraná and Iguazú and looks across to Brazil and Paraguay. Everyone is here to see the falls or to make a buck out of them, so there are hotels on almost every street. The city is quiet and has good transportation connections; there are also many excellent places to eat.
Puerto Iguazú
On the way to the falls, this is an animal hospital and center for rehabilitation of injured wildlife. It also carries out valuable research into the…
Puerto Iguazú
A kilometer west of the center, this is a great viewpoint with a small obelisk painted in Argentine colors at the impressive confluence of the Ríos Paraná…
Puerto Iguazú
About 300m off the falls road, this fascinating place is well worth a visit. The owners have taken used packaging materials – plastic bottles, juice…
Get to the heart of Puerto Iguazú with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Argentina $28.99
South America $29.99
Buenos Aires $21.99
in partnership with getyourguide