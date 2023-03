This sacred site is where Tagaloa is said to have created the first humans before sending them out to Polynesia. Its volcanic boulders, wild surf and windswept beach lend it an ancient, supernatural atmosphere. Short trails lead to the main archaeological area and fale have been erected for shelter. It’s about 2.5km from Fiti’uta.

Keen hikers can continue from Saua via a rough track to Tufu Point. If you’ve arranged a guide, you could plug on for another 2km to a waterfall on the Laufuti Stream.