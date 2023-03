With over 3000 exhibits, Cloverlands is one of the most extensive collections of its kind in the UK, and a must for model-car lovers. Around half the cars are on loan from one collector, Gillian Rogers, including quarter-scale, working models of a Fiat 1936 Topolino and a 1935 Singer Le Mans, built especially for the collector and her sister. There are special openings on bank holidays, and appointments can be made for out-of-hours openings.