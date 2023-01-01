Colección de Arte Amalia Lacroze de Fortabat

Prominently located at the northern end of Puerto Madero is this stunning art museum showcasing the private collection of the late billionaire, philanthropist and socialite Amalia Lacroze de Fortabat. There are works by Antonio Berni and Raúl Soldi, plus pieces by international artists including Dalí, Klimt, Rodin and Chagall. Look for Warhol’s colorful portrait of Fortabat herself.

The building was designed by renowned Uruguayan architect Rafael Viñoly, and is constructed from steel, glass and concrete – the last a most appropriate material considering its patron – Fortabat was the major stockholder of Argentina’s largest cement company.