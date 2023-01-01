Evocative Norman St Nicholas' Church dates from 1226 and boasts a vaulted ceiling decorated with intricate coloured bosses, a beautifully carved pre-Reformation rood screen and striking mid-19th-century stained-glass windows. Look out for the elaborate canopied tomb of local landowner Sir Richard Herbert and his wife Magdalen, parents of Elizabethan poet George Herbert.

Among the twisted yews of the churchyard is the Robber's Grave, the final resting place of John Davies of Wrexham, who was sentenced to death by hanging in 1821 for highway robbery. He vehemently protested his innocence and declared that grass would not grow on his grave for 100 years. It remained bare for at least a century.