Welcome to Llandudno
Alongside the lost-in-time charms of the British seaside (pier, promenade, Punch and Judy shows), Llandudno's main attraction is the near-wilderness of the Great Orme on its doorstep, a striking, rough-hewn headland where there are breathtaking views of the Snowdonia range and miles of trails to explore.
A very tenuous link to Alice In Wonderland (Alice Liddell, the real inspiration for Lewis Carroll's fictional Alice, used to holiday here with her family) has seen statues of the book’s characters sprout around the town.
Top experiences in Llandudno
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Llandudno activities
City Sightseeing Llandudno Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Board the open-top, double-decker City Sightseeing bus at any of the 10 tour stops around Llandudno! Sit back and relax as you travel through the city, enjoying 360-views and an informative audio commentary on board. Stay on board for the entire 1 hour loop, or hop on and off as you please to explore by foot! This tour departs from Stop 1, North Parade, approximately every 30-60 minutes. Travel between the lovely Welsh resorts of Llandudno and Conwy along the wide sweep of Llandudno Bay. Hop-on to the tour at Stop 1, North Parade, home to the iconic Llandudno Pier. Built back in 1858, it has very much become the heart of the city and is home to a wonderful array of food stalls, concessions and an arcade - so there's plenty to keep you busy here! When you're ready to continue on your adventure through Llandudno, hop back onto the bus as it heads down to Gloddaeth Street, where the Llandudno Museum can be found. Visit this wonderful museum that explores the history of Llandudno dating back centuries ago, boasting exhibitions of Roman, Medieval and War artefacts - the perfect spot if you'd like to learn more about this city's exciting background.One of Llandudno's most beautiful locations is the West Shore Beach. Passengers can hop-off at Stop 3 and enjoy a peaceful stroll along the coast, whilst enjoying stunning sea views. If you don't want to hop-off, not to worry as passengers can also enjoy panoramic views of the coast from our open-top deck!Visit more popular locations as the tour approaches Conwy, including the Markets, Mostyn Street and Conwy Guildhall. A must-see attraction here is the Conwy Castle, an amazingly preserved castle originally built in the 13th century! The stops along the route are as follows:1. North Parade2. Gloddaeth Street3. West Shore4. Queen’s Road5. Deganwy Station6. Conwy Road7. Rose Hill Street8. Berry Street9. Conwy Road10. Mostyn StreetDuring our tour through Llandudno, passengers can take full advantage of our free headphones and on-board audio commentary to discover many fun and historic facts about the city. Please note that the audio commentary is only available in English.
Private Conwy Valley Day Trip from Llandudno with Hotel Transport
At the beginning of your driver-guided day trip you will be picked up from your hotel in Llandudno. Your tour then starts in one of Wales’ World Heritage sites – the strategically important Conwy with its castle, walls, bridges and harbour.Next travel into the valley to visit isolated villages, with pretty houses, lonely churches and historic sites, where the Romans made their mark two thousand years ago. The Conwy Valley is famous for producing food of the highest quality and an innovative Bodnant Food Centre the showcases the region’s products but is also an opportunity to sample and learn about their production and development.You can also visit one or more farms during the day, to see at first-hand how the local farmers and growers live and work, before returning back to your hotel in Llandudno.
Snowdonia Scenes and Caernarfon Castle Private Day Trip from Llandudno
Enjoy a pickup from your hotel in Llandudno and be transferred to the home to the tallest mountain in England and Wales, the mountains of Snowdonia create an ever-changing and awe-inspiring vista of rock and clouds. You can choose a short walk to get closer… or a much longer one if you prefer! Amid these mountains were born the myths and legends that have inspired generations of locals and visitors and you will visit a real world–class big hitter while learning about this – Caernarfon Castle. The Castle and its walled town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and you can discover its immense history as you walk in the footsteps of the powerful men who once owned it.
Isle of Anglesey Private Day Trip from Llandudno
Start this day trip to Isle of Anglesey with a hotel pickup from your accommodation in Llandudno at the time suitable for you and your party.The coastline offers many opportunities for a rich experience – from Penmon with its lighthouse and Puffin Island, an historic lifeboat at Moelfre to seeing the seabirds rolling in the wind at South Stack (and another lighthouse). You are then on to a beach stretching as far as the eye can seewell until you reach the ruins of St Dwynwen’s, the patron saint of Welsh lovers, on an island accessible at low tide. If the past is your thing, you can travel through prehistory, visiting Iron Age and Celtic sites in an astonishing state of preservation to seeing a picture-perfect castle in its moat at Beaumaris.
North Wales Overnight Tour from Llandudno with Surf Snowdonia Surf Lesson
On arrival in North Wales, enjoy a relaxing evening in your cozy 3-star guest house in Llandudno. In the morning you will head into the stunning Snowdonia National Park for your professional surf lesson at Surf Snowdonia Wavegarden, the world's first commercial artificial surfing lake. First of its kind, this impressive centre is situated among dramatic mountainous scenery - a bizarre but enthralling experience! Lessons can be arranged to suit any ability from a complete beginner all the way up to advanced. After riding the waves why not enjoy a well-deserved lunch at the nearby Bodnant Food Centre, an excellent farm shop, tea room and restaurant? After all, surfing is hungry work!
North Wales Overnight Tour from Llandudno including Zip World
On arrival in North Wales, enjoy a relaxing evening in your chosen accommodation in Llandudno (you have a choice of guesthouse or luxury accommodation). In the morning you will head into the stunning Snowdonia National Park for your chance to experience Zip World - home to the world's fastest and Europe's longest zip wire.It is said that the first activity, Velocity, is the closest thing you can experience to flying, and it offers superb views over the Snowdonia National Park. Finish off your afternoon in the breathtaking Bounce Below - a unique playground of trampolines built in an underground slate cavern twice the size of St. Pauls cathedral. What a way to spend the day in North Wales!