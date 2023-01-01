The title 'Storiel', a portmanteau of the Welsh words for 'story' and 'gallery', signals the combined historical and artistic focus of this well-curated institution. Essentially a folk museum for Gwynedd county, it makes great use of the former bishop's palace, with exhibitions of local artefacts (including the Roman 'Segontium sword'), photography, art and more. Guided tours and creative workshops are offered at times, the cafe (Caffi Storiel) does good coffee, and there's a shop selling jewellery, ceramics and other handicrafts.