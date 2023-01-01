Colomé Bodega

Fine wines are produced at this ecological bodega, which is set (as they say hereabouts) ‘where the devil lost his poncho,’ 18km down a spectacular gravel road west from Molinos. The vineyards enjoy a stunning natural setting, surrounded by hills and mountains that seem to change color hourly. There's forward-thinking here on several fronts: the company generates its own energy, has funded substantial infrastructural improvements in the local community, and boasts a stunning museum.

Both bodega and museum visits are combined into a single 90-minute tour and must be booked ahead by phone or email. Tours are offered between 10am and 4pm from Tuesday to Sunday. If you do just turn up, management may allow you to taste the goods or grab lunch, but don't expect a tour. The bodega serves delicious salads and sandwiches (AR$90 to AR$190) and a meat option (from 12:30pm to 2:30pm Tuesday to Sunday). A high-end hotel on-site, was undergoing renovations at the time of research. It may be back up and running by the time you get here.