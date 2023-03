Located 1km west of Molinos, this is where the government’s agricultural research arm raises vicuñas. You can take a tour and feed these beautiful camelid creatures; if there's nobody here, they don't really mind you just heading on up the side to see the animals. Here also is the Casa de Entre Ríos, where there’s a fine artisans’ market selling ponchos and wall hangings woven from sheep, llama and vicuña wool.