Ruined Criccieth Castle, perched on the seafront's most prominent headland, offers views stretching along the peninsula's southern coast and across Tremadog Bay to Harlech. Constructed by Welsh prince Llywelyn the Great in 1239, it was overrun in 1283 by Edward I’s forces and recaptured for the Welsh in 1404 by Owain Glyndŵr, whose troops promptly sacked it. Today there is a small but informative exhibition centre at the ticket office, its angry multimedia voices raised in Welsh accents.