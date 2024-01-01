Museo Arqueológico

Salta & Jujuy Provinces

This little archaeological museum is in the smart municipal building behind Angastaco's church. If it's shut, ask in the offices and someone may open it up for you.

  • 'Quebrada de las Flechas' (Broken Arrows) is a rocky formation located at National Route 40 in Salta Province, Argentina; Shutterstock ID 1401521444; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1401521444

    Angastaco Natural Monument

    0.94 MILES

    Just south of Angastaco, the rutted earthen highway that is RN 40 weaves through surrealist rock formations that are unofficially called the Angastaco…

  • James Turrell Museum

    James Turrell Museum

    18.39 MILES

    Colomé Bodega boasts this stunning museum designed by artist James Turrell that features a permanent exhibition of six of his works. These are utterly…

  • Finca las Nubes

    Finca las Nubes

    29.25 MILES

    Located 5km southwest of Cafayate along the road to Río Colorado (it’s signposted ‘Mounier’), this small, organic and friendly winery has a fabulous…

  • Colomé Bodega

    Colomé Bodega

    18.48 MILES

    Fine wines are produced at this ecological bodega, which is set (as they say hereabouts) ‘where the devil lost his poncho,’ 18km down a spectacular…

  • San Pedro Yacochuya

    San Pedro Yacochuya

    25.71 MILES

    An atmospheric boutique winery set at the end of a dusty desert road with cacti on one side and vineyards on the other. It makes 250,000 bottles of wine…

  • El Porvenir

    El Porvenir

    28.71 MILES

    This well-run family bodega has recently been taken over by the 30-something daughter, who knows how to keep good torrontés from touching corrupting oak …

  • Domingo Molino

    Domingo Molino

    25.83 MILES

    A small producer, perched on a gorgeous hillside overlooking the verdant valley, backed by rugged mountains, with vineyards cascading down the slopes. It…

  • Museo Arqueológico

    Museo Arqueológico

    28.91 MILES

    This private museum’s collection was left by enthusiastic archaeologist Rodolfo Bravo and merits a visit. Sourced mostly from grave sites within a 30km…

