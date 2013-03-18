Welcome to American Samoa
There but for a more exotic name goes American Samoa. Mention of this distant archipelago more often than not elicits a blank stare, but despite its mundane moniker and confusing status (it belongs to, but isn’t a part of, the US), American Samoa is one of the most breathtakingly beautiful pockets of Polynesia.
A photogenic feast of green jagged peaks, electric-blue depths and idyllic beaches, American Samoa’s islands are the stuff South Pacific daydreams are made of. Tutuila is home to Pago Pago, a blue-collar fishing town nestled beside one of the world’s most stunning natural harbours; outside city limits, flower-scented villages cling to deep-rooted traditions. For more extreme escapism, head to the remote Manu’a Islands, believed to be the birthplace of Polynesia, or hike the trails of the National Park of American Samoa. Whichever adventure you choose, this is one Pacific paradise you’re likely to have all to yourself.