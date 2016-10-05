Welcome to Isle of Anglesey (Ynys Môn)
At 276 sq miles, the Isle of Anglesey is Wales' largest island and bigger than any in England. It's a popular destination for visitors with miles of inspiring coastline, hidden beaches and Wales' greatest concentration of ancient sites. A brush with royalty has given Anglesey an added cachet in recent years, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge setting up home here for the three years Wills served at the Royal Air Force base in Valley.
Almost all of the Anglesey coast has been designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The handsome Georgian town of Beaumaris is its most obviously attractive, but there are hidden gems scattered all over the island. It's very much a living centre of Welsh culture, too, as you can see for yourself at Oriel Ynys Môn.