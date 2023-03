This is the town’s social centre on a Friday night. Locals come to gossip, ransack food stalls and pick over fresh coconuts, breadfruit and other produce; there's often live music and entertainment, too. When a cruise ship is in town (as they frequently are), stalls selling souvenirs, locally made crafts and clothes pop up in their dozens. There are a few ‘fast-food’-style places at the back selling Samoan-sized meals (US$2 to US$5) for lunch.

The main bus station is behind the market.