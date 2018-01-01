City Sightseeing Llandudno Hop-On Hop-Off Tour

Board the open-top, double-decker City Sightseeing bus at any of the 10 tour stops around Llandudno! Sit back and relax as you travel through the city, enjoying 360-views and an informative audio commentary on board. Stay on board for the entire 1 hour loop, or hop on and off as you please to explore by foot! This tour departs from Stop 1, North Parade, approximately every 30-60 minutes. Travel between the lovely Welsh resorts of Llandudno and Conwy along the wide sweep of Llandudno Bay. Hop-on to the tour at Stop 1, North Parade, home to the iconic Llandudno Pier. Built back in 1858, it has very much become the heart of the city and is home to a wonderful array of food stalls, concessions and an arcade - so there's plenty to keep you busy here! When you're ready to continue on your adventure through Llandudno, hop back onto the bus as it heads down to Gloddaeth Street, where the Llandudno Museum can be found. Visit this wonderful museum that explores the history of Llandudno dating back centuries ago, boasting exhibitions of Roman, Medieval and War artefacts - the perfect spot if you'd like to learn more about this city's exciting background.One of Llandudno's most beautiful locations is the West Shore Beach. Passengers can hop-off at Stop 3 and enjoy a peaceful stroll along the coast, whilst enjoying stunning sea views. If you don't want to hop-off, not to worry as passengers can also enjoy panoramic views of the coast from our open-top deck!Visit more popular locations as the tour approaches Conwy, including the Markets, Mostyn Street and Conwy Guildhall. A must-see attraction here is the Conwy Castle, an amazingly preserved castle originally built in the 13th century! The stops along the route are as follows:1. North Parade2. Gloddaeth Street3. West Shore4. Queen’s Road5. Deganwy Station6. Conwy Road7. Rose Hill Street8. Berry Street9. Conwy Road10. Mostyn StreetDuring our tour through Llandudno, passengers can take full advantage of our free headphones and on-board audio commentary to discover many fun and historic facts about the city. Please note that the audio commentary is only available in English.