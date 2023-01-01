Turtle & Shark Site

The most famous of Tutuila’s legends is set at this dramatic cliff-top site. According to one version, an old lady and her granddaughter were turfed out of their village during a famine, and jumped into the sea. The guilt-ridden villagers went to the shore and called their names; they appeared in the form of a turtle and a shark. The grandmother gave the villagers a song and promised they would come whenever it was sung; locals insist the song lures the pair to this day.

Whether the fabled creatures appear or not, you’ll enjoy the rugged character of the place, with its black lava cliffs, heavy surf and blowholes. Don’t swim here: this is a sacred site and the currents are treacherous.