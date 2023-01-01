Powysland Museum & Montgomery Canal

The Montgomery Canal originally ran for 35 miles, starting at Newtown and ending at Frankton Junction in Shropshire, where it joined the Llangollen Canal. Beside Canal Wharf in central Welshpool is the Powysland Museum, marked outside by a big blue handbag (an Andy Hancock sculpture to commemorate the Queen's jubilee). Inside, the museum tells the story of the county, with fascinating details such as beautifully painted narrow-boat gear and a Roman coin hoard.