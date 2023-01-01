Oriel Ynys Môn

The linchpin of Anglesey's visual-arts scene, the 'Anglesey Gallery' features temporary art exhibitions; a History Gallery exploring the island's past and role in the Roman invasion; licensed cafe Blas Mwy; and children's activity area the Discovery Den. But the main draw is the Oriel Kyffin Williams: exhibits change regularly but always feature some of the gallery's 400-plus works by Sir John 'Kyffin' Williams, a Llangefni boy and prolific artist whose portraits and landscapes provide a unique window into Welsh culture.