Welcome to Isle of Anglesey (Ynys Môn)

At 276 sq miles, the Isle of Anglesey is Wales' largest island and bigger than any in England. It's a popular destination for visitors with miles of inspiring coastline, hidden beaches and Wales' greatest concentration of ancient sites. A brush with royalty has given Anglesey an added cachet in recent years, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge setting up home here for the three years Wills served at the Royal Air Force base in Valley.

