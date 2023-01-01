Rhossili Down

Rhossili beach is backed by the steep slopes of this humpbacked, heather-covered ridge (193m), whose updraughts create perfect soaring conditions for hang-gliders and paragliders. On the summit are numerous Iron Age earthworks, a burial chamber called Sweyne's Howe and the remains of a WWII radar station. At its foot, behind the beach, is the Warren, the sand-buried remains of an old village.

The path to the top is easily accessed from the village; it starts steeply but flattens out at the summit.