Swansea, The Gower & Carmarthenshire
A smorgasbord of experiences is on offer in this corner of Wales, with physical proximity the only thing linking its three main dishes: unforgettable coasts, abundant greenery and excellent produce.
But singling these out is not to slight Swansea: the area's once-neglected 'capital' is now delivering big-city food and culture, and is linked by a sweeping seafront to its attractive beach outlier, the attractive little enclave known as The Mumbles. Beyond Swansea are the craggy coastline and epic sandy beaches of the Gower Peninsula, famous for water sports (especially surfing) and top-notch hiking. Inland, the fecund heartland of rural Carmarthenshire is little touristed but a treat for horticulturalists, with nationally significant parks and gardens never hard to find.
If that's whetted your appetite, this area's regional specialities are some of the most famous in all of Wales: salt-marsh lamb, Penclawdd cockles, laver bread and Carmarthen ham. Tuck in.
Explore Swansea, The Gower & Carmarthenshire
- WWorms Head
The western extremity of the Gower is guarded by this mile-long promontory, which turns into an island at high tide. Worms Head takes its name from the…
- CClyne Gardens
Spanning 20 hectares, these magnificent gardens are particularly impressive in spring, when the azaleas and rhododendrons are at their most spectacular…
- DDolaucothi Gold Mines
Set in a beautiful wooded estate, this is the only known Roman goldmine in the UK. The exhibition and the mining machinery above ground are interesting,…
- KKidwelly Castle
Rising above a narrow waterway dotted with gliding swans, this forbidding grey eminence was founded by the Normans in 1106, but most of the system of…
- DDylan Thomas Centre
Housed in the former guildhall, this unassuming museum contains absorbing displays on the Swansea-born poet's life and work. It pulls no punches in…
- EEgypt Centre
Swansea University's collection of ancient Egyptian antiquities, some 5000 artefacts donated by various British institutions and collectors, includes a…
- NNational Waterfront Museum
Housed in a 1901 dockside warehouse with a striking glass and slate extension, this museum's 15 hands-on galleries explore Wales' commercial maritime…
- RRhossili Down
Rhossili beach is backed by the steep slopes of this humpbacked, heather-covered ridge (193m), whose updraughts create perfect soaring conditions for hang…
- SSwansea Museum
Dylan Thomas referred to this august institution as 'the museum which should have been in a museum'. Founded in 1834, it remains charmingly low-tech, from…
