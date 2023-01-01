The village of Leone welcomed the first missionary to Tutuila in 1832. John Williams subsequently erected the island’s first church, garnishing it with three towers, a stunning carved ceiling and stained glass. Try to attend a service here on Sunday morning, when villagers congregate in their best whites to sing hymns before heading home for a lunchtime banquet.

Leone was hit exceptionally hard by the 2009 tsunami; there's a memorial monument and healing garden dedicated to the victims overlooking the sea.