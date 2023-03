The best views over the estuary are from Porthmadog's Terrace Rd, which becomes Garth Rd above the harbour. At its end a path heads down to Borth-y-Gest, a pretty horseshoe of candy-coloured houses overlooking a sandy bay. At the other end of the crescent the path continues around the cliffs; if you look carefully, you should be able to spot Harlech Castle in the distance.