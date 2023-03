Strewn with rare plants, follies, sculptures and fountains, these historic gardens once formed part of the estate of the Lords Newborough. While the grand neoclassical manor house isn't open to the public, the woodland paths that criss-cross the park are. There's also a historic steam engine and the Adra craft centre, where resident artisans sell their wares, and public arts classes. Parc Glynllifon is 6 miles south of Caernarfon, on the A499.