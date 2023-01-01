Given the large expanse of tidal mudflats here (a paradise for wading birds), it's surprising that the Victorians chose this site to build Britain's ninth-longest pleasure pier. Opened in 1896 (and narrowly escaping demolition in the 1970s), Garth Pier strides on its original iron legs 458m into the Menai Strait – most of the way to Anglesey. Ornate kiosks dot its length and there's a tearoom at the very end (closed from June 2018, to allow overdue repairs to the pier head).

You can park here for £1.50 per day.